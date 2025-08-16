Opta Football Stats

More Football

Opta football tips and predictions for Betfair
English Premier League

Opta Predicts Man Utd v Arsenal: Back Gunners win in 17/1 bet builder

English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 1

  • Max Liu
Premier League Opta Stats and Predictions
Opta

The OPTA Premier League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for the 2025-26 season

  • Opta
Get OPTA tips for the Premier League season in their preview article
Opta

The OPTA Premier League Golden Boot Preview: Five players to back up to 80/1

  • Opta
Opta tips and predictions for Betfair
English Premier League

Premier League 2025/26 Opening Day: Odds and Opta stats for all 10 games

  • Paul Higham
The Premier League season starts at Anfield

English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers

Player Team Goals Scored
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 2
Richarlison Tottenham 2
Erling Haaland Man City 2
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 2
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1
Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1
Federico Chiesa Liverpool 1
Dan Ballard Sunderland 1
Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1
Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1
Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1
Rayan Cherki Man City 1
Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1
Igor Thiago Brentford 1
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1
Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1
Alisson Becker Liverpool 0
Milos Kerkez Liverpool 0
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 0
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 0
Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 0
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 0
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 0
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 0
Wataru Endo Liverpool 0
Joe Gomez Liverpool 0
Curtis Jones Liverpool 0
Andy Robertson Liverpool 0
Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 0
Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 0
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 0
Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 0
Adam Smith Bournemouth 0
Alex Scott Bournemouth 0
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 0
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 0
David Brooks Bournemouth 0
Evanilson Bournemouth 0
James Hill Bournemouth 0
Eli Kroupi Bournemouth 0
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 0
Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 0
Marco Bizot Aston Villa 0
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 0
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 0
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 0
Matty Cash Aston Villa 0
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 0
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 0
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 0
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 0
John McGinn Aston Villa 0
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 0
Donyell Malen Aston Villa 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 0
Tino Livramento Newcastle 0
Dan Burn Newcastle 0
Fabian Schär Newcastle 0
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 0
Joelinton Newcastle 0
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 0
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 0
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 0
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 0
Anthony Elanga Newcastle 0
Lewis Miley Newcastle 0
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 0
William Osula Newcastle 0
Robin Roefs Sunderland 0
Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 0
Jenson Seelt Sunderland 0
Trai Hume Sunderland 0
Noah Sadiki Sunderland 0
Granit Xhaka Sunderland 0
Habib Diarra Sunderland 0
Simon Adingra Sunderland 0
Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 0
Omar Alderete Sunderland 0
Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 0
Chris Rigg Sunderland 0
Mads Hermansen West Ham 0
Nayef Aguerd West Ham 0
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 0
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 0
El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 0
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 0
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 0
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 0
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 0
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 0
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 0
Andy Irving West Ham 0
Tomás Soucek West Ham 0
Callum Wilson West Ham 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 0
Djed Spence Tottenham 0
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 0
Cristian Romero Tottenham 0
Pedro Porro Tottenham 0
