Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Nunez 8/11 for Atletico and Arsenal 1/5 to get Sesko

13:00, 4 June - Nunez nears Reds exit, Sesko odds-on for Arsenal

Betfair's transfer markets indicate that Darwin Nunez's Premier League career may be coming to an end while Benjamin Sesko's could be about to begin.

Nunez is 8/111.73 to leave Liverpool for Atletico Madrid following months of speculation that the Premier League champions would look to sell the Uruguayan this summer.

He managed just five league goals this season and fallen down the pecking order of forwards at Anfield. A move to Atletico may suit Nunez who could fit into Diego Simeone's combative team.

Nunez has never really convinced at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp brought him in from Benfica in 2022.

Sesko, meanwhile, may be about to arrive in England, according to the latest Betfair Sportsbook odds. The Slovenian is 1/51.20 to sign for Mikel Arteta's team.

He scored 21 goals in 45 matches for RB Leipzig but they finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will not be in Europe next season.

Chelsea are 15/28.50 and may also be in for Sesko but the odds suggest that his most likely destination is north London.

Arsenal are 15/82.88 to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon as Areta looks for ways to give his team the cutting edge that they were lacking in 2024/25.

10:00, 4 June - City close in on Reijnders before Club World Cup

Manchester City are trying to make full use of the current 10 day transfer window by bringing in players who will be able to play for them at the Club World Cup.

Reports on Wednesday say City are close to signing Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan. The Dutch midfielder would boost Pep Guardiola's squad which will fly to the US for the Club World Cup which starts on 14 June.

City are the second favourites at 9/25.50, behind Real Madrid, to win the 32-team competition. They start their campaign against Moroccan club Wydad AC on 18 June.

Yesterday, football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said City were "advancing on [their] Rayan Aït-Nouri deal after initial talks taking place with Wolves." The left-back could also be in Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup.

Both potential signings indicate that City, who won the last Club World Cup two years ago, intend to take the tournament seriously. The ended the domestic season trophyless for the first time in eight years and getting their hands on silverware in the US would be a sign that they are determined to make that an anomaly.

On Betting.Betfair you will be able to read daily previews of Club World Cup matches and get tips from our footballl experts.

15:15, 3 June - Man Utd to open talks with Mbeumo

Betting was suspended on Bryan Mbeumo's future after reports that Manchester United will open talks with the Brentford striker.

United only scored 44 Premier League goals in 2024/25 and Ruben Amorim is prioritising firepower in the summer transfer market.

By contrast, Mbeumo helped Brentford play some thrilling football, as he scored 20 goals and laid on seven assists for the Bees in 2024/25. His ability to play in the centre of attack or on the right would make him an asset to United who looked blunt up front all season.

The Cameroon international would bolster Amorim's forward-line and proven Premier League goalscoring ability would be an asset. Mbeumo was also linked with Newcastle and Arsenal but reports say United are confident of signing him after receiving indication that Old Trafford is his favoured destination.

United, who have a deal in place to sign Wolves' Matheus Cunha, want to shift a few forwards in this window too, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho up for sale.

Yesterday, we reported that Inter are 15/82.88 to sign Rasmus Hojlund whose two year stay at United could end imminently.

Today it was revealed that Jadon Sancho is on his way back to Old Trafford. Chelsea had the former-England man on loan but decided not to sign him. The Blues had to pay United £5m to take the troubled winger back.

11:00, 3 June - Bruno says he wants to stay in Europe

Bruno Fernandes is still 10/111.91 to sign for a Saudi Arabian club despite reports that he has turned down a lucrative contract from Al Hilal.

The journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted this morning that Fernandes wants to "play at the top level in Europe".

Does that mean staying with Manchester United who are not in Europe next season after their 15th-place finish in the Premier League?

It remains to be seen but Real Madrid, who have been linked with Fernandes in the past, are the next shortest price to sign him. At 12/113.00, however, a deal looks a long way off.

After that, it's the newly-crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain at 16/117.00 and Barcelona 18/119.00 to sign Fernandes.

The United captain has not ruled out a move away from Old Trafford this summer and, with the club needing to sell players to finance Ruben Amorim's team rebuild, it remains a possibility that Bruno will leave.

12:00, 2 June - Italian clubs lead race to sign Man Utd flop

Rasmus Hojlund's miserable Manchester United career could end this summer with a move back to a Serie A club.

Inter Milan are 15/82.88 to sign the Dane who has endured two frustrating seasons at Old Trafford. He is hardly to blame for failing to live up to his £72m price tag.

He was just 20 when he arrived and thrown in at the deep end of Premier League football, asked by Erik ten Hag to lead the line for a stuttering United side.

Ruben Amorim has never looked convinced by Hojlund and has dropped him several times. It would be no surprise if Hojlund, after scoring just four Premier League goals in 2024/25, were to move in the current transfer window.

