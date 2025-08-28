Alan Shearer Exclusive: Newcastle must sign at least one striker before Monday's transfer deadline
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer discusses where Newcastle need to strengthen, which club has done the best transfer business this summer, the Premier League title race and Champions League exits for Celtic and Rangers...
-
Shearer says Magpies must bring in strikers before deadline
-
Wissa is most important transfer target
-
Pressure on Arteta after strong window from Arsenal
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview
Newcastle may need to sign two strikers
Arteta must win something after strong transfer window
Arsenal have been really strong in this window and it doesn't look as if they're finished yet either in the transfer. Eberchi Eze is another strong signing they've just got in, so I think Arsenal have had a really good window.
Whether that puts more pressure on them or not, I suppose the pressure is already there. Mikel Arteta knows he has to win something.
Celtic and Rangers are miles away from competing in Champions League
You can already hear the moans and groans from Rangers and Celtic fans for the way they've gone out of the Champions League. They're miles behind in terms of Champions League football.
I heard Russell Martin say that the standards at Rangers have been that bad for a while now that it needs change but when you go up to Glasgow, you realise that they haven't got time. As much as Martin would love it, you're not going to get time. Unless there's a quick fix and results change dramatically, we'll be talking about him and the likelihood of him losing his job.
Everyone knows the rule of management, you're not going to get time whatever club you go into. If you don't see instant returns then, unless you're Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, you're not going to get time as much as you'd like it.
Wissa is a more important target than Strand-Larsen for Newcastle
I think Wissa will be a more important signing for Newcastle than Strand Larsen. The Wolves man is a bit different, I guess. I don't think anyone expected that one. That's not a slant on him because he scored 14 goals for Wolves last season. We know the window has gone mad. I mean, £75million or so for Benjamin Sesko. It's a huge fee. Similar with Viktor Gyokeres.
The difference with Strand Larsen and Wissa is that they've had a season or two in the Premier League, so they know what it's about. I think somehow, you have to try and take the transfer fee out because fees have just gone bonkers, they really have.
Whether Newcastle sell Isak for whatever they get, I guess that's probably why the fee you're talking about is high for Strand Larsen.
Gyokeres will prove to be best signing of summer
Hugo Ekitike has had a flying start, hasn't he? I'm reluctant to say that being a Newcastle fan!
Alan Shearer's - Liverpool v Arsenal combined XI
Alisson
Jurien Timber
Virgil van Dijk
William Saliba
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Declan Rice
Dominik Szoboszlai
Martin Odegaard
Mo Salah
Hugo Ekitike/Eberechi Eze
Bukayo Saka
Read Alan Shearer's predictions for every Premier League match on Betting.Betfair
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Stalemate stands-out in Super Sunday blockbuster
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five early winners and losers to back or swerve
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips and Best Bets: Predictions for every weekend fixture
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle