Opta Football Stats
More Football
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|2
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|0
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|0
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|0
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|0
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Eli Kroupi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|0
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|0
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|0
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|0
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|0
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|0
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|0
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|0
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|0
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|0
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|0
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|0
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|0
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|0
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|0
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|0
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|0
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|0
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|0
|Chris Rigg
|Sunderland
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|0
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|0
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|0
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|0
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|0
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|0
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|0
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|0
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|0
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|0
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|0
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|0
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|0
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|0
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|0
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|0
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|0
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|0
|Marcus Edwards
|Burnley
|0
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|0
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|0
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|0
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|0
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|0
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|0
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|0
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|0
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|0
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|0
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|0
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|0
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|0
|Fer López
|Wolves
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|James Trafford
|Man City
|0
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|0
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|0
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|0
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|0
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|0
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|0
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|0
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|0
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|0
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|0
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|0
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|0
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|0
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|0
|Aaron Hickey
|Brentford
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|0
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|0
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|0
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|0
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|0
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|0
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|0
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|0
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|0
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|0
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|0
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|0
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|0
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|0
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|0
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|0
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|0
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|0
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|0
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|0
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|0
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|0
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|0
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|0
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|0
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Leeds
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|0
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|0
|Thierno Barry
|Everton
|0
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|0
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Liverpool
|0
|Rio Ngumoha
|Liverpool
|0
|Trey Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Evann Guessand
|Aston Villa
|0
|James Wright
|Aston Villa
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Park Seung-Soo
|Newcastle
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Newcastle
|0
|Malick Thiaw
|Newcastle
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Sunderland
|0
|Harrison Jones
|Sunderland
|0
|Dan Neil
|Sunderland
|0
|Anthony Patterson
|Sunderland
|0
|Patrick Roberts
|Sunderland
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Freddie Potts
|West Ham
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|West Ham
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Luka Vuskovic
|Tottenham
|0
|Lucas Pires
|Burnley
|0
|Aaron Ramsey
|Burnley
|0
|Max Weiss
|Burnley
|0
|Joe Worrall
|Burnley
|0
|Olivier Boscagli
|Brighton
|0
|Diego Coppola
|Brighton
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|0
|Benjamin Lecomte
|Fulham
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|0
|Sasa Kalajdzic
|Wolves
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|0
|Jorrel Hato
|Chelsea
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Dário Essugo
|Chelsea
|0
|Walter Benítez
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Rio Cardines
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Borna Sosa
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Angus Gunn
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Jair
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Willy Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|0
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Arsenal
|0
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Arsenal
|0
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|0
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|0
|Sebastiaan Bornauw
|Leeds
|0
|Sam Byram
|Leeds
|0
|Karl Darlow
|Leeds
|0
|Largie Ramazani
|Leeds
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|0
|Tyler Onyango
|Everton
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Mark Travers
|Everton
|0
|Harry Tyrer
|Everton
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Chances Created
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Chances created
|Chances/90*
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|1
|5
|5.3
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|1
|5
|5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|1
|5
|5
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|1
|4
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|1
|4
|5.5
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|1
|4
|4
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|3
|3
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|1
|3
|3.3
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|1
|3
|3.2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|1
|3
|3
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|3
|3.1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|1
|3
|4.1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|3
|3.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|1
|3
|3.2
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2.3
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|1
|2
|2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2.3
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2.1
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2.4
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|1
|2
|2
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|3.3
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|1
|2
|2
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|2
|2.6
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2.8
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|6.9
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|1
|2
|2
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|1
|2
|2
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|1
|2
|7.5
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.3
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|2.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|4.7
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|5.3
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1.1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1.2
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1.2
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|2.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1.3
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|8.2
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1.2
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1.2
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.2
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|1
|1
|5
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|1
|1
|4.7
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|1
|1
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|1
|1.4
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|1
|1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.1
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1.1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1.4
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|2.5
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|3.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.3
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|2.9
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1.2
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|André
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Fer López