He is young enough to revive his career and Italy is probably his best option. He joined United after impressing for Atalanta and is 13/27.50 to return there.

More likely, according to the Betfair Sportsbook market on Hojlund's future, is a move to Italian champions Napoli 5/16.00. If Hojlund moves to Naples, he will link up with Scott McTominay who has enjoyed a brilliant first season since joining from United.

Juventus 3/14.00 may be another option for the Denmark forward. The Turin club, like Inter, are currently preparing to take part in the Club World Cup which begins in under a fortnight.

13:00, 1 June - Sought after strikers on the move?

It is now the norm that when club football ends, rumours immediately begin of a potential big-money move for Newcastle's prolific forward, a player who has proven himself crucial to the Magpies' rise in recent years.

This past season alone, Alexander Isak has fired 33.8% of his team's goals, 23 all told in the league, a career best.

Last summer, links to Arsenal percolated right up to transfer deadline day and once again the Gunners are part of the conversation, priced up at 13/27.50 to secure the Swede's deadly services.

Certainly, Mikel Areta would love to add Isak to his ranks, it being no secret that Arsenal are dead-set on bringing in a plug-and-play centre-forward. Are they however more interested in resuming their serious interest in another Swedish phenomenon, Viktor Gyokeres? The Sporting striker is 8/151.53 to score his high volume of goals at the Emirates next term.

Beyond the Emirates, Liverpool are the other major player reportedly keen to splash out huge money for Isak's signature. He is 13/82.63 to be Liverpool-bound but again there is a caveat involving another star. The Reds are reportedly chasing Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Moreover, Newcastle are in a very strong position to withstand any possible bids, certainly more so than last summer.

The forward has three years remaining on his contract. They have Champions League football to offer him. And, after a year of transfer inactivity, they have resolved their PSR problems.

The rumours though, whirl on.

11:30, 31 May - Napoli favourites to sign 'unwanted' Grealish

Jack Grealish's fall from grace has prompted nothing short of civil war to break out among Manchester City supporters.

Some highlight the England international's importance in the club's treble-winning season and insist he can reach those heights again. Others point out that the treble was a long time ago and ever since the midfielder has contributed very little.

In the last 18 months, Grealish has scored just once, and assisted once, in the Premier League.

Add in rumours of unsanctioned nights out and Pep Guardiola pointedly omitting the player from his final matchday squad - in favour of Claudio Echeverri, with precisely no league minutes to his name - and it feels nailed on that the 29-year-old will be part of City's summer exodus this summer, lovely hair and all.

The question therefore is where to next for a player in dire need of rebuilding his reputation.

Napoli are presently the surprise favourites at 6/42.50 but let's not forget the success they have enjoyed of late with fellow Brits Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

Tottenham meanwhile at 4/15.00 feels like too much of a neat fit, both player and club known for their style, less so substance. Besides, they have James Maddison.

A 4/15.00 punt on Nottingham Forest intrigues, especially if Morgan Gibbs-White heads in the opposite direction. It would afford Grealish the chance to return to his beloved Midlands.

Speaking of which, Aston Villa are a 10/111.00 shout. Unai Emery, however, demands productivity from his creatives and there has been too little of that from Grealish for a good while now.

14:30, 30 May - Reports suggest Bruno thinking of leaving United

Manchester United's captain and creative-in-chief Bruno Fernandes is currently 10/111.91 to join any Saudi Pro League club this summer. Expect that price to tumble further should today's main story on the BBC website have legs.

In the article it is claimed that Al Hilal officials have met with the midfielder's representatives this week to discuss a big-money move away from Old Trafford, with the Saudi club keen to secure Fernandes' services in time for the Club World Cup. That is set to commence on 14June 14.

A fee of £80m has been mooted.

Of course, at face value, it feels crazy for United to even consider selling on their best player, arguably their only one to emerge with any credit from what has been a season of sustained crisis.

Yet, riddled with PSR problems and in dire need of an expensive overhaul, the Reds know that sacrificing Fernandes may be their only visible option, in order to move forward and furnish Ruben Amorim with his own men. Very conceivably then, the Portuguese schemer has kicked his last ball, and thrown his last strop, for the 13-time Premier League champions.

In which case, other interested parties may well come to the fore, because surely United would welcome a bidding war to ensue.

Real Madrid at 12/113.00 feels like a miss, with the Spanish giants reputedly put off by his age. Barcelona at 18/119.00 however is a tempting long-shot to consider.

12:00, 30 May - Nunez odds-on to move to La Liga

Unhappy with a peripheral role at Anfield, Darwin Nunez is reportedly eyeing up the exit door with Atletico Madrid 8/111.73 favourites to sign the divisive striker.

After joining Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a club record £85m fee, the Uruguayan quickly became known for his erratic finishing, with the occasional spectacular strike taking a back seat to simple chances squandered and the woodwork struck an inordinate number of times.