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 0
Archie Gray Tottenham 0
Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 0
Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 0
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 0
João Palhinha Tottenham 0
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 0
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 0
Mathys Tel Tottenham 0
Martin Dúbravka Burnley 0
Maxime Estève Burnley 0
Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 0
Kyle Walker Burnley 0
Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 0
Oliver Sonne Burnley 0
Jaidon Anthony Burnley 0
Josh Cullen Burnley 0
Josh Laurent Burnley 0
Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 0
Lyle Foster Burnley 0
Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 0
Marcus Edwards Burnley 0
Zian Flemming Burnley 0
Loum Tchaouna Burnley 0
Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 0
Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 0
Lewis Dunk Brighton 0
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 0
Mats Wieffer Brighton 0
Yasin Ayari Brighton 0
Carlos Baleba Brighton 0
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 0
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 0
Georginio Rutter Brighton 0
Brajan Gruda Brighton 0
Diego Gómez Brighton 0
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 0
James Milner Brighton 0
Danny Welbeck Brighton 0
Bernd Leno Fulham 0
Calvin Bassey Fulham 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 0
Joachim Andersen Fulham 0
Kenny Tete Fulham 0
Sander Berge Fulham 0
Sasa Lukic Fulham 0
Alex Iwobi Fulham 0
Josh King Fulham 0
Harry Wilson Fulham 0
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 0
Tom Cairney Fulham 0
Timothy Castagne Fulham 0
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 0
Adama Traoré Fulham 0
José Sá Wolves 0
Toti Gomes Wolves 0
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 0
Matt Doherty Wolves 0
David Møller Wolfe Wolves 0
João Gomes Wolves 0
André Wolves 0
Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 0
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 0
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 0
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 0
Jhon Arias Wolves 0
Hugo Bueno Wolves 0
Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 0
Fer López Wolves 0
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 0
James Trafford Man City 0
Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 0
Rúben Dias Man City 0
John Stones Man City 0
Rico Lewis Man City 0
Bernardo Silva Man City 0
Nico González Man City 0
Jérémy Doku Man City 0
Oscar Bobb Man City 0
Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 0
Omar Marmoush Man City 0
Matheus Nunes Man City 0
Nico O'Reilly Man City 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 0
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 0
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 0
Reece James Chelsea 0
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 0
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 0
Jamie Gittens Chelsea 0
Cole Palmer Chelsea 0
Pedro Neto Chelsea 0
João Pedro Chelsea 0
Estêvão Chelsea 0
Liam Delap Chelsea 0
Malo Gusto Chelsea 0
Andrey Santos Chelsea 0
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 0
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 0
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 0
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 0
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 0
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 0
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 0
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 0
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 0
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 0
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 0
Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 0
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 0
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 0
Murillo Nottm Forest 0
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 0
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 0
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 0
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 0
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 0
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 0
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 0
Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 0
Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 0
Rico Henry Brentford 0
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 0
Nathan Collins Brentford 0
Michael Kayode Brentford 0
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 0
Mathias Jensen Brentford 0
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 0
Antoni Milambo Brentford 0
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 0
Jordan Henderson Brentford 0
Aaron Hickey Brentford 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 0
Kevin Schade Brentford 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 0
