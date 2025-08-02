Sunday Football Tips: Finish with a flourish with 5/1 Fraser

Fraser carded in 3 of 4 games v Celtic last season

Buddies defender also fouled in 10 of last 12 games of 24/25

Back Bet Builder double in opener at around 5/1 6.00

Celtic v St Mirren

Sunday 3 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Cards betting is largely what got me the gig writing this football props column and so it feels right to attack that angle in what will be the final edition, certainly in its current guise.

Here's how we're looking to finish with a flourish.

Marcus Fraser was carded in 11 of his 45 games last season and, notably, three of those came in the four games against Celtic.

As a right-back - or right-sided centre-back - it's likely Fraser will have to deal with Celtic livewire Daizen Maeda in this contest.

The Japanese scored 33 times and assisted on 12 occasions in his 51 appearances last term and will need stopping somehow by the Buddies. Fraser may do it illegally.

St Mirren received nine cards in those four matches against the champions last season and that sort of average may well continue given the appointment of Don Robertson as referee.

He averaged 3.82 yellows per game in 2024/25, a figure above the league average and one which made him the seventh best official (of 19) for cards in the Premiership. In three St Mirren games (all competitions), he handed out eight cards to their players. Fraser was one of them.

For the second leg of our Bet Builder, I'm also going to turn to Fraser again and back him to be fouled at least once in the match.

This bet landed in 10 of his last 12 games of 2024/25.

The last of those came here at Celtic Park where he was fouled three times.

It's interesting that Maeda is just 1/8 to commit a foul but Fraser is on offer at 10/111.91 to be fouled.

That looks a little strange, with Fraser's price representing some value.

Add the two legs together and we get a 5/16.00 shot - we've had a 25/126.00 winner in this final week but I really hope we can finish things off on a positive note.

Recommended Bet Back Fraser to be shown a card & be fouled 1+ time SBK 5/1

Thanks to all those who have read the column over the past few seasons, both myself and Paul Higham have been grateful for the support and, while we've certainly had plenty of losers - inevitable with a daily column like this - we've hopefully given you a few memorable winners along the way!