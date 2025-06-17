Man Utd Transfer News: Mbeumo alternative identified and trio tipped to leave Old Trafford

Spurs now tipped to sign Mbeumo

The Premier League transfer window has reopened and despite already signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m Ruben Amorim is looking to continue his Manchester United revolution with a number of signings and several big-name departures on the cards.

Much has been made about the financies at Man Utd with several cost-cutting measures being undertaken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but on the footballing side there's plenty of money in the bank to splash on signings as Amorim looks to put his stamp on the team.

Who are Man Utd looking to sign?

Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo is the top target to join Cunha in a new-look attack at Old Trafford, but the Bees have already turned down a £55m bid from Man Utd for the Cameroonian, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

And Thomas Frank may have thrown a big spanner in the works by joining Tottenham as their new manager as one of his first targets is his former striker Mbuemo.

Now Spurs have joined the race and are 13/82.63 to sign Mbeumo thanks to Frank's arrival, which not only helps in terms of the player but also his relationship with Brentford's owners means Spurs should have the upper hand in that one.

Bryan Mbeumo 38 appearances for Brentford this season Goals 20 Assists 7 Shots 85 Shots per 90 2.2 Shots on Target 41 Shots on Target per 90 1.1 Chances Created 70 Chances Created per 90 1.8 Fouls 25 Fouls per 90 0.7 Fouls Won 44 Fouls Won per 90 1.2

Plus, of course, thanks to Ange Postecoglu they can offer Champions League football while Man Utd aren't in Europe at all.

If Man Utd are switching targets it looks like Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike could be their man - with Bild reporting that the Red Devils made contact with the Frenchman's team over the weekend.

Ekitike is also on Liverpool and Chelsea's radar, and with both of those also offering Champions League football United could be thwarted again if it's a straight choice to be made by the player.

Viktor Gyokeres has been a long-term target for for a reunion with his former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim, but Arsenal are 4/51.80 favourites to sign him - with again the lure of Champions League being greater than that of his former manager.

Which players are likely to leave Man Utd?

With Man Utd targeting the forward line at the start of the transfer window, it looks like three big outgoing will be in that area, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all seemingly up for grabs.

Barca favourites for Rashford

Spanish giants Barcelona are the betting favourites to sign Marcus Rashford, who had a decent loan spell at Aston Villa and doesn't appear to be Amorim's cup of tea at all.

Villa agreed a $40m fee back in January but that's unlikely to get done now, and Rashford is 8/151.53 to join Spanish champions Barcelona - although money is tight and Hansi Flick has Nico Williams and Luis Diaz as his preferred options.

European champions PSG are 13/27.50 but it's hard to see how the 27-year-old would get anywhere near the team in Paris with their attacking options. Villa remain an option and they're 17/29.50 alongside an unlikely destination in Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford next club odds: 8/151.53 Barcelona, 13/27.50 PSG, 17/29.50 Arsenal, Aston Villa

Garnacho told to find a new club

Premier League trio Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all interested in Alejandro Garnacho, who like Rashford was given a tough time by Amorim and has now been told to find a new employer.

Chelsea are 8/111.73 favourites after sending Jadon Sancho back to Old Trafford, maybe feeling Garnacho was a better option.

Still only 20, the Argentinian still has bags of potential and plenty of sides around Europe are keen on him, including Italian champions Napoli where he could join former team-mate Scott McTominay.

Fellow Italian giants Juventus and Spanish side Atletico Madrid offer alternative destinations, while if Antony returns for Old Trafford from Real Betis they could look to swap him for Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho next club odds: 8/111.73 Chelsea, 6/42.50 Napoli, 4/15.00 Atletico Madrid, 15/28.50 Juventus, Real Betis

Italian champions keen on Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is looking to stay at Old Trafford, but Amorim may opt to cash in on him to fund new purchases, especially with the latest news of Inter Milan being keen to sign the Denmark international.

He scored 10 goals and had two assists in all competitions, just four goals in the Premier League, but he's still only 21 and is well regarded in Italy after his season with Atalanta.

Inter Milan are 8/111.73 favourites to sign Hojlund if he does end up leaving Man Utd, with all the major interest coming from his former home in Serie A - as Juve, champions Napoli and former side Atalanta are all credited with an interest.

Rasmus Hojlund next club odds: 8/111.73 Inter Milan, 3/14.00 Juventus, 5/16.00 Napoli, 13/27.50 Atalanta

