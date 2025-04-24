Safe Sub comes to Betfair: Introducing a football product that's sure to make an impact

Betfair introduces Safe Sub to Premier League betting

Football punters have more chance of winning with Safe Sub

Safe Sub keeps your bet live until the final whistle

Betfair brings on Safe Sub

Safe Sub is the new Betfair football product that will keep your player bets in the game all the way to the final whistle.

Betfair are always trying to give you more ways to win and we think Safe Sub is going to have a big impact for football punters.

Like the 90 Minute Payout, that has been a huge hit with customers for nearly two full seasons, Safe Sub is another way of saving your football bets. It means that, even when things don't go entirely to plan, your bet can still win.

What is Betfair Safe Sub?

Player bets are an important part of football betting. With Betfair's enormous range of markets on each match, you can back a star striker to score, a dynamic number 10 to lay on an assist, a tough-tackling midfielder to end up in the referee's notebook and much more.

But have you ever backed a player, either as a single or as part of a bet builder, then watched in frustration as they have been substituted?

Until now coming off has spelled game over for your chosen player and for your bet. Now Safe Sub means that, if you place a bet on a player who is substituted, your bet will simply transfer to the sub entering the game.

So for example, if you back Mo Salah to score, he draws a blank and is replaced by Diogo Jota, your bet will still win if Jota scores. It is a simple substitution, a fair and modern way to keep your bet active and give you the chance to win.

Safe Sub rules and eligibility

Safe Sub is valid only for English Premier League football matches and applies to all bets types on the following eligible markets:

Anytime Goal Scorer

To Score Two or More

To Score a Hat-Trick

To be booked

To score or be shown a card

Anytime Assist

To score or assist

Player shots on target (1+,2+,3+,4+)

Player to commit fouls (1+,2+,3+)

Player to win fouls (1+,2+,3+)

Qualifying competitions and markets will be signposted with a Safe Sub icon.

Offer applies to pre-play and in-play bets, and bets placed using a free bet.

Offer applies to 90 mins betting only, which includes injury time added on by referee for stoppages. Extra time is not included.

Offer does not apply to Oddsboosts markets.

Safe Sub is a game-changer

Finally, what if a sub replaces a sub?

Interesting question. It is rare that a sub suffers the ignominy of being taken off but it does happen and can lead to a strop on the touchline. But you needn't worry because, with Safe Sub, the player who comes on will simply pick up your bet, meaning that, once again, you are in with a chance of winning until the final whistle.

Today more than ever before football is a squad game in which even the best players are occasionally withdrawn in-play. That's why the time is right for Safe Sub and why we think that it could be a game-changer.