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 0
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 0
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 0
Casemiro Man Utd 0
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 0
Mason Mount Man Utd 0
Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 0
Matheus Cunha Man Utd 0
Amad Diallo Man Utd 0
Harry Maguire Man Utd 0
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 0
Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 0
David Raya Arsenal 0
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 0
William Saliba Arsenal 0
Ben White Arsenal 0
Declan Rice Arsenal 0
Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 0
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 0
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 0
Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 0
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 0
Kai Havertz Arsenal 0
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 0
Noni Madueke Arsenal 0
Mikel Merino Arsenal 0
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 0
Lucas Perri Leeds 0
Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 0
Pascal Struijk Leeds 0
Joe Rodon Leeds 0
Jayden Bogle Leeds 0
Ethan Ampadu Leeds 0
Anton Stach Leeds 0
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 0
Ao Tanaka Leeds 0
Daniel James Leeds 0
Joël Piroe Leeds 0
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 0
Jack Harrison Leeds 0
Ilia Gruev Leeds 0
Sean Longstaff Leeds 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 0
James Tarkowski Everton 0
Michael Keane Everton 0
Jake O'Brien Everton 0
James Garner Everton 0
Idrissa Gueye Everton 0
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 0
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 0
Charly Alcaraz Everton 0
Beto Everton 0
Thierno Barry Everton 0
Jack Grealish Everton 0
Harvey Elliott Liverpool 0
Giorgi Mamardashvili Liverpool 0
Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 0
Trey Nyoni Liverpool 0
Julián Araujo Bournemouth 0
Philip Billing Bournemouth 0
Will Dennis Bournemouth 0
Remy Rees-Dottin Bournemouth 0
Julio Soler Bournemouth 0
Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 0
Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 0
Pau Torres Aston Villa 0
Samuel Iling-Junior Aston Villa 0
Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba Aston Villa 0
Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 0
Evann Guessand Aston Villa 0
James Wright Aston Villa 0
Sven Botman Newcastle 0
Lewis Hall Newcastle 0
Emil Krafth Newcastle 0
Park Seung-Soo Newcastle 0
Aaron Ramsdale Newcastle 0
Malick Thiaw Newcastle 0
Marc Guiu Sunderland 0
Harrison Jones Sunderland 0
Dan Neil Sunderland 0
Anthony Patterson Sunderland 0
Patrick Roberts Sunderland 0
Alphonse Areola West Ham 0
Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 0
Freddie Potts West Ham 0
Ollie Scarles West Ham 0
Kyle Walker-Peters West Ham 0
Edson Álvarez West Ham 0
Kevin Danso Tottenham 0
Ben Davies Tottenham 0
Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 0
Luka Vuskovic Tottenham 0
Lucas Pires Burnley 0
Aaron Ramsey Burnley 0
Max Weiss Burnley 0
Joe Worrall Burnley 0
Olivier Boscagli Brighton 0
Diego Coppola Brighton 0
Jason Steele Brighton 0
Joël Veltman Brighton 0
Issa Diop Fulham 0
Andreas Pereira Fulham 0
Benjamin Lecomte Fulham 0
Harrison Reed Fulham 0
Santiago Bueno Wolves 0
Sam Johnstone Wolves 0
Sasa Kalajdzic Wolves 0
Yerson Mosquera Wolves 0
Manuel Akanji Man City 0
Nathan Aké Man City 0
Ilkay Gündogan Man City 0
Stefan Ortega Man City 0
Wesley Fofana Chelsea 0
Tyrique George Chelsea 0
Jorrel Hato Chelsea 0
Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 0
Dário Essugo Chelsea 0
Walter Benítez Crystal Palace 0
Rio Cardines Crystal Palace 0
Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 0
Romain Esse Crystal Palace 0
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace 0
Borna Sosa Crystal Palace 0
Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 0
Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 0
Angus Gunn Nottm Forest 0
Zach Abbott Nottm Forest 0
Jair Nottm Forest 0
Morato Nottm Forest 0
Willy Boly Nottm Forest 0
Benjamin Arthur Brentford 0
Myles Peart-Harris Brentford 0
Mads Roerslev Brentford 0
Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 0
Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 0
Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 0
Tom Heaton Man Utd 0
Ayden Heaven Man Utd 0
Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 0
Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 0
Kepa Arrizabalaga Arsenal 0
Cristhian Mosquera Arsenal 0
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 0
Leandro Trossard Arsenal 0
Sebastiaan Bornauw Leeds 0
Sam Byram Leeds 0
Karl Darlow Leeds 0
Largie Ramazani Leeds 0
Harrison Armstrong Everton 0
Séamus Coleman Everton 0
Dwight McNeil Everton 0
Tyler Onyango Everton 0
Youssef Chermiti Everton 0
Mark Travers Everton 0
Harry Tyrer Everton 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

