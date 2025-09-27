Football Tips & Predictions
More Football
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Ryder Cup 2025 Saturday Tips: Back 2-2 tie on second morning
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Mbappé can dominate capital clash
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Opta Predicts Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Eze and Guimaraes in 8/1 Bet Builder
Today's Best Bets
More Football Tips & Predictions
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Wimbledon vs WycombeView predictions
Brentford vs Man UtdView predictions
Crewe vs NottsView predictions
Wrexham vs DerbyView predictions
Oldham vs BarnetView predictions
Swansea vs MillwallView predictions
L Orient vs StevenageView predictions
Coventry vs BirminghamView predictions
Getafe vs LevanteView predictions
Como vs CremoneseView predictions
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips: Best bets for all Saturday's second tier fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Tottenham v Wolves: Back a low-scoring home win and oppose Kudus shots
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa