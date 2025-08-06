Alan Shearer Exclusive: Sesko choosing United not a good look for Newcastle in nightmare summer

Get Shearer's thoughts on Sesko choice and Newcastle's transfer window

Disappointing if Sesko goes to Man United

It sounds as if Benjamin Sesko had two clubs to choose from in Newcastle and Man United. One that won a trophy last year and is now playing Champions League football this season - and one that didn't win anything, finished 15th and had a dreadful season.

I understand that Manchester United are a huge football club, not so much a huge football team at this moment in time. I get it. I understand it.

It looks as if, by all accounts, he prefers a move to Man Utd. It's disappointing again from Newcastle, another target it looks like they're going to miss out on and I said it about a week ago, it looks as if it's been a disastrous window for the club.

What should've been a brilliant window on the back of qualifying for the Champions League and winning their first trophy for so many years, is turning out to be a nightmare pre-season. They've got lots and lots of work to do to get ready for the season.



Clarity is required on Isak situation for everyone's sake

The biggest thing they have to do is, somehow, sort the Isak situation out.

And if they can't get anyone in, I guess that means he isn't going anywhere.

Eddie will have to be at his persuasive best to try and turn Isak's head around because it has been turned in terms of him wanting to go to Liverpool. On the proviso that he does want to go and Eddie can't turn his head, then you get the money. But prior to that, you have to get people in to replace him.

Newcastle lack of business is not a good look

Why can't Newcastle get business done? I don't know whether it's to do with the fact they don't have a Chief Executive or Sporting Director. They've known for months now that the Chief Executive was leaving so I'm pretty surprised that one hasn't been announced as yet.

The Sporting Director has been gone a couple of months now and they've known that so it's a big surprise that those spaces haven't been filled. Whether that has anything to do with Newcastle's lack of business and the number of players that have said no to them, I don't know. It's not a good look.



I'd like to see both Watkins and Wissa at Newcastle

The Wissa situation sounds very similar to the Isak situation where they're both pushing for a move to get what they want. Ollie Watkins has been heavily linked with other clubs - Manchester United being one of them. Whether a deal between Newcastle and Aston Villa could be done, I don't know.

I am an admirer of Ollie, but I suspect the Villa fans and the manager won't appreciate me and other people talking about their centre-forward going to different clubs.

It's a merry-go-round at the minute. When you look at the chasing pack, with the business and astronomical fees that have been paid out by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, when you look at the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and others, that's how difficult it's going to be to break into the top four. This merry-go-round will continue until the end of the window.

If Newcastle were to get Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins, I think that would be two really good signings but I don't think Aston Villa and Brentford fans would appreciate me talking about their players like we are. If those deals could be done, it'd be a huge plus for Newcastle and they need it. Even if Isak stays, they still need another centre-forward because they've lost Callum Wilson.

I've seen Sesko in the Champions League and I know he's very young but he is raw. There's definitely talent there but he's in no way the finished article and will have to improve a lot. I'd say the same if he came to Newcastle. Whereas Wissa and Watkins know the Premier League and are proven in the Premier League.



Son has been great for Tottenham and the Premier League

It's not very often you get fans of other clubs praising players who've been successful at certain clubs and that's been the general feeling. Everyone has loved Son, who and what he is and his attitude.

It was fitting that he went on a high by winning the trophy. He's been a huge player for Tottenham over the years. Everyone admired and loved him because he never stopped running and always gave everything that he had.



How important is Community Shield for Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

There's no doubt the Community Shield is important for both Liverpool and Crystal Palace. It's a trophy and it's nice to get off to a good start, albeit the following week is more important when you get your Premier League campaign underway.

Teams have been abroad, playing games and working extremely hard for this weekend. Other clubs have another week but Liverpool and Crystal start a week early, it'll be a full house at Wembley and there'll be a trophy to play for.

Palace did incredibly well last season and it'll be interesting to see how they get on with their European appeal. It's a big few days for them.

Liverpool have been very, very strong in the transfer market and they'll be very strong again next season. Their business has been incredible and whether they can do anymore remains to be seen.

I've played in Charity Shields and it's a test to see where you are. It's not the be all and end all, but it's a game you want to win, a trophy you'd love to win but it's not a season-breaker. If it doesn't work out then you have a few days to work it out before the most important game.

Liverpool will want to add a centre-half in the transfer window

Looking at Liverpool there are still a few questions defensively and I'd guess that centre-half is still a position that they want to fill, certainly with added numbers because they are light in that position.

It wouldn't surprise me if they're in the market for another centre-half. There'll be even more money spent by the big clubs come the end of the transfer window.

Alan's Community Shield prediction...

I think Liverpool, with the signings that they've made and the position that they're in, I think they're going to be really tough to stop on all counts this season so I'll say Liverpool will win the Community Shield this weekend.



Just over a week to go until the Premier League returns... here we go!

We're just over a week away from the Premier League returning and I'm really looking forward to it.

I think it's been a nice break, although Man City and Chelsea won't feel that after the Club World Cup.

You just have to look at some of the signings being made and how much the top four have spent. It's going to be a fascinating season and I'm really looking forward to it. Here we go again!

Alan Shearer's 1-20 Premier League 2025-26 Prediction

I think we're in for another competitive season, and I can't wait for it to get started. I've made my 1-20 predictions, but I'm sure that we'll need to revisit this at the end of August...

1. LIVERPOOL

2. ARSENAL

3. MAN CITY

4. CHELSEA

5. NEWCASTLE

6. MAN UNITED

7. ASTON VILLA

8. TOTTENHAM

9. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

10. BRIGHTON

11. BOURNEMOUTH

12. CRYSTAL PALACE

13. EVERTON

14. WOLVES

15. FULHAM

16. WEST HAM

17. BRENTFORD

18. LEEDS UNITED

19. SUNDERLAND

20. BURNLEY