English Premier League - Top 5 Chances Created

Player Team Apps Chances created Chances/90*
Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 5 5.3
Josh Cullen Burnley 1 5 5
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 5 5
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 4 4
Bernardo Silva Man City 1 4 5.5
Anton Stach Leeds 1 4 4
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 3 3
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 3 3.3
David Brooks Bournemouth 1 3 3.2
Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 3 3
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 3 3.1
Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 3 4.1
Reece James Chelsea 1 3 3.4
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 3 3.2
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 2 2
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 2 2
Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 2 2.5
Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 2 2
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 2 2
Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 2 2.3
Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 2 2
El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 2 2
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 2 2.3
Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 2 2.1
Lyle Foster Burnley 1 2 2.4
Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 2 2
Oscar Bobb Man City 1 2 2
Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 2 3.3
Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 2 2
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 2 2
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Michael Kayode Brentford 1 2 2
Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 2 2.6
Mason Mount Man Utd 1 2 2.8
Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 2 6.9
Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 2 2
Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 2 2
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 2 7.5
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3
Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 1 2.9
Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 1 4.7
Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 1 1
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 1 1
Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 1 1
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 1 5.3
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 1 1
John McGinn Aston Villa 1 1 1.1
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 1 1
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 1 1
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 1 1
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 1 1
Trai Hume Sunderland 1 1 1
Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 1 1.2
Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 1 1.2
Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 1 1
Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 1 2.4
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 1 1
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 1 1.3
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 1 1
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 1 1
Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 1 1
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 1 8.2
Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 1 1
Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 1 1.2
Josh Laurent Burnley 1 1 1.4
Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 1 1.3
Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1
Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 1 1
Josh King Fulham 1 1 1.2
Toti Gomes Wolves 1 1 1
João Gomes Wolves 1 1 1
Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 1 1.2
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 1 1.2
Jhon Arias Wolves 1 1 5
Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 1 4.7
Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 1 1
Rico Lewis Man City 1 1 1.4
Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 1 1
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 1 1
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 1 1.1
Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 1 1
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 1 1
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 1 1
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 1 1.1
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 1 1
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Rico Henry Brentford 1 1 1
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 1 1
Igor Thiago Brentford 1 1 1
Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 1 1.1
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1
Casemiro Man Utd 1 1 1.4
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 1 1.6
Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 1 1
Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 1 1
Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 1 2.5
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 1 3.5
Ben White Arsenal 1 1 1.3
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 1 1
Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 1 2.9
Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 1 1
Daniel James Leeds 1 1 1.2
Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 1 1
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 1 1
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 1 1
Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0
Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 0 0
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 0 0
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0
Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 0 0
Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0
Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0
Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0
Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 0 0
Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 0 0
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 0 0
Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0
Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 0 0
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 0 0
Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 0 0
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 0 0
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 0 0
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0
Dan Burn Newcastle 1 0 0
Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 0 0
Joelinton Newcastle 1 0 0
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 0 0
Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0
Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 0 0
Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0
Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 0 0
Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0
Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 0 0
Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 0 0
Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0
Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0
Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 0 0
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 0 0
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 0 0
Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 0 0
Callum Wilson West Ham 1 0 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0
Djed Spence Tottenham 1 0 0
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 0 0
Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 0 0
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 0 0
Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0
Richarlison Tottenham 1 0 0
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0
João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 0 0
Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0
Maxime Estève Burnley 1 0 0
Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0
Kyle Walker Burnley 1 0 0
Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 0 0
Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0
Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0
Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0
Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 0 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0
Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 0 0
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 0 0
Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 0 0
Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 0 0
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 0 0
Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 0 0
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 0 0
Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0
Bernd Leno Fulham 1 0 0
Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 0 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0
Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 0 0
Kenny Tete Fulham 1 0 0
Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0
Harry Wilson Fulham 1 0 0
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0
Tom Cairney Fulham 1 0 0
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 0 0
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0
Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0
José Sá Wolves 1 0 0
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0
Matt Doherty Wolves 1 0 0
David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0
André Wolves 1 0 0
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 0 0
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0
Fer López Wolves 1 0 0
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0
James Trafford Man City 1 0 0
Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0
John Stones Man City 1 0 0
Nico González Man City 1 0 0
Jérémy Doku Man City 1 0 0
Erling Haaland Man City 1 0 0
Rayan Cherki Man City 1 0 0
Omar Marmoush Man City 1 0 0
Matheus Nunes Man City 1 0 0
Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 0 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 0 0
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 0 0
João Pedro Chelsea 1 0 0
Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0
Liam Delap Chelsea 1 0 0
Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0
Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 0 0
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Murillo Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0
Nathan Collins Brentford 1 0 0
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0
Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 0 0
Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0
Kevin Schade Brentford 1 0 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 0 0
Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0
David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 0 0
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 0 0
William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0
Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0
Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0
Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 0 0
Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 0 0
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 0 0
Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0
Joe Rodon Leeds 1 0 0
Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0
Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 0 0
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0
Joël Piroe Leeds 1 0 0
Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0
Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0
Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 0 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0
James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0
Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0
Jake O'Brien Everton 1 0 0
James Garner Everton 1 0 0
Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 0 0
Beto Everton 1 0 0
Jack Grealish Everton 1 0 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90*
Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 4 4
Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 4 4
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 4 4
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 3 3
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 3 3
Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 3 3.5
Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 3 3.2
Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 3 4.3
Kenny Tete Fulham 1 3 3
Harry Wilson Fulham 1 3 3
Nico González Man City 1 3 3
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 3 3
Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 3 3
Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 3 3
Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 2 2.4
Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 2 2
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 2 2
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 2 2
Joelinton Newcastle 1 2 2.2
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 2 2
Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 2 2
Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 2 2.4
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 2 2
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 2 2
Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 2 2.1
Kyle Walker Burnley 1 2 2
Lyle Foster Burnley 1 2 2.4
Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 2 2
Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 2 2.6
Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 2 2.6
Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 2 2
Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 2 2
Josh King Fulham 1 2 2.3
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 2 2.5
Rico Lewis Man City 1 2 2.7
Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 2 2
Omar Marmoush Man City 1 2 7.2
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 2 2
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 2 2
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 2 2.6
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 2 2
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Murillo Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 2 2
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 2 2.1
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 2 2
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 2 2
Casemiro Man Utd 1 2 2.8
Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 2 5
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 2 2
Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 2 3
Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 2 5.8
Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 2 2
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 2 2
Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 1 1.5
Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 1 1.5
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 1 1
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 1 1.1
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1 1
Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 1 1
Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 1 1
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 1 1
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 1 1
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 1 1.4
Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 1 1
Dan Burn Newcastle 1 1 1
Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 1 1
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 1 1
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 1 1
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 1 6.9
Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 1 1
Trai Hume Sunderland 1 1 1
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 1 1.1
El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 1 1
Callum Wilson West Ham 1 1 4.5
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 1 1
Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 1 1
Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 1 1
Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 1 1
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 1 4.7
Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1
Josh Cullen Burnley 1 1 1
Josh Laurent Burnley 1 1 1.4
Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 1 3.2
Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 1 1
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 1 1
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 1 1.3
Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 1 4.1
Bernd Leno Fulham 1 1 1
Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 1 1
Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 1 1.4
Tom Cairney Fulham 1 1 3.6
Toti Gomes Wolves 1 1 1
Matt Doherty Wolves 1 1 1
João Gomes Wolves 1 1 1
André Wolves 1 1 1.3
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 1 1.1
Jérémy Doku Man City 1 1 1.4
Oscar Bobb Man City 1 1 1
Matheus Nunes Man City 1 1 3.6
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 1 1
Reece James Chelsea 1 1 1.1
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 1 1
Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 1 1
João Pedro Chelsea 1 1 1.2
Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 1 1.1
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 1 1
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 1 4.3
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 1 8.2
Nathan Collins Brentford 1 1 1
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 1 1.3
Kevin Schade Brentford 1 1 2
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5
Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 1 2.9
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 1 4.5
Joe Rodon Leeds 1 1 1
Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 1 1.2
Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 1 3.8
Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 1 6.9
Jake O'Brien Everton 1 1 1
Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 1 1
Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 1 1
Jack Grealish Everton 1 1 4.5
Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 0 0
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0
Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 0 0
Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0
Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0
Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0
Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0
Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0
Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 0 0
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 0 0
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0
David Brooks Bournemouth 1 0 0
Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0
Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 0 0
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0
John McGinn Aston Villa 1 0 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 0 0
Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0
Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0
Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0
Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 0 0
Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 0 0
Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0
Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0
Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 0 0
Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0
Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0
Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 0 0
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 0 0
Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 0 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0
Djed Spence Tottenham 1 0 0
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 0 0
Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 0 0
Richarlison Tottenham 1 0 0
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0
João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0
Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0
Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0
Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 0 0
Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0
Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0
Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0
Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0
Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 0 0
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 0 0
Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0
Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 0 0
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0
Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0
José Sá Wolves 1 0 0
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0
David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0
Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0
Jhon Arias Wolves 1 0 0
Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0
Fer López Wolves 1 0 0
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0
James Trafford Man City 1 0 0
Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0
Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0
John Stones Man City 1 0 0
Bernardo Silva Man City 1 0 0
Erling Haaland Man City 1 0 0
Rayan Cherki Man City 1 0 0
Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0
Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 0 0
Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 0 0
Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0
Liam Delap Chelsea 1 0 0
Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0
Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0
Michael Kayode Brentford 1 0 0
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 0 0
Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0
Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0
Igor Thiago Brentford 1 0 0
Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 0 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0
Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0
Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 0 0
Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 0 0
David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 0 0
William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0
Ben White Arsenal 1 0 0
Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0
Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0
Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0
Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0
Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0
Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0
Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0
Joël Piroe Leeds 1 0 0
Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0
Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0
James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0
Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0
James Garner Everton 1 0 0
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0
Beto Everton 1 0 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

