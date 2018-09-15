2019 Premier League Betting Tips

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Manchester City and Liverpool served up a titanic battle in last season's Premier League but it was Pep Guardiola's men that eventually retained their title. In 2019/20 the Citizens and the Reds look like being the teams to beat once again but with Frank Lampard back at Chelsea, Unai Emery into his second season at Arsenal, Tottenham finally investing in new signings, and Manchester United spending big once more, can any of the other 'big six' inmates mount a serious title challenge? At the top and bottom of the table it's sure to be another fascinating season and Betting.Betfair will provide tips, insight, predictions and expert analysis from first game to last.