Football Tips & Predictions

Brentford v Man Utd tips
English Premier League

Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return

English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

  • Max Liu
Saturday football tips cheat sheet from Betfair
EFL Championship

Championship Tips: Best bets for all Saturday's second tier fixtures

  • Jack Critchley
Best bets and predictions for the full Championship program this weekend
English Premier League

Tottenham v Wolves: Back a low-scoring home win and oppose Kudus shots

  • Mike Norman
Tottenham v Wolves Tips
English Premier League

Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 50/1 multi across the EPL and EFL

  • Editor
Betfair Acca Tips

Today's Best Bets

English Premier League

Dave Tindall says: Back Bryan Mbeumo for Anytime Goalscorer @ 21/103.10

EFL Championship

Jack Critchley says: Back Derby Draw No Bet vs Wrexham at 31/202.55

English Premier League

Betfair Writers say: Back 5-leg ACCA across four leagues @ 50/151.00

English Premier League

Mark O’Haire says: Back Over 4.5 Cards in Chelsea v Brighton @ 1.834/5

English Premier League

Lewis Jones says: Back over 2.5 goals in Leeds vs Bournemouth @ 2.0521/20

English Premier League

Mark Stinchcombe says: Back Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 15/82.88

European Football Tips

Kevin Hatchard says: Back Kylian Mbappe to score for Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid @ 5/42.25

EFL League One & League Two

Alan Dudman says: Back Lincoln and Under 2.5 Goals v Peterborough on Saturday @ 4/15.00

English Premier League

Mike Norman says: Back Tottenham to Win & Under 3.5 Goals v Wolves @ 5/42.25

Gtech Stadium, Brentford
English Premier League

Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1

  • Stephen Tudor
Premier League stats-based tips
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 6

  • Max Liu
Mark O'Haire Notebook
English Premier League

Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa

  • Mark O'Haire
Kevin Hatchard's best European bets
European Football Tips

Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Mbappé can dominate capital clash

  • Kevin Hatchard
League One and League Two
EFL League One & League Two

Saturday League One and & League Two Tips: Imps and goals at 4/1 looks a bet worth taking

  • Alan Dudman
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer
English Premier League

Alan Shearer Exclusive: United are not a good team and Arteta needs to win silverware

  • Alan Shearer
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Jimmy The Punt's best bets include a 10/1 play in Newcastle vs Arsenal

  • Jimmy The Punt
Opta Newcastle v Arsenal preview
English Premier League

Opta Predicts Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Eze and Guimaraes in 8/1 Bet Builder

  • Opta
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips
European Football Tips

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Barcelona to march on in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 4/1

  • Andy Robson
Alan Shearer's Premier League Predictions

Alan fancies Newcastle to stun Arsenal in Matchday 6

  • Alan Shearer
EFL Cup 2025/26 odds
EFL Cup

EFL Cup: Liverpool 7/2 favourites as holders Newcastle draw Spurs in fourth round

  • Max Liu
Lewis Jones Premier League betting tips
English Premier League

Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

  • Lewis Jones

Wimbledon vs Wycombe
Brentford vs Man Utd
Crewe vs Notts
Wrexham vs Derby
Oldham vs Barnet
Swansea vs Millwall
L Orient vs Stevenage
Coventry vs Birmingham
Getafe vs Levante
Como vs Cremonese
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Arsenal Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Can Crystal Palace stop the Premier League leaders?

  • Max Liu