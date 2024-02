Arsenal and Liverpool to drop points in entertaining game

Manchester clubs can win with room to spare

Ten scorelines this week from 5/1 6.00 to 11/1 12.00

Match Odds 90: Everton 8/52.60, Draw 15/82.88, Tottenham 13/102.30

If Everton lose they'll be in a tough position. They could have won at Fulham but also nearly lost, I'm not sure how that ended 0-0! Goodison Park is a tough place to go to go but Spurs got another win in midweek. They are the entertainers this season. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Brighton 4/71.57, Draw 23/103.30, Crystal Palace 7/24.50

Brighton should win this one, especially at home where they really need to bounce back. Crystal Palace are sometimes easy to play against. Olise was back in the week and won the game for Palace but they nearly lost to the bottom placed team. I'll go with Brighton.

Match Odds 90: Burnley 7/42.75, Draw 9/52.80, Fulham 13/102.30

Burnley still have a chance to save themselves, forget the result against City as that is not where they will survive. At home, they need to start picking up points and the time is now or never for them. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 1/31.33, Draw 3/14.00, Luton 11/26.50

Both teams with amazing performances in the week, Newcastle beating Villa away from home and Luton smashing Brighton. Both managers are doing fantastic jobs, but I'd expect Newcastle to get the job done here. I'll go with Newcastle.

Match Odds 90: Sheff United 7/24.50, Draw 5/23.50, Aston Villa 1/21.50

If you're not careful, Sheffield United can give you a fight, just like they did at Villa Park a few weeks ago, and they also scored twice v Crystal Palace the other night. Chris Wilder has made them harder to beat, so I'll say a draw.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 8/131.61, Draw 11/53.20, Nottm Forest 16/54.20

Forest have picked up under Nuno, but they are conceding too many goals. They are still above the relegation zone, however. At home, Bournemouth have only lost one of their last five and will want to bounce back after the Liverpool game. Tough to call, so I will say draw.

Match Odds 90: Chelsea 1/21.50, Draw 12/53.40, Wolves 7/24.50

As unpredictable as Chelsea are, they do play good football sometimes because they have special players. They are inconsistent though, just like Manchester United this season. Look at the game at Anfield, Liverpool smashed them. But in this game, Chelsea have a good opportunity to win it at home.

Match Odds 90: Man Utd 8/131.61, Draw 11/53.20, West Ham 16/54.20

David Moyes back at Old Trafford where it did not go well for him. Since then though, look at the job he is doing at West Ham, a trophy, pushing for Europe again and still in the Europa League. Man United, well they need results, especially at home where they have lost too many matches. They need to take the attention out of what's happening off the pitch, so I'll go with them to win this one at home.

Match Odds 90: Arsenal 11/102.11, Draw 15/82.88, Liverpool 7/42.75

The biggest game of the weekend and could really impact the title race. Liverpool won here not long ago in the FA Cup but both teams are pretty equal in my eyes. It should be a great game, and I am going to say another entertaining draw.

Match Odds 90: Brentford 11/26.50, Draw 3/14.00, Man City 1/31.33

Brentford can surprise teams, though I don't think City will lose, but even a draw would be a major upset for them. It's still City, there's too much class and De Bruyne and Haaland are both back, so I have to go with City to win.

Now read more exclusive columns from Dimitar Berbatov here.

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now...