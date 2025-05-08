Friday IPL Cricket Superboost - Back Virat Kohli to hit 1+ six v Lucknow Super Giants WAS 1/2 NOW 1/1!

Bet of the Day

Antony gives a thumbs up while in action for Real Betis
Bet of the Day

Fiorentina v Real Betis: Back rejuvenated Antony & kicking Kean in 10/1 double

Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Super Saltnes to give Spurs a scare

  • Kevin Hatchard
Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

  • Kevin Hatchard
Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Back evergreen Ronaldo in 5/1 Saudi Bet Builder

  • Paul Higham
Cristiano Ronaldo & Sadio Mane celebrate for Al-Nassr
Bet of the Day

Inter v Barcelona: Pair Yamal with Dumfries double in 14/1 San Siro special

  • Paul Higham
Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring for Inter Milan

Former Liefering boss Thomas Letsch
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Strip out the motivation noise and back the visitors

  • Kevin Hatchard
Genoa coach Patrick Vieira
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Parsimonious Pat to frustrate old friends

  • Kevin Hatchard
Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal
Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Bank on Milan in 9/2 Bet Builder at Genoa

  • Paul Higham
Athletic Bilbao and Ghana forward Inaki Williams
Bet of the Day

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Basque derby

  • Andy Schooler
Betis attacker Isco
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Betis for BTTS

  • Tobias Gourlay
Como coach Cesc Fabregas
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Parma to produce goals

  • Tobias Gourlay

