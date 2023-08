Arsenal equaliser in 90+11 in Community Shield

Man City match odds backers still paid out as winners

Betfair's new product 90 Minute Payout had Manchester City backers celebrating despite their 111th minute concession to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Launched ahead of the Women's World Cup, 90 Minute Payout essentially means pre-match, match odds bets are settled as winners whatever the scoreline as the clock hit 90:00.

Any goals after that will not affect your bet should they go against you. That means Betfair have paid out on both Manchester City to win AND the draw in their 1-1 Community Shield match with Arsenal.

Hundreds and hundreds of Betfair customers will now be celebrating - even those who support City - as Man City were still winning 1-0 at 90:00 and well into injury time.

Just as the game looked to be heading Pep Guardiola's way, Arteta's men struck with a nothing strike from Trossard, which hit Manuel Akanji, sending the 'keeper the wrong way and into the back of the net.

Arsenal would then go on to win on penalties as the Gunners begin the season with bragging rights over Manchester City.

Will it mean much in the title race this season? City are the odds-on favourites at 8/111.72 with Arsenal their closest challengers at 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook.