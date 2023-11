Wolves matched at 999/1 to beat Tottenham

90 Minute Payout offer rescues 20k Spurs backers

The latest round of Premier League matches got off to a dramatic start in Saturday's early kick-off as Wolves came from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 thanks to two stoppage-time goals.

The visitors, who would have went top of the table with a win, went in front in just the third minute when Brennan Johnson tapped home a Pedro Porro cross.

However, Johnson's goal was just one of two shots on target Spurs could manage during the game, and Ange Postecoglou's side were made to pay for their lack of creativity in stoppage time.

Wolves matched at 999/1 in-running

As the game went into stoppage time, Wolves were available to back at the ceiling price of 1000.0 in the Match Odds market on the Betfair Exchange, and anyone who got matched at that price soon had high hopes of collecting.

Wolves were losing 1-0 entering the 90th minute



They were matched at 1000 to win #WOLTOT | #WWFC | #THFC pic.twitter.com/XSFYX50ePw -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 11, 2023

Pablo Sarabia equalised for Gary O'Neil's men in the first minute of stoppage time thanks to a sublime volley after he'd flicked the ball to himself in the air. And as the final whistle approached, Mario Lemina slid the ball home after an excellent pass from Sarabia.

The result moved Wolves up to 11th in the table (before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs) and saw them drift to 9.617/2 on the Exchange in the Relegation market. Spurs meanwhile are out to 34.033/1 in the Premier League Winner market.

Delight for 90-minute Spurs backers

While defeat for Tottenham will have been heartbreak for their fans, all 20,112 who backed them to win in the Match Odds 90 market on the Betfair Sportsbook will be celebrating a winner, despite Spurs losing the game!

Thanks to Betfair's brilliant 'new-for-this-season' 90 Minute Payout offer, we paid out on both the Tottenham win - because they were leading when the clock struck 90:00 - and the Wolves victory.

A Spursy special



Not for Betfair punters...



We paid out on Spurs to win on over 20K bets #WOLTOT | #90Min pic.twitter.com/ix1qZSlEjb -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 11, 2023

