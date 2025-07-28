Premier League 2025/26 Golden Boot Guide: Get the Betfair verdict on all the runners and riders

Get the lowdown on every player at 100/1 101.00 or shorter in Betfair's Golden Boot market

Man City's Haaland heads the Golden Boot odds

Salah second fav but how much will AFCON disrupt his - and other leading African forwards' - seasons?

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

*Click on the odds for each player to go directly to a pre-loaded betslip

Last season's Golden Boot winners with prices

Salah - 29 goals - 10/111.00

Isak - 23 goals - 14/115.00

Haaland - 22 goals - 8/111.73

Wood - 20 goals - 100/1101.00

Mbeumo - 20 goals - 100/1101.00

Erling Haaland

Club: Man City

Premier League goals last season: 22

Golden Boot odds: 1/12.00

Erling Haaland was unstoppable in his first two seasons in the Premier League, winning the Golden Boot as City stormed to consecutive titles. In 2024/25, his individual performance mirrored that of his team, dropping off from his own astronmically-high standards but still challenging near the top of the Golden Boot charts. He is the favourite once again in 2025/26 but, while nobody doubts the Norwegian's ability, last season showed that he needs the players behind him to click if he is to reap the rewards.

Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Premier League goals last season: 29

Golden Boot odds: 4/15.00

The Egyptian King ruled in 2024/25 with one of his best ever seasons for champions Liverpool. Salah has won the Golden Boot a joint-record four times, so why is he available at a generous 4/15.00? He is 33 and even kings can't defy age. On top of that, Arne Slot has invested heavily in new forwards this summer which may mean Liverpool can use Salah more sparingly. Still, he will play a key role and is a tempting bet at the price. Jamie Vardy won this award in 2020 at 33, so a fifth may well be within Salah's grasp.

But probably the biggest aspect to consider if you're thinking of backing Salah is that he will be away on international duty during the Premier League's busiest time of the season. AFCON commences on 21 December this year and concludes on 18 January 2026. The Premier League has SIX matchdays between 20 December and 17 January 2026 and with Egypt having an early group game (22 Dec), should they go on to reach the final, then Salah could be missing for six Premier League games this season.

Alexander Isak

Club: Newcastle

Premier League goals last season: 23

Golden Boot odds: 7/18.00

Isak fired Newcastle back into the Champions League places last season and established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe. He looked set to become a Geordie legend before news broke in July that the Swede was interested in exploring a move away from St James' Park. At the time of writing, his future remains uncertain but Liverpool are the favourites to sign him and, if he joins the champions, he will be a good bet to improve on even last season's efforts. At just 25, his best years should be ahead of him and with Liverpool, or even in the increasingly unlikely event that he stays with the Magpies, Isak could light up the Premier League again in 2025/26.

Viktor Gyokeres

Club: Arsenal

Goals last season: 39 for Sporting Lisbon in Liga Portugal

Golden Boot odds: 12/113.00

Backing a striker for top goalscorer in his first season in English top-flight football (Gyokeres was a Coventry player 2021-23) requires a leap of faith, although Haaland managed it in 2022/23. Add to that Gyokeres' 39 goals in 33 games for Sporting Lisbon last season - a stunning return in any league - and factor in that he also hit six in eight Champions League performances and the Swede could be an appealing each-way bet at the price. Arsenal are expected to challenge for the title again and Gyokeres should get decent service from the talents around him.

Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea

Premier League goals last season: 15

Golden Boot odds: 14/115.00

For a player who was perceived to have struggled at times last season, 15 goals is a mighty return, esepcially as Palmer's job is to create goals as well as score them. Chelsea have spent heavily on forwards in the summer, which may take some of the scoring burden off the England man's shoulders, but don't surprised if he is the Blues' talisman once again, especially after playing an instrumental role in their Club World Cup triumph. He is often unplayable and a must-have in any Chelsea bet builder.

Joao Pedro

Club: Chelsea

Premier League goals last season: 10 (for Brighton)

Golden Boot odds: 14/115.00

Joao Pedro signed for Chelsea in the summer and made an immediate impact at the Club World Cup, scoring twice in the semi-final and once in the final. That has got Blues fans believing he can make a big contribution in the Premier League this season and his price reflects that. The way Enzo Maresca threw him straight into the side indicates that the manager will be keen to give him plenty of opportunities and, if he can keep scoring, other members of Chelsea's large squad will find it difficult to dislodge the Brazilian from the first team.

Ollie Watkins

Club: Aston Villa

Premier League goals last season: 16

Golden Boot odds: 22/123.00

Watkins' season soured when Unai Emery left him out of big games. It was difficult to see what the England man had done wrong and he was immediately linked to other clubs. Arsenal were top of the pile for a while but he is unlikely to go there now since the Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres but a switch to Manchester United is not out of the question. Then again, he could reestablish himself at Villa. The uncertainty may make bettors wary of backing him for now but, wherever he plies his trade in 2025/26, Watkins will want this to be a big season with next summer's World Cup on the horizon.

Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Premier League goals last season: 6

Golden Boot odds: 33/134.00

The Gunners man endured an injury-disrupted campaign in 2025/26 and scored 10 goals fewer than he managed the previous season. If he can stay fit, the England man will be key to Arsenal's title chances and, still just 23, he remains one of the quickest forwards in the top flight. There are a few "ifs" where Saka is concerned but, should Arsenal find momentum and their number seven gets into a scoring rhythm, his current price will start to look generous.

Matheus Cunha

Club: Manchester United

Premier League goals last season: 15 (for Wolves)

Golden Boot odds: 33/134.00

Cunha was Manchester United's first signing of the summer as Ruben Amorim began the work of revitalising his forward line and finding players who can adapt to the Portuguese's 3-4-3 formation. The Brazilian scored 15 Premier League goals in 33 appearances last season in a Wolves side that were often fighting for their Premier League survival. If Amorim's United click and challenge for the top six, then their £62m signing should be one of their leading goal threats.

Dominic Solanke

Club: Tottenham

Premier League goals last season: 9

Golden Boot odds: 33/134.00

Spurs £65m signing enjoyed plenty of minutes under Ange Postecoglou last year without reaching the goalscoring highs of his final season at Bournemouth when he found the back of the net 19 times in the top-flight. Nevertheless, his tireless running made him a fan favourite for the Lilywhite and he goes into this season under a new manager who recently said of his frontline: "I'm 100% sure we will score a lot of goals this season."

Solanke has proven goalscoring form under the right manager and a tweak of the tactics may take him back to those heights. He could be a bit of each-way value in the market.

Liam Delap

Club: Chelsea

Premier League goals last season: 12 (for Ipswich)

Golden Boot odds: 40/141.00

A 22-year-old player who scores 12 goals in a side that goes down is a special talent and, in Liam Delap, Chelsea may have signed exactly what they needed. Delap has power, precision and is difficult for defenders to play against. In a side which should create plenty of chances for him, the youngster could be deadly and, along with Pedro, may spearhead a title challenge that could break the Manchester City and Liverpool duopoly.

Omar Marmoush

Club: Man City

Premier League goals last season: 7

Golden Boot odds: 40/141.00

Egyptian forward Marmoush made a decent start to life a Manchester City, arriving midseason in 2024/25 and scoring a respectable seven league goals in a team that still has plenty of problems to be solved. He got fans excited when he hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Newcastle. He is likely to be the support act for the headlining Haaland but Marmoush will weigh in with goals and, if he makes a fast start, his odds will shorten. Marmoush's appearance at AFCON is a minus, however (see Mo Salah notes).

