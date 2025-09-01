Premier League Odds: Liverpool 11/10 after narrow win over Gunners

Liverpool shorten to 11/10 2.11 for title after win over Gunners

Man City lose again and are out to 7/1 8.00

Winless Villa out to 11/1 12.00 for Top 4 Finish after heavy defeat to Palace

Wolves go odds-on for the drop after losing third game on the spin

Matchday 3 Results

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Pedro, Fernandez

Man 3-2 Burnley

Cullen (og), Mbuemo, Fernandes - Foster, Anthony

Sunderland 2-1 Brentford

Le Fee, Isidor - Thiago

Tottenham 0-1 Bournemouth

Evanilson

Wolves 2-3 Everton

Hwang, Gomes - Beto, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle

Brighton 2-1 Man City

Milner, Gruda - Haaland

Nottm Forest 0-3 West Ham

Bowen, Paqueta, Wilson

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

Szoboszlai

Aston Villa 0-3 West Ham

Mateta, Guehi, Sarr

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8 4 9 0 0 0 2 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 0 0 0 3 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 6 1 6 0 0 0 4 Tottenham 3 2 0 1 5 1 6 0 0 0 5 Everton 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 0 0 0 6 Sunderland 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 0 0 0 7 Bournemouth 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 0 0 0 8 Crystal Palace 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 0 0 0 9 Man Utd 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 0 0 0 10 Nottm Forest 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 0 0 0 11 Brighton 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 0 0 0 12 Leeds 3 1 1 1 1 5 4 0 0 0 13 Man City 3 1 0 2 5 4 3 0 0 0 14 Burnley 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 15 Brentford 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 0 0 0 16 West Ham 3 1 0 2 4 8 3 0 0 0 17 Newcastle 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 18 Fulham 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 0 0 0 19 Aston Villa 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 0 0 0 20 Wolves 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Liverpool are the 11/102.11 favourites to retain their Premier League title after a 1-0 win over rivals Arsenal maintained their 100% winning start to the new season.

In a relatively dull game in which the Gunners failed to make their first half advantage (in terms of performance) tell, Dominik Szoboszlai's wonder goal, a stunning free-kick from 32 yards, sealed the points for the Reds and moved them above the Gunners to the top of the table on nine points.

Arsenal, who were trading as joint favourites for the title before the game, drifted out to 15/82.88 following the defeat.

Chelsea moved up to second in the table thanks to a highly controversial 2-0 win over Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, and the Blues remain fourth favourites at 8/19.00 to be crowned champions.

Following an impressive 4-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend that saw their title odds cut to 3/14.00, Man City are now available to back at 7/18.00 following a second successive defeat, this time losing 2-1 to Brighton after being ahead 1-0 at the interval in a replica of how the game panned out at the Amex Stadium last season.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 11/10 2.11 7/4 2.75 15/8 2.88 11/10 2.11 Arsenal 15/8 2.88 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 7/4 2.75 Man City 7/1 8.00 7/2 4.50 7/1 8.00 3/1 4.00 Chelsea 8/1 9.00 15/2 8.50 11/1 12.00 15/2 8.50

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Despite their defeat to Brighton, Man City remain 1/31.33 to record a Top 4 Finish this season, though Chelsea's victory meant their odds shortened to 2/51.40.

With Liverpool at 1/201.05 and Arsenal at 1/91.11 to finish in the top four also it's not surprising that you can get 10/34.33 on any other team breaking into the top four. That team is Manchester United who made hard work of beating relegation favourites Burnley 3-2 on Saturday, while Tottenham suffered their first defeat under Thomas Frank and drifted to 7/24.50 following their 1-0 reversal to Bournemouth.

Winless pair Newcastle and Aston Villa come next in the betting at 9/25.50 and 11/112.00 respectively, though for Villa the signs are very worrying following a 0-3 home defat to Crystal Palace meaning Unai Emery's men have taken just one point this season and have failed to score a single goal in three games played.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 1/3 1.33 2/11 1.18 1/3 1.33 1/7 1.14 Chelsea 2/5 1.40 8/15 1.53 8/13 1.61 2/5 1.40 Man United 10/3 4.33 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 Tottenham 7/2 4.50 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 11/4 3.75 Newcastle 9/2 5.50 3/1 4.00 9/2 5.50 3/1 4.00 Aston Villa 11/1 12.00 4/1 5.00 11/1 12.00 4/1 5.00

There was some much needed relief for Graham Potter who saw his West Ham side record their first win of the season thanks to a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest. The Hammers drifted out from 7/42.75 to 9/43.25 in the Relegation market after the game.

Following a 2-3 home defeat to Everton, Wolves are now trading at odds-on at 10/111.91 to go down, while Burnley are back to their pre-season odds of 1/41.25 to be relegated following their narrow defeat at Old Trafford.

Not surprisingly, Sunderland drifted (4/51.80)and Brentford (11/43.75) shortened in the market after the Black Cats beat the Bees 2-1 on Saturday, while Leeds remain around the 2/13.00 mark following their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 1/4 1.25 1/4 1.25 4/11 1.36 2/9 1.22 Sunderland 4/5 1.80 7/20 1.35 4/5 1.80 7/20 1.35 Leeds 2/1 3.00 11/10 2.11 9/4 3.25 11/10 2.11 Brentford 11/4 3.75 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 9/4 3.25 Wolves 10/11 1.91 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 10/11 1.91 West Ham 9/4 3.25 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 7/4 2.75

