English Premier League

Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1

Premier League Betting Odds

The first weekend of fixtures in the new Premier League season is all but over, so get all the results, latest standings, and the latest betting odds, including highs and lows, in some of Betfair's key markets...

  • Wins for Liverpool, Man City and Arseanl on opening weekend

  • Chelsea in disappointing draw with Palace

  • Wolves, West Ham and Brentford all shoren in Relegation market

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Matchday 1 Results

Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth
Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa, Salah - Semenyo (2)

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle

Brighton 1-1 Fulham
O'Riley - Muniz

Sunderland 3-0 West Ham
Mayenda, Ballard, Isidor

Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Richarlison (2), Johnson

Wolves 0-4 Man City
Haaland (2), Reijnders, Cherki

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest 3-1 Brentford
Wood (2), Ndoye - Thiago

Man United 0-1 Arsenal
Calafiori

Leeds v Everton

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
1 Man City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 0
2 Sunderland 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0
3 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0
4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 0 0 0
5 Nottm Forest 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 0 0 0
6 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0
7 Brighton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
8 Fulham 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
9 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
10 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
11 Crystal Palace 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
12 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
13 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
16 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 0
17 Brentford 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0
18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0
19 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0
20 Wolves 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0
Show more Show less

Powered by

Opta

Premier League Winner

Although moving only half a point, Manchester City are the team that have shortened the most in the Premier League Winner market following their impressive 4-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

On the back of that win, and after Liverpool had won 4-2 over Bournemouth on Friday night, Arsenal drifted out to 5/23.50 prior to their trip to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, but despite a decent performance from United, the Gunners ground out a 1-0 win and were cut to 2/13.00 to win the title.

The big drifters are Chelsea who went out from 15/28.50 to 11/112.00 following a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace. Liverpool remain the 7/42.75 favourites to defend their crown, though they drifted slightly to 15/82.88 before coming back in following Chelsea's draw.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low
Liverpool 7/42.75 7/42.75 15/82.88 7/42.75
Arsenal 2/13.00 9/43.25 5/23.50 2/13.00
Man City 3/14.00 7/24.50 7/24.50 3/14.00
Chelsea 11/112.00 15/28.50 11/112.00 15/28.50
Man United 28/129.00 20/121.00 28/129.00 20/121.00
Tottenham 50/151.00 40/141.00 50/151.00 33/134.00
Newcastle 66/167.00 40/141.00 66/167.00 40/141.00
Aston Villa 100/1101.00 66/167.00 100/1101.00 66/167.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Premier League Top 4 Finish

Chelsea have also drifted in the Top 4 Finish market following their failure to beat Crystal Palace, and it's Tottenham who shortened the most, being cut from 5/16.00 to 7/24.50 following their 3-0 win over Burnley before drifting slightly again, out to 4/15.00.

Aton Villa are big drifters, out to 6/17.00 from 4/15.00 following a relatively below par performance in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle who remain 3/14.00 to finish in the top four.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low
Liverpool 1/161.06 1/161.06 1/161.06 1/161.06
Arsenal 1/141.07 1/81.12 1/81.12 1/141.07
Man City 1/71.14 2/111.18 2/111.18 1/71.14
Chelsea 8/131.61 8/151.53 8/131.61 8/151.53
Man United 7/24.50 3/14.00 7/24.50 3/14.00
Tottenham 4/15.00 5/16.00 5/16.00 7/24.50
Newcastle 3/14.00 3/14.00 4/15.00 3/14.00
Aston Villa 6/17.00 4/15.00 6/17.00 4/15.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Premier League Top 6 Finish

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low
Chelsea 1/71.14 1/91.11 1/71.14 1/91.11
Newcastle 10/111.91 10/111.91 10/111.91 10/111.91
Man United 1/12.00 4/51.80 1/12.00 4/51.80
Tottenham 11/82.38 13/82.63 13/82.63 11/82.38
Aston Villa 11/82.38 5/42.25 11/82.38 5/42.25
Brighton 7/24.50 9/25.50 9/25.50 7/24.50

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Premier League Relegation

Brentford, Wolves and West Ham are the three teams who shortened significantly after their opening games following defeats to Nottingham Forest, Man City and Sunderland respectively.

Sunderland were hugely impressive in beating the Hammers 3-0 and they are now 8/131.61 to be relegated while Graham Potter's men were cut from 5/16.00 to 3/14.00 to go down.

Brentford lost 3-1 at Forest and like Wolves they were cut to 9/43.25 from 3/14.00 to return to the Championship, while Burnley's defeat at Tottenham saw them trimmed from 1/41.25 to 2/91.22.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low
Burnley 2/91.22 1/41.25 1/41.25 2/91.22
Sunderland 8/131.61 7/201.35 8/131.61 7/201.35
Leeds 11/82.38 11/102.11 11/82.38 11/102.11
Brentford 9/43.25 3/14.00 3/14.00 9/43.25
Wolves 9/43.25 3/14.00 3/14.00 9/43.25
West Ham 3/14.00 5/16.00 5/16.00 3/14.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Premier League Top Goalscorer

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low
Haaland (2) 10/111.91 6/42.50 6/42.50 10/111.91
Salah (1) 7/18.00 13/27.50 7/18.00 11/26.50
Gyokere (0) 10/111.00 6/17.00 10/111.00 6/17.00
Isak (0) 12/113.00 6/17.00 12/113.00 6/17.00
Ekitike (1) 14/115.00 17/118.00 17/118.00 14/115.00
Pedro (0) 25/126.00 14/115.00 25/126.00 14/115.00
Palmer (0) 25/126.00 14/115.00 25/126.00 14/115.00
Watkins (0) 25/126.00 25/126.00 25/126.00 25/126.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  • Mike Norman
Get tips and betting odds for Leeds v Everton in the Premier League
English Premier League

Safe Sub Winners: Wirtz goalscorer bets saved by Chiesa as Safe Sub shows its value

  • Mike Norman
Betfair Safe Sub
English Premier League

Premier League 2025/26 Sack Race Betting: Brentford's Andrews favourite

  • Max Liu
Brentford G-Tech stadium

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Leeds vs Everton
View predictions

West Ham vs Chelsea
View predictions

Man City vs Tottenham
View predictions

Bournemouth vs Wolves
View predictions

Brentford vs Aston Villa
View predictions

Burnley vs Sunderland
View predictions

Arsenal vs Leeds
View predictions

Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest
View predictions

Everton vs Brighton
View predictions

Fulham vs Man Utd
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Man Utd v Arsenal: Back Gunners win in 17/1 bet builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Why you should back Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 8/1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu