Injury-time goals add drama to matches and, if your team are pressing for a late equaliser or winner, they are great for fans. But for bettors they are often a pain.
The 90 Minute Payout means that, if you backed a team that are winning on 90 minutes, your bet will be paid out no matter what happens in added time.
The offer applies to single bets, multiples and Bet Builders.
It will be particularly helpful to multiples bettors who will no longer have to worry about missing out on a potentially big return because a late goal goes in and brings down the whole bet.
If the clock hits 90:00, and your match odds bet is a winner as it stands, you win no matter what happens next.
If you backed a team that were losing on 90 minutes, and they go on to win, your bet will also be a winner.
On the coupon or event page you can select markets with the 90 icon or the 90 tab under Match Odds. This applies to all competitions where you see the 90 icon, meaning the majority of leagues you bet on are included.
You will then see the 90 icon on your betslip.
Other markets - such goalscorer markets, shots on target and corners - are not included in the offer.
They will be settled as usual at the final whistle, even if you included them in a multiple or Bet Builder with a 90 Minute Payout selection.
Please note, your bets must be placed prior to kick-off to qualify for the offer.
Find all the answers to your 90 Minute Payout questions right here in our FAQ piece.
