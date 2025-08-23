Newcastle v Liverpool: Cards and goals Isak-ly the way to play Monday's blockbuster

Isak transfer saga playing a huge part in build up

Atmosphere at St James' Park expected to be electric

Frantic game should play out with goals and cards likely

Impossible to ignore Isak saga

There's only one place to start when previewing the Monday Night Football clash between Newcastle and Liverpool. Or should that be there's only one name to start with. Alexander Isak.

I can honestly say that I've never known a transfer saga like it. Maybe that's because of the impact social media has these days and the growth in hate - or rivalry should you want to dull it down a little - between both sets of fans is evident. And it just adds to the saga that the two clubs involved face each other while the transfer window is still open.

One thing that we should all remember though is that Betfair - and I presume other sportsbooks - have had an 'Alexander Isak to sign for' market since the end of last season, and that Liverpool have always been the favourites to sign him.

This is because the Reds are Premier League champions, and that they were always expected to strengthen their squad with a top class striker being their main target. Isak fitted that bill. Betfair's market was live long before Isak expressed a desire to leave Newcastle United.

Currently that market has Isak to remain a Newcastle player (come the end of the transfer window) the favourite at 4/61.67, while he is 11/102.11 to sign for Liverpool.

One thing seems almost certain then, and that is that after the first international break of the season Isak will either be part of Eddie Howe's squad or he will be lining up for Arnie Slot.

Sadly, another thing that is certain is that Isak will neither play for Newcastle or Liverpool on Monday night.

Encouraging start at Villa Park

And so to the game itself.

Newcastle were excellent against Aston Villa last Saturday, especially in a first half that they completely dominated. Some say that the Magpies would have been at least one up at half time had they had Isak in their team. I completely disagree, I say the Magpies would have been at least three up had they had Isak in their team!

I jest of course, and that will be my last mention of a player who is unlikely to even be at St James' Park on Monday night, but there's no denying that Newcastle played well and that their deputising striker, Anthony Gordon, had some excellent chances.

But I dare say under the circumstances leading up to the game Howe would have been delighted to leave Villa Park with a point, and the performance itself offers a lot of encouragement for the season ahead, especially when Newcastle can start a recognised number nine.

First night nerves for Reds

Liverpool arguably didn't perform as well as Newcastle in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth but Slot's men collected all three points, and for an opening game of the season that's all that matters.

The Reds' new striker Hugo Ekitike - who was signed amid huge interest from Newcastle - was very impressive against the Cherries, both scoring and assisting, while star man Mo Salah inevitably scored another season curtain-raiser goal.

However, between Ekitike's goal involvements and Salah's last-minute strike Liverpool were far from impressive, and Bournemouth regularly exposed what looked a disorganised defensive unit, scoring two goals and threatening to score more. Liverpool dug in and eventually recorded an entertaining win, but it was hardly a performance that screamed world beaters.

Not that you have to be world beaters on the first day of course, but it was certainly a performance that suggests Liverpool could be a bit vulnerable against an above average side.

Liverpool favourites but they're not for me

In the Match Odds market, Liverpool are 1/12.00 favourites, but that's not a price I'd be desperate to take. Don't get me wrong, it's not that I don't fancy the Reds to win, I just think that this game is so unpredictable because of the headlines and attention its getting in the build up that I genuinely wouldn't be surprised at any outcome.

If forced to put up a selection I'd go for the away win, largely down to the fact that the Reds have one of the best players in the world in Salah, a genuine match-winner, and that Liverpool have an excellent recent record at St James' Park, winning five and drawing three of their last eight visits to the north east venue.

But my gut feeling is that this game might be a bit chaotic and that the Match Odds market is one I'm willing to swerve. For the record, Newcastle can be backed at 23/103.30 for the win while the Draw is available at 11/43.75.

White hot atmosphere can lead to goals and cards

Although only the second round of fixtures of the new Premier League campaign I'd wager that the atmosphere at St James' Park on Monday night, at its loudest, will be among the most spine-tingling atmospheres of the season. It promises to be white hot.

There's no bones about it, the majority of Newcastle supporters have taken a huge dislike to Liverpool and they'll make their feelings known in the early stages of the game. It's not just because of Liverpool's pursuit of you know who, but also the fact that the Reds signed Ekitike from under the Magpies' noses.

And wild atmospheres can lead to frantic games. Players will try to keep their heads, but most won't. They'll put in that extra lunge for a tackle, they'll put more force into a shoulder barge, and they'll be screaming and ranting at the officials. All of which leads me to believe that we'll witness cards on Monday night.

So it's good news that referee Simon Hooper is in the middle for this clash. Out of all the refs who were allocated at least 20 games last season Hooper dished out the most yellow cards at an average of 4.67 per game. On VAR duty on Monday night is the man who awarded more yellow cards than anyone, John Brooks (5.38 per game).

Over 5.5 Cards is available to back at 11/53.20 and I'm of the opinion that's a price worth getting on side of.

If you want to play the cards markets a bit more cautiously then you can back both teams to receive at least two cards (so a minimum of four in total) at around 1/12.00, but given that this is Newcastle v Liverpool, then how about adding over 2.5 goals to a Bet Builder.

This is a clash that is traditionally known for throwing up high-scoring entertaining affairs, so let me throw a few scorelines at you from St James' Park: 1-5 (2008), 3-1 (2010), 0-6 (2013), 2-2 (2013), 2-3 (2019), 1-3 (2020), and of course 3-3 in this very same fixture last season.

And believe me, there's plenty of high-scoring games between these two at Anfield in this time.

Not surprisingly the Sportsbook has latched on and Over 2.5 Goals is just 1/21.50, but when added to the recommended cards bets it boosts the price to 15/82.88, and that will be my second wager of this blockbuster game.