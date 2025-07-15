Man Utd Transfer News: Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho latest as 'Bomb Squad' five told to leave
Manchester United have told a 'Bomb Squad' of five players to train away from the first team and go and find new clubs, but where will the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho end up?
Man Utd tell 'Bomb Squad' five to train alone
Barca still want Rashford
Interest grows in in Garnacho & Antony but still no deals
Man Utd 'Bomb Qquad' told to leave
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has put his foot down with five players he wants to get rid of, with the 'Bomb Squad' quintet being told to train away from the rest of the squad until they find a new club.
Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have been told they can only go to Carrington to train at 5pm every day to keep them away from the senior squad - and they won't be travelling with Amorim's side to pre-season this year.
The outcasts have attracted some attention but as yet no deals have been done - with fees an issue and wages, especially with the likes of Rashford, Antony and Sancho, being a big problem. But where could these unwanted stars end up?
Barca favourites for Rashford - Italy or Germany for Garnacho?
Barcelona remain the 8/151.53 favourites to sign Marcus Rashford as the Spanish champions have him at the top of their transfer list this summer.
Bayern Munich are 6/42.50 with PSG 13/27.50 of the other leading contenders, but there are new reports of former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho being interested in bringing Rashford to Fenerbahce.
As for Alejandro Garnacho, Chelsea have long been favourites to sign him, and perhaps the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal will open up a spot in the forward line for the newly crowned Club World Cup champions.
Napoli and Atletico Madrid have also been interested, but Saudi Arabia seems to be out of the question as Garnacho, still only 20, has rejected the chance to go there and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.
As for Antony, who was a big-money flop at Old Trafford but was a different player on loan at Real Betis, and he'd like to go back to the La Liga side if they can settle on a fee with Man Utd.
An interesting development here though could be former United boss Erik ten Hag being interested in brining the Brazilian to his new club Bayer Leverkusen - and helping them spend some of the Florian Wirtz money to bolster their Bundesliga chances.
Chelsea paid £5m NOT to sign Jadon Sancho, but Juventus are willing to pay around £17m to bring in the England international who has suffered a huge fall from grace from his Borussia Dortmund days.
A big sticking point here though is that Sancho wants a pay-off from Utd before leaving Old Trafford - and that financial agreement could delay any move away from the club. Napoli are also interested but couldn't agree a fee in previous negotiations.
Money is also a big sticking point in offloading Tyrell Malacia, with Celtic looking most likely to be his next destination but the Scottish champions will struggle to match his wages demands.
United may well have to stump up some cash to get rid of him as well.
Could Hojlund find a new home?
Roma are 8/111.73 favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund as his future could also be in doubt. He's in Amorim's plans for now, but if they get a deal fro Bryan Mbuemo over the line then they may see things differently.
Man Utd are also 7/42.75 favourites to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa so it's clear they're looking at other forward options - and Hojlund still has plenty of admirers in Serie A from his stint with Atalanta.
He scored 10 goals and had two assists in all competitions, just four goals in the Premier League, but he's still only 21 and ihis efforts in Italy still has him in high regard over there.
