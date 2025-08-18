Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1

Wins for Liverpool, Man City and Arseanl on opening weekend

Chelsea in disappointing draw with Palace

Wolves, West Ham and Brentford all shoren in Relegation market

Matchday 1 Results

Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth

Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa, Salah - Semenyo (2)

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

Brighton 1-1 Fulham

O'Riley - Muniz

Sunderland 3-0 West Ham

Mayenda, Ballard, Isidor

Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

Richarlison (2), Johnson

Wolves 0-4 Man City

Haaland (2), Reijnders, Cherki

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest 3-1 Brentford

Wood (2), Ndoye - Thiago

Man United 0-1 Arsenal

Calafiori

Leeds v Everton

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Man City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 0 2 Sunderland 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 0 0 0 5 Nottm Forest 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 0 0 0 6 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 7 Brighton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 Fulham 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 10 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 11 Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 12 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 13 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 16 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 17 Brentford 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 19 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 20 Wolves 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Although moving only half a point, Manchester City are the team that have shortened the most in the Premier League Winner market following their impressive 4-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

On the back of that win, and after Liverpool had won 4-2 over Bournemouth on Friday night, Arsenal drifted out to 5/23.50 prior to their trip to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but despite a decent performance from United, the Gunners ground out a 1-0 win and were cut to 2/13.00 to win the title.

The big drifters are Chelsea who went out from 15/28.50 to 11/112.00 following a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace. Liverpool remain the 7/42.75 favourites to defend their crown, though they drifted slightly to 15/82.88 before coming back in following Chelsea's draw.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 7/4 2.75 7/4 2.75 15/8 2.88 7/4 2.75 Arsenal 2/1 3.00 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 2/1 3.00 Man City 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 Chelsea 11/1 12.00 15/2 8.50 11/1 12.00 15/2 8.50 Man United 28/1 29.00 20/1 21.00 28/1 29.00 20/1 21.00 Tottenham 50/1 51.00 40/1 41.00 50/1 51.00 33/1 34.00 Newcastle 66/1 67.00 40/1 41.00 66/1 67.00 40/1 41.00 Aston Villa 100/1 101.00 66/1 67.00 100/1 101.00 66/1 67.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Chelsea have also drifted in the Top 4 Finish market following their failure to beat Crystal Palace, and it's Tottenham who shortened the most, being cut from 5/16.00 to 7/24.50 following their 3-0 win over Burnley before drifting slightly again, out to 4/15.00.

Aton Villa are big drifters, out to 6/17.00 from 4/15.00 following a relatively below par performance in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle who remain 3/14.00 to finish in the top four.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 1/16 1.06 1/16 1.06 1/16 1.06 1/16 1.06 Arsenal 1/14 1.07 1/8 1.12 1/8 1.12 1/14 1.07 Man City 1/7 1.14 2/11 1.18 2/11 1.18 1/7 1.14 Chelsea 8/13 1.61 8/15 1.53 8/13 1.61 8/15 1.53 Man United 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 Tottenham 4/1 5.00 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 7/2 4.50 Newcastle 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 Aston Villa 6/1 7.00 4/1 5.00 6/1 7.00 4/1 5.00

Premier League Top 6 Finish

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 1/7 1.14 1/9 1.11 1/7 1.14 1/9 1.11 Newcastle 10/11 1.91 10/11 1.91 10/11 1.91 10/11 1.91 Man United 1/1 2.00 4/5 1.80 1/1 2.00 4/5 1.80 Tottenham 11/8 2.38 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 11/8 2.38 Aston Villa 11/8 2.38 5/4 2.25 11/8 2.38 5/4 2.25 Brighton 7/2 4.50 9/2 5.50 9/2 5.50 7/2 4.50

Brentford, Wolves and West Ham are the three teams who shortened significantly after their opening games following defeats to Nottingham Forest, Man City and Sunderland respectively.

Sunderland were hugely impressive in beating the Hammers 3-0 and they are now 8/131.61 to be relegated while Graham Potter's men were cut from 5/16.00 to 3/14.00 to go down.

Brentford lost 3-1 at Forest and like Wolves they were cut to 9/43.25 from 3/14.00 to return to the Championship, while Burnley's defeat at Tottenham saw them trimmed from 1/41.25 to 2/91.22.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 2/9 1.22 1/4 1.25 1/4 1.25 2/9 1.22 Sunderland 8/13 1.61 7/20 1.35 8/13 1.61 7/20 1.35 Leeds 11/8 2.38 11/10 2.11 11/8 2.38 11/10 2.11 Brentford 9/4 3.25 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 9/4 3.25 Wolves 9/4 3.25 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 9/4 3.25 West Ham 3/1 4.00 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (2) 10/11 1.91 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 Salah (1) 7/1 8.00 13/2 7.50 7/1 8.00 11/2 6.50 Gyokere (0) 10/1 11.00 6/1 7.00 10/1 11.00 6/1 7.00 Isak (0) 12/1 13.00 6/1 7.00 12/1 13.00 6/1 7.00 Ekitike (1) 14/1 15.00 17/1 18.00 17/1 18.00 14/1 15.00 Pedro (0) 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Palmer (0) 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Watkins (0) 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00