Heung-Min Son

Club: Tottenham

Premier League goals last season: 7

Golden Boot odds: 50/151.00

Son lit up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his performances and his smile over the past 10 years but it remains to be seen whether he will be at the club next season, as a new era begins under Thomas Frank. Son didn't start the Europa League final in May, leading many to think he would be off in the summer. At the time of writing, he remains a Tottenham player but it would be a big surprise if he improved on last season's league total of seven to challenge for this honour.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Club: Crystal Palace

Premier League goals last season: 14

Golden Boot odds: 50/151.00

Mateta was one of the stars of Palace's brilliant 2024/25 campaign. The big Frenchman scored 14 goals in 37 matches and, with Manchester United among the clubs reportedly interested in luring him away from Selhurst Park, Palace are keen to keep him. Oliver Glasner regards Mateta as a key man in his side as they try to improve on last term's 12th-place finish. It would be a surprise to see the 28-year-old challenging for the Golden Boot but he should make plenty of vital contributions again and may represent place value.

Bryan Mbuemo

Club: Manchester United

Premier League Goals scored last season: 20 (for Brentford)

Odds to win Golden Boot: 50/151.00

Teams don't generally spend £65m on a player without intending to start him every week so Bryan Mbuemo may hit the ground running following his summer switch from Brentford to Manchester United. However, last season was a messy one at Old Trafford and it seems fair to assume a summer of personnel upheaval will result in more teething issues for Ruben Amorim's United. Approaching peak age, Mbuemo could kick on at his dream club but matching last season's Golden Boot place will be a major achievement especially in a season that brings AFCON for the Cameroonian (see Mo Salah notes).

Yoane Wissa

Club: Brentford

Premier League Goals scored last season: 19

Odds to win Golden Boot: 50/151.00

With 19 goals in the league, last season was comfortably Wissa's best for the Bees. This summer, he has watched his manager Thomas Frank and fellow scoring sensation Bryan Mbuemo depart and now Wissa wants out of the G-Tech Stadium too. Where he will end up is anyone's guess, although a move to Newcastle looks his most likely destination and the 28-year-old could thrive in Eddie Howe's team. Wissa is one of the more appealing options in the cluster of 50/151.00 shots. One negative, Wissa will be away on AFCON duty this season (see Mo Salah notes).

Cody Gakpo

Club: Liverpool

Premier League Goals scored last season: 10

Odds to win Golden Boot: 50/151.00

Last season was Cody Gakpo's best goalscoring return yet for Liverpool, improving on his total of eight in the previous campaign, but he is still a long way from challenging for the Golden Boot. With Arne Slot signing Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer, competition for places at Anfield will fierce next season and Gakpo may get fewer opportunities in the starting 11. Alternatively, the 26-year-old Dutchman may relish the competition and take his goalscoring to the next level.

Chris Wood

Club: Nottingham Forest

Premier League Goals scored last season: 20

Odds to win Golden Boot: 50/151.00

A 20 goal hero for Forest during last season's stunning Premier League run, the question is can the 33-year-old keep that up for another season? On the downside, age certainly mitigates against him in a campaign that will also bring European football. But, on the flipside, Nuno Espirito Santo's system certainly plays to Wood's strengths and, at 50/151.00 Betfair traders are taking a chance on a striker who looks first choice at the club and finished joint fourth last year. Another place is a possibility.

Jarrod Bowen

Club: West Ham

Premier League Goals scored last season: 13

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Bowen is unquestionably West Ham's star man and chief goalscoring threat but you have to think it is going to take his best season yet to even make the places. And looking at his club you wouldn't be too confident of that happening. The Hammers do not look the most potent attacking side under Graham Potter, so an improvement on 2023-24 when Bowen scored 16 goals looks unlikely. The east London side may take a step forward in their first full season under Potter and Bowen is a consistent performer but he has no better than a slim each-way chance in this market.

Phil Foden

Club: Man City

Premier League Goals scored last season: 7

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

From being Pep Guardiola's golden child, and after scoring 19 Premier League goals in 2023/24 that resulted in him being named Player of the Season, Foden became a squad player last term (started just 20 of 38 PL games) and scored just seven goals. With Man City having so many attacking options currently, Foden the squad player could materialise again in 2025/26. On the flip side, with no Kevin de Bruyne at City, Foden could play a pivotal and regular role as an attacking midfielder this season which would make him a very attractive each-way betting proposition to be top goalscorer. However, Pep's propensity to play the squad game has to be of major concern.

