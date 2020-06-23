Dimitar Berbatov: It'll be decision time for Kane if Spurs go too defensive

Kane cannot just chase defenders

Friday wasn't a good game for Harry Kane, but it was his first game back after a long injury so you expect something like this to happen. If it happens regularly, like in the next game and the game after that, then you are right to have concerns over Kane, but I don't think that's the case, he is a world-class footballer.

I've seen people mention Harry Kane doesn't have the same impact that people expect when Spurs are playing more defensively. He doesn't score as much and he doesn't get many opportunities on goal, but that is always going to be the case when you play defensively.

As an ex-striker, I always hated it when we played a bit more defensively at Spurs or Fulham, at United we didn't really play like that. I hated it because you're behind the ball, you need to run from place to place covering the defenders, it was a nightmare and I hated it. As a striker, you want to have the freedom to explore, to shoot and score, sometimes though it is what it is.

Spurs have their manager and he decides what approach they take, that will probably depend on which team they are against, sometimes it will be more defensive and sometimes it will be more open. If it is more defensive, then as a striker it will be irritating because you want to attack and if you are defending all the time then it will affect your game, your mood and your mind.

I have spoken many times about Kane's situation, if he should stay or go. It is his decision to take but if they are playing more defensively and he doesn't get many opportunities to score then it will definitely be on his mind and he will have to make his mind up. If he doesn't score the media and the fans will be on his back.

Defending starts with the strikers, don't get me wrong, look at Liverpool and how well they have done this year, their strikers are really aggressive and always pressure defenders, but if you are defending behind the ball from the first to the last minute of the game then strikers won't enjoy it and they will lose their appetite for the game,. Of course. you need to defend as a team, but to do that every game won't sit well with any striker in the world, trust me.

McTominay has the world at his feet

I think it is a perfect time to extend Scott McTominay's contract. I think he is developing in the right way, playing regularly and I hope they give him more time. It certainly shows that United have faith in him as a player and the club are making a statement that they are going to depend on him in the future. He's still young and in his early 20s, so for him to see that the club are trusting him and rewarding him with a contract extension is a great day for him to celebrate.

He now needs to put those celebrations aside and prove why the club have given him a extension, he needs to be even better than before, and he needs to put even more effort into his game so that he can show that he can be a regular starter.

He definitely deserves a new contract, he has great confidence in the way he moves around the pitch and the way he looks for the ball. He is at the stage where he is now comfortable in his position and the way he plays football. In the beginning he needed some game time to get used to everything but now he is fully integrated into the team at such an early age, which is great because he now has more time to play, enjoy his football and make a name for himself as a player.

With his physique and the way he plays football, he looks like a future captain and leader of Manchester United to me. Now, the most important thing isn't to relax because he has a new deal, it is the opposite, he needs to play and work even harder.

He is in the right place to develop, he is surrounded by great players and the coach believes in him. How good he turns out to be only depends on him and how ambitious he is to be one of the best.

United can still do better

Despite Friday's draw with Spurs, I feel United still have a chance to get into the top four.

The draw wasn't beneficial for either team, I didn't think United played well in the first half, Spurs controlled it and they scored a great goal. Once Paul Pogba was introduced into the game, you could see the way the rest of the team reacted, his presence lifted the players and great players can do that, especially if they have been out of the team for a while, like Pogba has, it lifted the mood for the team and he definitely made a difference.

Saying that, the team shouldn't have to wait for their mood to be boosted by a player coming on, they should start like that from the beginning and take control of the match, which wasn't the case against Spurs. In the end, the draw was deserved for both teams, although both goalkeepers made some great saves. Overall, looking back at Friday's match, United can do better and they need to better if they want to go for top four.