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|James Trafford
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|4
|4
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|4
|4
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|1
|4
|4
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|3
|3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|3
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|1
|3
|3.5
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|1
|3
|3.2
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|1
|3
|4.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|1
|3
|3
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|3
|3
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|3
|3
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|1
|3
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|1
|3
|3
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|1
|3
|3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|2.4
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2.2
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|1
|2
|2
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|1
|2
|2
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2.1
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2.6
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|1
|2
|2.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|2
|2.7
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|2
|2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|1
|2
|7.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2.6
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2.1
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|5
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|2
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|5.8
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|1
|2
|2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|1
|2
|2
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.5
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.3
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1.4
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|6.9
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1.1
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|1
|1
|4.5
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|4.7
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|1
|1
|3.2
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1.4
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|1
|3.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|André
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.3
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|1
|1
|1.4
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|1
|1
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.2
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|7.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|4.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|8.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|1
|1
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.5
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|2.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|4.5
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1.2
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|1
|1
|3.8
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|1
|6.9
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|1
|1
|4.5
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Fer López
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|James Trafford
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Passes
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Passes
|Passes/90*
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|101
|101
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|93
|93
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|90
|90
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|88
|88
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|81
|81
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|1
|79
|79
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|78
|78
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|1
|76
|76
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|1
|75
|75
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|74
|74
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|70
|70
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|70
|79.7
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|1
|70
|70
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|1
|69
|69
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|1
|68
|68
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|1
|67
|73.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|67
|67
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|67
|67
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|1
|64
|64
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|64
|64
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|1
|64
|64
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|1
|62
|62
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|1
|62
|71.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|61
|61
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|61
|61
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|1
|60
|60
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|59
|64.8
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|1
|59
|59
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|58
|58
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|57
|57
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|57
|57
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|57
|57
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|1
|57
|64.1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|1
|57
|57
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|56
|56
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|56
|56
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|1
|56
|60
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|1
|55
|55
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|1
|55
|55
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|54
|54
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|1
|54
|57.9
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|1
|54
|54
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|54
|54
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|53
|53
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|52
|52
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|1
|52
|52
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|1
|51
|56
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|51
|51
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|1
|51
|51
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|51
|51
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|1
|51
|51
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|50
|50
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|49
|66.8
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|48
|48
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|1
|48
|48
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|1
|48
|48
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|1
|47
|47
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|1
|46
|57.5
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|46
|58.3
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|1
|46
|46
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|46
|46
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|1
|46
|46.5
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|45
|45
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|1
|45
|45
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|44
|44
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|1
|44
|44
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|1
|43
|43
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|1
|42
|42
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|42
|42
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|42
|42
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|1
|41
|41
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|1
|41
|41
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|41
|41
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|1
|41
|52
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|41
|41
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|40
|40
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|1
|39
|39.4
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|39
|39
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|39
|39
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|1
|38
|38
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|38
|38
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|1
|38
|38
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|1
|37
|37
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|1
|37
|42.2
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|1
|37
|37
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|1
|36
|36
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|36
|36
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|1
|35
|35
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|1
|35
|35
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|1
|34
|34
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|1
|34
|46.4
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|1
|34
|34
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|33
|33
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|33
|45
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|1
|33
|33
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|1
|33
|33
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|1
|33
|33
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|1
|33
|33
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|33
|33
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|33
|45.7
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|1
|33
|44.3
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|1
|32
|40.6
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|1
|32
|32
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|31
|31
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|1
|31
|31
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|1
|31
|31
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|30
|30
|André
|Wolves
|1
|30
|37.5
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|1
|30
|30
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|1
|30
|30
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|1
|30
|30
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|1
|29
|43.5
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|29
|29
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|1
|29
|29
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|1
|29
|29
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|1
|29
|29
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|1
|29
|29
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|29
|29
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|1
|29
|29.7
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|1
|29
|29
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|1
|28
|47.5
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|1
|28
|28
|James Trafford
|Man City
|1
|28
