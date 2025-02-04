Latest Transfer Odds & News

More Football

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer odds
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club: MLS 3/1 to be new chapter with Man Utd return 25/1

English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Takeaways: Back Aston Villa at 7/2 for top six finish after Rashford arrival

  • Stephen Tudor
Marcus Rashford, Aston Villa
English Premier League

Mohamed Salah Latest: Five potential replacements if Egyptian King leaves Liverpool

  • Paul Higham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the crowd after a goal
English Premier League

Marcus Rashford Transfer Latest: AC Milan new favourites for Man Utd man

  • Paul Higham
Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim talks to Marcus Rashford as he gets onto the pitch for Man Utd
English Premier League

January Transfer Window: What are the odds on Rashford out and Gyokeres in at Man Utd?

  • Max Liu
Marcus Rashford playing for Man Utd

More Latest Transfer Odds & News

Eberechi Eze
English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Betting: Eze 13/10 to join Man City as Chelsea and Man Utd talk Sancho and Sterling

  • Max Liu
Raheem Sterling playing for Chelsea
English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Betting: Sancho, Sterling and more moves that could happen before the deadline

  • Max Liu
Victor Osimhen, Napoli
English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Tips: Four moves to back this summer, including a 5/1 shout

  • Stephen Tudor
Manchester United player Jadon Sancho
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer News: PSG now 6/5 to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

  • Alexander Boyes
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford
English Premier League

Premier League Transfers: The 12 most likely transfers on the Betfair Sportsbook

  • Mike Norman
Liverpool forward Mo Salah
English Premier League

Mo Salah Transfer: Saudi move 17/20 despite reports he's staying at Reds

  • Max Liu

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final

  3. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Milan: Get 16/1 on shootout and 25/1 player special in pick of CL final Bet Builders

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals in 6/4 Copa Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Europa League final best bets

  • Max Liu