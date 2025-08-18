Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1
The first weekend of fixtures in the new Premier League season is all but over, so get all the results, latest standings, and the latest betting odds, including highs and lows, in some of Betfair's key markets...
-
Wins for Liverpool, Man City and Arseanl on opening weekend
-
Chelsea in disappointing draw with Palace
-
Wolves, West Ham and Brentford all shoren in Relegation market
-
Matchday 1 Results
Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth
Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa, Salah - Semenyo (2)
Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle
Brighton 1-1 Fulham
O'Riley - Muniz
Sunderland 3-0 West Ham
Mayenda, Ballard, Isidor
Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Richarlison (2), Johnson
Wolves 0-4 Man City
Haaland (2), Reijnders, Cherki
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Nottm Forest 3-1 Brentford
Wood (2), Ndoye - Thiago
Man United 0-1 Arsenal
Calafiori
Leeds v Everton
Latets Standings
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2 Sunderland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3 Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4 Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5 Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6 Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7 Brighton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8 Fulham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9 Aston Villa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10 Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11 Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12 Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13 Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14 Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15 Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16 Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17 Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18 Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19 West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20 Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Premier League Winner
Although moving only half a point, Manchester City are the team that have shortened the most in the Premier League Winner market following their impressive 4-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.
On the back of that win, and after Liverpool had won 4-2 over Bournemouth on Friday night, Arsenal drifted out to 5/23.50 prior to their trip to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but despite a decent performance from United, the Gunners ground out a 1-0 win and were cut to 2/13.00 to win the title.
The big drifters are Chelsea who went out from 15/28.50 to 11/112.00 following a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace. Liverpool remain the 7/42.75 favourites to defend their crown, though they drifted slightly to 15/82.88 before coming back in following Chelsea's draw.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Liverpool
|7/42.75
|7/42.75
|15/82.88
|7/42.75
|Arsenal
|2/13.00
|9/43.25
|5/23.50
|2/13.00
|Man City
|3/14.00
|7/24.50
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|Chelsea
|11/112.00
|15/28.50
|11/112.00
|15/28.50
|Man United
|28/129.00
|20/121.00
|28/129.00
|20/121.00
|Tottenham
|50/151.00
|40/141.00
|50/151.00
|33/134.00
|Newcastle
|66/167.00
|40/141.00
|66/167.00
|40/141.00
|Aston Villa
|100/1101.00
|66/167.00
|100/1101.00
|66/167.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 4 Finish
Chelsea have also drifted in the Top 4 Finish market following their failure to beat Crystal Palace, and it's Tottenham who shortened the most, being cut from 5/16.00 to 7/24.50 following their 3-0 win over Burnley before drifting slightly again, out to 4/15.00.
Aton Villa are big drifters, out to 6/17.00 from 4/15.00 following a relatively below par performance in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle who remain 3/14.00 to finish in the top four.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Liverpool
|1/161.06
|1/161.06
|1/161.06
|1/161.06
|Arsenal
|1/141.07
|1/81.12
|1/81.12
|1/141.07
|Man City
|1/71.14
|2/111.18
|2/111.18
|1/71.14
|Chelsea
|8/131.61
|8/151.53
|8/131.61
|8/151.53
|Man United
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|Tottenham
|4/15.00
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|7/24.50
|Newcastle
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|4/15.00
|3/14.00
|Aston Villa
|6/17.00
|4/15.00
|6/17.00
|4/15.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 6 Finish
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Chelsea
|1/71.14
|1/91.11
|1/71.14
|1/91.11
|Newcastle
|10/111.91
|10/111.91
|10/111.91
|10/111.91
|Man United
|1/12.00
|4/51.80
|1/12.00
|4/51.80
|Tottenham
|11/82.38
|13/82.63
|13/82.63
|11/82.38
|Aston Villa
|11/82.38
|5/42.25
|11/82.38
|5/42.25
|Brighton
|7/24.50
|9/25.50
|9/25.50
|7/24.50
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Relegation
Brentford, Wolves and West Ham are the three teams who shortened significantly after their opening games following defeats to Nottingham Forest, Man City and Sunderland respectively.
Sunderland were hugely impressive in beating the Hammers 3-0 and they are now 8/131.61 to be relegated while Graham Potter's men were cut from 5/16.00 to 3/14.00 to go down.
Brentford lost 3-1 at Forest and like Wolves they were cut to 9/43.25 from 3/14.00 to return to the Championship, while Burnley's defeat at Tottenham saw them trimmed from 1/41.25 to 2/91.22.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Burnley
|2/91.22
|1/41.25
|1/41.25
|2/91.22
|Sunderland
|8/131.61
|7/201.35
|8/131.61
|7/201.35
|Leeds
|11/82.38
|11/102.11
|11/82.38
|11/102.11
|Brentford
|9/43.25
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|9/43.25
|Wolves
|9/43.25
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|9/43.25
|West Ham
|3/14.00
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|3/14.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top Goalscorer
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Haaland (2)
|10/111.91
|6/42.50
|6/42.50
|10/111.91
|Salah (1)
|7/18.00
|13/27.50
|7/18.00
|11/26.50
|Gyokere (0)
|10/111.00
|6/17.00
|10/111.00
|6/17.00
|Isak (0)
|12/113.00
|6/17.00
|12/113.00
|6/17.00
|Ekitike (1)
|14/115.00
|17/118.00
|17/118.00
|14/115.00
|Pedro (0)
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|Palmer (0)
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|Watkins (0)
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