|28
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|1
|28
|28
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|1
|28
|28
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|1
|28
|28
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|1
|27
|27
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|27
|27
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|27
|27
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|27
|27
|Josh King
|Fulham
|1
|26
|30.4
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|26
|36
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|1
|26
|26
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|1
|25
|25
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|25
|25
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|25
|32.6
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|1
|25
|27.1
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|1
|25
|25
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|1
|24
|25.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|1
|24
|32.7
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|1
|24
|24
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|24
|25.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|1
|23
|28
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|23
|24.9
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|1
|23
|23
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|1
|23
|23.3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|23
|23
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|1
|23
|23
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|23
|31.4
|José Sá
|Wolves
|1
|23
|23
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|1
|23
|28.4
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|22
|24.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|22
|22.5
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|1
|22
|27.1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|22
|22
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|21
|26.3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|1
|21
|21
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|1
|21
|24.2
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|1
|21
|21
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|21
|21
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|21
|22.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|21
|26.3
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|21
|26.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|1
|21
|21
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|1
|20
|20
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|1
|20
|20
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|1
|20
|20
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|1
|20
|21.2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|20
|26.1
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|1
|20
|25
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|20
|100
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|1
|20
|20
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|20
|20
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|1
|19
|19
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|19
|20.4
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|1
|19
|20.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|1
|19
|25.9
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|1
|19
|19
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|1
|19
|47.5
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|19
|65.8
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|1
|18
|18
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|1
|18
|19.3
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|1
|18
|21.3
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|1
|18
|64.8
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|1
|17
|49.4
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|1
|17
|17
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|17
|17
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|1
|17
|18.7
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|1
|17
|19.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|17
|21.5
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|1
|16
|24
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|16
|57.6
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|16
|57.6
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|16
|120
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|16
|16
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|1
|16
|16
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|1
|16
|16
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|1
|16
|18.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|1
|15
|15
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|1
|15
|15
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|1
|15
|35.5
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|15
|16.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|1
|15
|19.6
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|1
|15
|15
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|1
|15
|61.4
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|1
|15
|24.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|14
|63
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|1
|14
|20
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|1
|14
|23.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|1
|14
|14
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|13
|13
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|13
|13
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|1
|13
|106.4
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|1
|13
|15.8
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|1
|13
|15.8
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|1
|13
|17.7
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|1
|13
|16
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|13
|16.7
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|13
|17
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|12
|12
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|1
|12
|13.7
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|12
|12
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|1
|11
|52.1
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|11
|49.5
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|11
|12.5
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|1
|11
|22
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|10
|69.2
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|1
|10
|14.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|1
|10
|64.3
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|1
|10
|47.4
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|1
|10
|45
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|1
|9
|26.1
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|1
|9
|54
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|1
|9
|18
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|1
|9
|13.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|1
|9
|26.1
|Beto
|Everton
|1
|9
|9
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|1
|8
|25.7
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|8
|32.7
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|1
|8
|23.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|1
|7
|33.2
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|7
|8.9
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|7
|28.6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|1
|7
|28.6
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|1
|7
|35
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|7
|35
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|1
|7
|17
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|7
|57.3
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|1
|7
|48.5
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|1
|6
|31.8
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|1
|6
|21.6
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|1
|6
|45
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|1
|6
|24.5
|Fer López
|Wolves
|1
|5
|23.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|1
|5
|7.5
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|1
|5
|18.8
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|1
|5
|34.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|1
|4
|5.2
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|4
|14.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|1
|4
|14.4
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|1
|4
|4.9
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|1
|4
|20
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|4
|17.1
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|1
|4
|13.8
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|4
|18
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|4
|27.7
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|3
|24.5
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|1
|3
|9.6
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|1
|3
|22.5
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|10.6
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2.4
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|1
|2
|10.6
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|16.4
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|9.5
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|6
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|4.7
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|3
|3.8
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|1
|3
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|2.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|2
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2.9
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|1
|2
|2.2
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|1
|2
|2.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2.3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1.2
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1.2
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|6
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|1
|4.5
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1.1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1.1
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1.1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1.2
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|1
|3.6
|Fer López
|Wolves
|1
|1
|4.7
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|1
|1
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|1
|5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|5
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|7.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1.1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|2.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.3
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.5
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1.2
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|1
|6.9
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|André
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|James Trafford
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
More Opta Football Stats
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal