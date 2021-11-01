Champions League
Reigning champions Bayern Munich will be strong contenders again in 2020/21. But could this be the year that Manchester City get it right? Paris Saint-Germain reached their first final last season and would love to go one better this time. Liverpool have reached two finals in three years and boast arguably the most fearsome attacks in the competition. The Spanish challenge might look weaker than in recent seasons but you can never write off Barcelona or Real Madrid. Then there’s the Italian masters Juventus and free-scoring upstarts Atalanta. One thing is certain – from the group stage to the final, Betting.Betfair is the place for tips, tactical insight and expert analysis.