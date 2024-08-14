Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have we paid out on this season?

Winning selections paid out at 90:00 on football matches

Over 500,000 bets saved in 2023-24 football campaign!

Match Odds 90 available on all football

Betfair will pay out on 90:00 result AND final result if goals change games

Bristol Cty backers happy on MD1 despite 1-1 draw with Hull

You can click the link above for a full explainer, but Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning bet!

If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle.

All you need to do is place a pre-match, match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including Accas, Bet Builders and all multiples!

Last season, Betfair settled over 500,000 bets that would have otherwise lost thanks the 90 Minute Payout!

A great example on how this works was MD12 in the Premier League last season, when Spurs travelled to Wolves to kick off the weekend and Man City went to Stamford Bridge to close the weekend.

With both Spurs and Man City winning as their matches entered injury time - and past the desired 90:00 mark, customers' bets which selected those sides to win were settled as winners! That is despite Spurs (somehow) going on to lose, and Man City also dropping points as Cole Palmer equalised in added time.

More than 50,000 combined bets were saved from those to matches alone, ranging from singles, to Bet Builders, and of course - Accas! However, it doesn't stop there; we also paid out on the actual result too of course, meaning we settled both Spurs AND Wolves to win, plus both City to win and The Draw in the same game at Stamford Bridge. You can read further details right here.

Next time you bet with us, make sure you use the 'match odds 90' market on pre-match selections to benefit from our fantastic 90 Minute Payout!

So, where has 90 Minute Payout clicked for customers?

August

PREMIER LEAGUE

CHAMPIONSHIP

Hull City 1-1 Bristol City (paid out on both away win & draw)

LEAGUE ONE

LEAGUE TWO

LIGUE 1

SERIE A

LALIGA

BUNDESLIGA