Community Shield Tips: Go for a Gakpo goal & 7/1 Bet Builder for Palace v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Sunday 10 August, 15:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

An interesting Comminuty Shield curtain raiser at Wembley this year as dominant Premier League champions Liverpool go in as huge 2/91.22 favourites to lift the trophy against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace - who are 5/23.50 to get their hands on more silverware.

Liverpool are 4/71.57 and Palace 9/25.50 in the 90-minute market - where the draw will be popular at 10/34.33 as there's no spectre of extra time at Wembley with the game going directly to penalties should it be level at full-time.

Community Shield trends point to pens

And that's been a popular result recently with four of the last six Community Shields won on penalties after four 1-1 draws - another 1-1 here, which was the score of the last meeting between the sides at Anfield on the last day of last season, is 13/27.50.

Both sides have scored in five of the last six Community Shields so although there's more than a hint of pre-season there's usually goals - with enough firepower in both squads to justify backing both teams to score at 4/51.80.

That's been a theme of pre-season, for what that's worth, with Liverpool failing to keep a clean sheet in their warm-up games - and despite splashing the cash they are still short in the centre of defence.

Oliver Glasner has managed to keep his squad largely together but Arne Slot's side have looked pretty decent so far this summer and I'll back them to pinch this one in the 90 minutes - with Liverpool to win at both teams to score my outright bet here at 23/103.30.

For the big tip though I'll throw in a Cody Gakpo goal - as for all the change in Liverpool's forward line he's been clinical this summer with four pre-season goals, and I really fancy him to bag another at Wembley at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win, both teams to score & Gakpo anytime scorer SBK 4/1

Back 7/1 8.00 Shots on target Bet Builder

Expect plenty of changes here (there were 10 subs made last year following 8, 9, 10, 8), but that's no reason to back out of Bet Builders as Betfair's Safe Sub has you covered as your player prop transfers to the player coming off the bench - and they've had plenty of impact in this game of late.

Substitutes has a tremendous recent record as well as all four goals in the last two Community Shields came from off the bench - making it nine of the 13 goals in the last six games being scored by the subs.

As mentioned, Gakpo's my main pick for goal but Mohamed Salah also looks sharp ans has a habit of fast starts - with last season's Golden Boot winner 11/102.11 to kick-off this year with a goal.

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike look to have settled in nicely with the German looking particularly impressive - hence being just 5/61.84 for a goal or assist at Wembley.

Liverpool's talented 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha has made a huge impact this summer and deserves a game at Wembley but he may not get enough minutes to land the 12/53.40 on him to have 2+ shots on target though.

Preference for a Liverpool leg for a Bet Builder remains Gakpo though, as he's the same 12/53.40 for 2+ shots on target and from what I've seen of him so far I'll take him over Salah, Ekitike and Wirtz.

For Palace, keepeing Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta was huge - with Eze and Mateta banging in goals during pre-season. Mateta is 11/43.75 to score anytime but backing Eze at 12/53.40 for a goal or assist would be my pick.

A safer option though is to roll those two up with Gakpo for a shots on target treble.

Recommended Bet Back Gakpo 2+ shots on target, Mateta & Eze 1+ shot on target SBK 7/1

Focus on fouls for Match Up bets

We've got two wonderful dribblers on show here in Eze and Wirtz, who are 5/61.84 and 4/71.57 respectively to be fouled 2+ times - or back them both in a double at 7/42.75.

Having these two on the pitch also puts full-backs, midfielders and centre backs in danger of giving away fouls too - which we'll see a few of due to this essentially being a pre-season game.

Alexis Mac Allister is usually Liverpool's top fouling prospect and is 5/61.84 to give 2+ fouls away - but check the team news as he may not start.

It's the right-backs or right wing-backs that could be in bother though, with Daniel Munoz no stranger to a foul or two and therefore 8/111.73 for 2+ fouls here, and Jeremie Frimpong an enticing 9/52.80 for the same 2+ fouls which I'm tempted to back as a single but will add in a double with Munoz at 7/24.50.

There's potential here for Match Up bets as well, where I'd plump for Eze to be fouled more than Wirtz as I think he'll get more minutes and although the German will have more of the ball, Palace playing on the break with Eze will draw more fouls.

I'd plump for Frimpong in giving fouls away though - in his first big game for Liverpool at Wembley being enough reasons for him to give fouls away before we even talk about Eze are company dribbling at him...