His second season offered up much more, with 21 goal involvements in 36 appearances in the league, only then Arne Slot arrived, a coach who clearly desired greater consistency up front. In the campaign just gone, Nunez made just eight league starts, his last back in March.

A recent social media post thanking Liverpool appears to add substance to the loudening rumours of an imminent departure and that puts Atletico firmly in the frame. Some Spanish media outlets are even stating that a verbal agreement has been reached between player and club.

Of course, that still leaves a fee to be determined, and valuing the South American is as difficult as rating him as a number nine. Does that then open things up for the far more moneyed Saudi Arabian clubs? Nunez is 3/14.00 to join any Saudi Pro League club before September's deadline day.

Don't discount either recently crowned Serie A champions Napoli, priced up as 15/28.50 outsiders but in the running, nonetheless. It's perhaps pertinent that Romelu Lukaku turned 32 this month.

16:00, 29 May - Sesko set for Arsenal

An out and out striker is top of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal shopping list this summer after the Gunners finished second in the Premier League for a third season in a row.

Had they recruited a top goalscorer 12 months ago, they may have taken the title back to north London for the first time since 2003 and could even have been preparing now for Saturday's Champions League final.

But it was not to be and, while Arsenal improved in defence and mdifield, they often lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Benjamin Sesko could be what they are looking for and the RB Leipzig forward is as short as 8/111.73 to sign for Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals in 45 matches for RB Leipzig but they finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will not be in Europe next season. That means the highly-rated Sesko is almost certain to leave.

He will not be short of offers but the Betfair odds indicate that Arsenal are the clear frontrunners in the chase to land him.

Chelsea are also believed to be interested but they are 5/16.00 after reports today indicated the Europa Conference League winners would beat Manchester United to Liam Delap. Still, when has signing one player stopped Chelsea from signing another in the same position?

Liverpool are the other Premier League club to be linked to Sesko but, at 15/28.50, the deal looks unlikely as it stands.

Arsenal have already shown they mean business when it comes to early summer signings. The Premier League club have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Adding Sesko would strengthen them in another key position and potentially make them stronger challengers in 2025/26.

13:00, 29 May - Mbeumo 11/10 to sign for Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo is 11/102.11 to join Manchester United this summer as Ruben Amorim continues to try to strengthen his attack with proven Premier League players.

The Red Devils are expected to complete a deal for Matheus Cunha from Wolves soon and could turn their attention to the Brentford forward next.

Mbeumo scored 20 goals and laid on seven assist for the Bees in 2024/25 and his ability to play in the centre of attack or on the right would make him an asset to United who looked blunt up front all season.

At 25, his best years are ahead of him and the Cameroon international would sharpen to Amorim's forward-line as the Portuguese looks to clear out the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Whether Mbeumo would choose to join United over other Premier League clubs is another matter. The Red Devils finished 15th and will not be playing European football next season.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are in the Champions League. The Magpies are 15/82.88 to sign Mbeumo and have been linked to the player in several news reports this week.

Alan Shearer used his latest Betfair column to urge the St James' Park club to make significant signings in the summer.

He said: "Depending on who they decide to sell, I think they need to bring in a centre-forward, a right-sided midfielder and probably another centre-half. Those would be the three key positions for me."

Mbeumo may fit the bill for Newcastle and, with Champions League football to offer, they could beat Manchester United in the race to sign the pacey Brentford star.

14:00, 28 May - Rashford 8/15 to sign for Barcelona

The odds on Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United for Barcelona were cut from 6/42.50 to 8/151.53 as transfer activity hotted up at Old Trafford.

Rashsford, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, is one of several players Ruben Amorim hopes United can sell as the manager embarks on a squad rebuild.

The forward impressed with his performances for Villa, earning a recall to the England squad, and Barca manager Hansi Flick is believed to be an admirer.

Barcelona were recently crowned La Liga champions and narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League final, so Rashford may jump at the chance to join a big club on the up.

He has long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and the French champions are 17/29.50 to sign him - as are Villa and Arsenal.

United, meanwhile, are reportedly on the brink of completing a deal for Wolves' Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian is said to have agreed terms with the Red Devils and the deal could be confirmed within days.

Cunha was not put off joining United by the fact they will not be playing European football next season and Amorim will hope the same is true of Liam Delap.

The Ipswich striker is 8/111.73 to join United, although they will face competition from Chelsea 6/42.50 who will be back in the Champions League in 2025/26 and can secure a European trophy tonight.

It looks set to be all change for United up top this summer - at least, it will be if Amorim gets his way - and Alejandro Garnacho is 6/42.50 to sign for Napoli after being left out of last week's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The Argentinian is currently on United's post-season tour in Malaysia but is thought to have been told by Amorim to find a new club.