Florian Wirtz

Club: Liverpool

Bundesliga Goals scored last season: 10 (for Bayer Leverkusen)

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Wirtz is undoubtedly the most exciting newcomer to the Premier League this season and he arrives with high praise from Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard. He scored 10 league goals last term for Bayer Leverkusen but could easily improve on that if settling in at Liveprool quickly. And with the reigning Premier League champions having the potential to score bags of goals from all over the pitch, Wirtz is very much of interest as an each-way top scorer pick with the Sportsbook dangling a nice 66/167.00 carrot playing for a team that should enjoy loads of success this season.

Kai Havertz

Club: Arsenal

Premier League Goals scored last season: 9

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

There's no doubting that Havertz has silenced the majority of his doubters during his last two seasons at Arsenal. He scored 13 Premier League goals in 2023/24 and surely would have surpassed that total last season but for a lengthy injury absence meaning he started just 21 of 38 league games, scoring nine goals in the process. The dilemma you have with backing Havertz to be top scorer this season is, with Viktor Gyokeres now the Gunners' main striker, where and how often will Havertz play?

Charalambos Kostoulas

Club: Brighton

Greece Super League Goals scored last season: 7 (for Olympiacos)

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Brighton have a reputation for buying relatively unknown players from abroad, and turning them into high value stars. Will Kostoulas be the next player off that particular conveyer belt? He may well be, but having just turned 18-years-old he looks like one for the future rather than now, and having scored just seven league goals for Olympiacos last season his task looks huge if he is to become a regular in the Seagulls side and score the 20 goals needed to challenge at the high end of the top goalscorer charts.

Rodrigo Muniz

Club: Fulham

Premier League Goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Is Muniz Fulham's main striker or is it Raul Jimenez? For the record Muniz started just eight Premier League games for the Cottagers last season and scored eight goals. Jimenez started 30 games and scored 12 goals. So it appears Jimenez is the preferred choice striker but the goals per game ratio from Muniz could force manager Marco Silva into a rethink this season. Pre-season friendlies may offer some clues as to who Fulham will have as their main striker this term but the gut feeling is that the role will be shared again, and that's a big negative for Muniz.

Eberechi Eze

Club: Crystal Palace

Premier League Goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Eberechi Eze is undoubtedly Crystal Palace's star man, but even that may not be good enough to see him challenge for top honours in the Golden Boot race. He scored just eight Premier League goals for Palace last term despite playing 34 games for the Eagles. If he stays injury free and stays at Palace he'll be a regular starter and is likely to improve his goals tally, but his best chance of scoring 15+ league goals could be if he moves to a bigger club. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly interested in Eze, but at the time of writing no move has materialised.

Evanilson

Club: Bournemouth

Premier League Goals scored last season: 10

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Evanilson - yet another Brazilian striker in our Top Goalscorer market - enjoyed a fine debut season in the Premier League last term, scoring 10 goals in 28 starts for mid-table Bournemouth. He can be expected to improve on that tally, and if the 25-year-old plays the majority of games for the Cherries then he might be a decent outsider pick for a team that shoot for fun and have some exciting creative players in their side.

Darwin Nunez

Club: Liverpool

Premier League Goals scored last season: 5

Odds to win Golden Boot: 66/167.00

Five goals in 30 league appearances last season meant that, for many, the writing was on the wall for Nunez's Anfield career. Within weeks of the new season, however, the Uruguayan is still at the club and may have a part to play in 2025/26 after all although much will surely depend on Isak's potential move to Liverpool Prior to last season, Nunez managed 11 in 36 during Jurgen Klopp's final season and Slot appears to have less faith in Nunez than the man who signed him. He is likely to get fewer opportunities this season and could yet depart, with Napoli reportedly the most likely destination.

Bruno Fernandes

Club: Manchester United

Premier League goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Man United had a torrid Premier League campaign last season but one man who stood head and shoulders above his teammates was Bruno Fernandes. He registered 18 Premier League goal involvements in total for a United side that scored just 44 goals so that stat itself tells you that should - as they're expected to do - Man United improve this season then Bruno's goalscoring figure could significantly improve also. Despite the arrivals of Cunha and Mbuemo he's expected to remain United's penalty taker, and he just seems to be always fit and playing every game. There's lots to like as a big-price outsider bet.

Morgan Rogers

Club: Aston Villa

Premier League goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Former Manchester City youth player Rogers has been a sensation since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February last year, and in his first full season with Villa he had 18 goal involvements, scoring eight Premier League goals. Speculation that Chelsea will try to sign Rogers continues to swirl and you feel that his best chance of improving on last season's goals tally would be if he stays at Villa Park and plays regularly for a team capable of scoring plenty.

Rayan Cherki

Club: Man City

Ligue 1 goals scored last season: 8 (for Lyon)

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

There's no doubting that Cherki is a high class talent following a superb season with Lyon in 2024/25, and now playing for what is expected to be a high-scoring Manchester City team he could easily improve on the eight goals he scored last term. But he'll probably be more of a provider than a goalscorer - he was top for assists in both Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season - and as ever with a Pep Guardiola team, you just don't know how often Cherki will start given the amount of competition in the City squad in similar positions.

Nicolas Jackson

Club: Chelsea

Premier League Goals scored last season: 10

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Jackson has never convinced in his time at Chelsea. There have been flashes of the kind of clinical finishing the Stamford Bridge club requre from a centre-forward but he has never sustained a good run of form. His tally last term was four fewer than the previous season and Enzo Maresca has seemingly run out of patience, if the signings of Delap and Pedro are an indicator. One to avoid.

Gabriel Martinelli

Club: Arsenal

Premier League Goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Fifteen goals - from 2022/23 - remains the Brazilian's best ever return in his six seasons as an Arsenal player and, although last term's eight, is his next best total, it would be a surprise if he were to kick on in the scoring stakes this season. He was linked with a move to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer but, at the time of writing remains part of Mikel Arteta's squad. A useful player on his day, who has weighed in with important goals, but he is unlikely to challenge here.

Danny Welbeck

Club: Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League Goals scored last season: 10

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Ten goals in 30 appearances last season was a decent return last season for a striker who will turn 35 in December. After difficult stints at Arsenal and Watford, the former-Manchester United man has arguably played his best football for Brighton. His four assists last term were his best ever for the south coast club in a sign that Welbeck, at this stage of his career, may start to focus as much on creating chances as finishing them. Brighton have added a forward in Kostoulas and the young Greek will be able to learn plenty from the English veteran.

Ismaila Sarr

Club: Crystal Palace

Premier League Goals scored last season: 8

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Ismaila Sarr ruined the start of summer for England fans when he scored one Senegal's goals in 3-1 win over Thomas Tuchel's team. The 27-year-old is, however, arguably more a threat for country than club and there is unlikely to be too many punters hurrying to back him, even at 90/191.00. His eight goals came in 38 appearances in the Premier League, so he was an ever present for the Eagles, and his seven assists show his value to the team.

Joshua Zirkzee

Club: Man Utd

Premier League Goals scored last season: 3

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

Zirkzee made a promising start in English football, scoring United's opening night winner against Fulham last season. Things went downhill from there for club and player who ended the campaign with just three league goals. Amorim, who must wonder what Erik ten Hag saw in the player he signed last summer, praised Zirkzee for trying hard in training, which sounded a touch patronising. The Premier League does not hand out awards for effort and Zirkzee may let leave Old Trafford this summer.

Thierno Barry

Club: Everton

La Liga Goals scored last season: 11 (for Villarreal)

Odds to win Golden Boot: 90/191.00

The 22-year-old will boost Everton's attack after Dominic Calvert-Lewin left at the end of his contract. A France U21 international, Barry is 6ft 5in and offers an aerial threat for David Moyes' team. He was part of a Villarreal side that qualified for the Champions League and, with the Toffees aiming to move up the table in 2025/26 after an impressive start to the second Moyes era, Barry has the potential be the exciting young talent at Everton's new stadium.

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.