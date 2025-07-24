Rivaldo Exclusive: Rashford is great signing but must earn his place in Barcelona team

Rashford can be a hit for for La Liga champions

England man won't oust Raphinha from starting 11

New signing will start on bench and must earn his place

Fantastic Marcus Rashford is brilliant signing for Barcelona

Marcus Rashford is a great signing for Barcelona and I'm confident it's going to work out. He's got everything it takes to shine at the Nou Camp, especially with the top manager he'll have by his side. Hansi Flick will really help Rashford's development.

On top of that, with the quality of Barça's squad, the environment is ideal [for Rashford]. Being in a different league to the Premier League, I believe he'll have more opportunities, more chances to showcase his football and do something big there.

He's a fantastic player, no doubt about it, and I think he'll make a real impact. He is definitely a brilliant signing.

Rashford must earn his place in Flick's team

When a player leaves a club in a tough situation, as Rashford did at Manchester United, and joins a team like Barcelona, it's only natural that the coach will use training sessions and the first few matches to get a better look at him.

Barcelona had a great season last year, winning La Liga, so it's normal for him to start on the bench.

I believe that little by little, he'll find his rhythm, start to understand how the manager wants the team to play, get used to the training routines, and gradually settle in. Over time, he'll earn his spot.

He's a hugely talented player -- he's already proven that in one of the toughest leagues in the world. He's also an international. So, I fully expect him to earn a place in Barça's starting 11 and re-establish himself as a regular in the England squad too.

Rashford won't take Raphinha's place in Barca team

It's highly unlikely that Rashford will take Raphinha's spot, especially after the season Raphinha had last year. In my view, Raphinha is currently among the top five players in the world.

Right now, he's an undisputed starter at Barça and a club icon. Everyone, the players, the coaching staff, the whole club rates him very highly.

What he did last season was outstanding, so without a doubt, that position is his.

Of course, it's always good to have top-quality players around you. So yes, there will be competition, but I don't think Rashford is going to take Raphinha's place.

Other opportunities will arise, and with training, the manager will likely find a way to fit them both into the team.

But for me, Raphinha is a nailed-on starter. I don't see any chance of him being dropped from Barça's starting line-up.