English Premier League - Top 5 Passes

Player Team Apps Passes Passes/90*
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 101 101
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 93 93
Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 90 90
Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 88 88
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 81 81
Rúben Dias Man City 1 79 79
Nico González Man City 1 78 78
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 76 76
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 75 75
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 74 74
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 70 70
Reece James Chelsea 1 70 79.7
Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 70 70
Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 69 69
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 68 68
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 67 73.5
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 67 67
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 67 67
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 64 64
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 64 64
Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 64 64
Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 62 62
Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 62 71.5
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 61 61
James Tarkowski Everton 1 61 61
Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 60 60
John Stones Man City 1 59 64.8
Anton Stach Leeds 1 59 59
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 58 58
Toti Gomes Wolves 1 57 57
João Gomes Wolves 1 57 57
Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 57 57
Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 57 64.1
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 57 57
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 56 56
Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 56 56
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 56 60
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 55 55
Michael Keane Everton 1 55 55
Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 54 54
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 54 57.9
Joe Rodon Leeds 1 54 54
Jordan Pickford Everton 1 54 54
James Garner Everton 1 53 53
Dan Burn Newcastle 1 52 52
Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 52 52
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 51 56
Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 51 51
Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 51 51
Djed Spence Tottenham 1 51 51
Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 51 51
Murillo Nottm Forest 1 50 50
Rico Lewis Man City 1 49 66.8
Nathan Collins Brentford 1 48 48
Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 48 48
Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 48 48
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 47 47
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 46 57.5
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 46 58.3
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 46 46
Bernd Leno Fulham 1 46 46
Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 46 46.5
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 45 45
Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 45 45
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 44 44
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 44 44
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 43 43
Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 42 42
Matt Doherty Wolves 1 42 42
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 42 42
Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 41 41
Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 41 41
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 41 41
Archie Gray Tottenham 1 41 52
Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 41 41
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 40 40
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 39 39.4
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 39 39
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 39 39
Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 38 38
Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 38 38
Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 38 38
Trai Hume Sunderland 1 37 37
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 37 42.2
Michael Kayode Brentford 1 37 37
Josh Cullen Burnley 1 36 36
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 36 36
Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 35 35
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 35 35
Kenny Tete Fulham 1 34 34
Bernardo Silva Man City 1 34 46.4
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 34 34
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 33 33
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 33 45
Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 33 33
El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 33 33
Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 33 33
Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 33 33
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 33 33
Casemiro Man Utd 1 33 45.7
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 33 44.3
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 32 40.6
Oscar Bobb Man City 1 32 32
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 31 31
Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 31 31
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 31 31
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 30 30
André Wolves 1 30 37.5
Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 30 30
Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 30 30
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 30 30
Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 29 43.5
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 29 29
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 29 29
Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 29 29
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 29 29
Kyle Walker Burnley 1 29 29
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 29 29
Rico Henry Brentford 1 29 29.7
Lucas Perri Leeds 1 29 29
Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 28 47.5
Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 28 28
James Trafford Man City 1 28 28
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 28 28
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 28 28
David Raya Arsenal 1 28 28
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 27 27
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 27 27
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 27 27
Jake O'Brien Everton 1 27 27
Josh King Fulham 1 26 30.4
Mason Mount Man Utd 1 26 36
William Saliba Arsenal 1 26 26
Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 25 25
Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 25 25
Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 25 32.6
Declan Rice Arsenal 1 25 27.1
Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 25 25
Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 24 25.4
Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 24 32.7
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 24 24
Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 24 25.1
Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 23 28
Joelinton Newcastle 1 23 24.9
Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 23 23
Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 23 23.3
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 23 23
Maxime Estève Burnley 1 23 23
Sander Berge Fulham 1 23 31.4
José Sá Wolves 1 23 23
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 23 28.4
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 22 24.8
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 22 22.5
Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 22 27.1
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 22 22
Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 21 26.3
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 21 21
Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 21 24.2
Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 21 21
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 21 21
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 21 22.5
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 21 26.3
Ben White Arsenal 1 21 26.6
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 21 21
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 20 20
Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 20 20
Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 20 20
Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 20 21.2
Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 20 26.1
David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 20 25
Rayan Cherki Man City 1 20 100
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 20 20
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 20 20
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 19 19
John McGinn Aston Villa 1 19 20.4
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 19 20.6
Jérémy Doku Man City 1 19 25.9
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 19 19
Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 19 47.5
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 19 65.8
Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 18 18
David Brooks Bournemouth 1 18 19.3
Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 18 21.3
Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 18 64.8
Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 17 49.4
Nick Pope Newcastle 1 17 17
Harry Wilson Fulham 1 17 17
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 17 18.7
Joël Piroe Leeds 1 17 19.6
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 17 21.5
Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 16 24
Tom Cairney Fulham 1 16 57.6
Matheus Nunes Man City 1 16 57.6
Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 16 120
Igor Thiago Brentford 1 16 16
Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 16 16
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 16 16
Daniel James Leeds 1 16 18.5
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 15 15
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 15 15
Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 15 35.5
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 15 16.9
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 15 19.6
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 15 15
Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 15 61.4
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 15 24.5
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 14 63
Josh Laurent Burnley 1 14 20
Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 14 23.3
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 14 14
Evanilson Bournemouth 1 13 13
Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 13 13
João Palhinha Tottenham 1 13 106.4
Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 13 15.8
Lyle Foster Burnley 1 13 15.8
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 13 17.7
João Pedro Chelsea 1 13 16
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 13 16.7
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 13 17
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 12 12
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 12 13.7
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 12 12
Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 11 52.1
Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 11 49.5
Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 11 12.5
Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 11 22
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 10 69.2
Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 10 14.3
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 10 64.3
Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 10 47.4
Jack Grealish Everton 1 10 45
Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 9 26.1
Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 9 54
Kevin Schade Brentford 1 9 18
Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 9 13.5
Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 9 26.1
Beto Everton 1 9 9
Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 8 25.7
Diego Gómez Brighton 1 8 32.7
Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 8 23.2
Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 7 33.2
Richarlison Tottenham 1 7 8.9
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 7 28.6
Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 7 28.6
Jhon Arias Wolves 1 7 35
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 7 35
Estêvão Chelsea 1 7 17
Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 7 57.3
Jack Harrison Leeds 1 7 48.5
Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 6 31.8
Omar Marmoush Man City 1 6 21.6
Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 6 45
Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 6 24.5
Fer López Wolves 1 5 23.7
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 5 7.5
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 5 18.8
Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 5 34.6
Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 4 5.2
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 4 14.4
Adama Traoré Fulham 1 4 14.4
Erling Haaland Man City 1 4 4.9
Liam Delap Chelsea 1 4 20
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 4 17.1
Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 4 13.8
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 4 18
Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 4 27.7
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 3 24.5
Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 3 9.6
Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 3 22.5
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 2 10.6
Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 2 2.4
Zian Flemming Burnley 1 2 10.6
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 2 16.4
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 2 9.5
Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 1 6
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 1 4.7
Callum Wilson West Ham 1 0 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90*
Richarlison Tottenham 1 3 3.8
Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 3 3
Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 2 2
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 2 2
Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 2 2.5
Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 2 2
Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 2 2
Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 2 2
Josh Laurent Burnley 1 2 2.9
Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 2 2.2
Erling Haaland Man City 1 2 2.5
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 2 2.1
Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 2 2
Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 2 2.3
Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 2 2
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 1 1
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 1 1
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3
Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 1 1
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 1 1
Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 1 1.2
Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 1 1
Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 1 1.2
Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 1 6
El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1
Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 1 1
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 1 1
Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 1 4.5
Djed Spence Tottenham 1 1 1
Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 1 1.1
Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 1 1.1
Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1
Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 1 1.1
Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 1 1
Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 1 1
Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 1 1.3
Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1
Josh King Fulham 1 1 1.2
Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 1 3.6
Fer López Wolves 1 1 4.7
Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 1 1
Rayan Cherki Man City 1 1 5
Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 1 1
Liam Delap Chelsea 1 1 5
Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5
Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 1 1
Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1
Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 1 1
Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 1 1
Igor Thiago Brentford 1 1 1
Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1
Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 1 2.5
Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 1 1.3
Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5
Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1
Joël Piroe Leeds 1 1 1.2
Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 1 6.9
Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 1 1
Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0
Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 0 0
Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0
Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 0 0
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 0 0
Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0
Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0
Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0
Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0
Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0
Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 0 0
Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 0 0
Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 0 0
Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 0 0
Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 0 0
Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0
David Brooks Bournemouth 1 0 0
Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0
Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0
Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0
Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0
Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 0 0
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 0 0
Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 0 0
Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 0 0
Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 0 0
Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0
John McGinn Aston Villa 1 0 0
Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0
Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 0 0
Dan Burn Newcastle 1 0 0
Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 0 0
Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0
Joelinton Newcastle 1 0 0
Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 0 0
Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 0 0
Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 0 0
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 0 0
Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0
Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 0 0
Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0
Trai Hume Sunderland 1 0 0
Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0
Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 0 0
Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 0 0
Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0
Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0
Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0
Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0
Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0
Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 0 0
Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 0 0
Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0
James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0
Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 0 0
Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 0 0
Callum Wilson West Ham 1 0 0
Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 0 0
Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 0 0
Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 0 0
Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0
Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 0 0
Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 0 0
Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0
João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0
Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0
Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 0 0
Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0
Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0
Kyle Walker Burnley 1 0 0
Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 0 0
Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0
Josh Cullen Burnley 1 0 0
Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 0 0
Lyle Foster Burnley 1 0 0
Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0
Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0
Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0
Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 0 0
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0
Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 0 0
Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 0 0
Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 0 0
Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 0 0
Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 0 0
Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0
Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 0 0
Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 0 0
Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0
Bernd Leno Fulham 1 0 0
Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 0 0
Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0
Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 0 0
Kenny Tete Fulham 1 0 0
Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0
Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 0 0
Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 0 0
Harry Wilson Fulham 1 0 0
Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0
Tom Cairney Fulham 1 0 0
Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0
Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0
José Sá Wolves 1 0 0
Toti Gomes Wolves 1 0 0
Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0
Matt Doherty Wolves 1 0 0
David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0
João Gomes Wolves 1 0 0
André Wolves 1 0 0
Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 0 0
Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0
Jhon Arias Wolves 1 0 0
Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0
Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0
James Trafford Man City 1 0 0
Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0
Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0
John Stones Man City 1 0 0
Rico Lewis Man City 1 0 0
Bernardo Silva Man City 1 0 0
Nico González Man City 1 0 0
Jérémy Doku Man City 1 0 0
Oscar Bobb Man City 1 0 0
Omar Marmoush Man City 1 0 0
Matheus Nunes Man City 1 0 0
Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0
Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 0 0
Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 0 0
Reece James Chelsea 1 0 0
Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0
Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 0 0
Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 0 0
Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 0 0
Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 0 0
João Pedro Chelsea 1 0 0
Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0
Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 0 0
Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Murillo Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0
Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0
Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0
Nathan Collins Brentford 1 0 0
Michael Kayode Brentford 1 0 0
Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0
Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0
Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0
Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 0 0
Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0
Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0
Kevin Schade Brentford 1 0 0
Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0
Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 0 0
Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0
Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 0 0
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 0 0
Casemiro Man Utd 1 0 0
Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0
Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0
Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0
Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 0 0
Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 0 0
David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0
Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 0 0
William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0
Ben White Arsenal 1 0 0
Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0
Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0
Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 0 0
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0
Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 0 0
Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0
Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 0 0
Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 0 0
Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0
Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0
Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0
Joe Rodon Leeds 1 0 0
Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0
Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 0 0
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0
Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 0 0
Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 0 0
Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0
Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0
Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0
James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0
Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0
Jake O'Brien Everton 1 0 0
James Garner Everton 1 0 0
Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 0 0
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 0 0
Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0
Beto Everton 1 0 0
Jack Grealish Everton 1 0 0
Full stats

Powered by

Opta

More Opta Football Stats

Opta analyst preview the Champions League final
UEFA Champions League

Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta predicts Nottm Forest v Chelsea
English Premier League

Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta predicts the Championship play-off final
EFL Championship

Opta Predicts Championship Play-Off Final: Back Blades in 20/1 Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta analyst graphic for Europa League final preview
UEFA Europa League

Opta Predicts Europa League Final: Back penalties in 27/1 Spurs v Man Utd Bet Builder

  • Opta

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu