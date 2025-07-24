Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle but it sounds like he's leaving

"It sounds like Isak is leaving" says Shearer in Betfair exclusive

Newcastle should have told the truth about the situation

Now they must get best price for world class player and move on

Isak has been brilliant but no individual is bigger than Newcastle

It's ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn't on the trip because of a slight thigh injury. If they thought people wouldn't see through that, it's dissappointing. They should've just told the truth straight away. I understand it's a very difficult situation for them but it is what it is.

Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can't happen then it is what it is. You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can't step in his way.

Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and, if there's no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible. If someone's prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future.

There's no individual bigger than the football club.

Newcastle will be losing world class player if Isak goes

It sounds like Isak is going to leave. The news came out very strongly this morning and when that happens it seems to be a reality.

Player's leave football clubs all the time and get replaced. If that's the case here, it's disappointing but you have to say thank you and move on. If Eddie can persuade him to stay, it'll be great but if he can't, it'll be very disappointing because Newcastle would be losing a world class player.

Wissa would be a great addition to Newcastle

For Newcastle, it's been a bit slow in terms of getting players that Eddie Howe wants so he can work with them, but Anthony Elanga is a good signing, a really good one, and if they're able to get Yoane Wissa then that's another very good signing.

Elanga and Wissa would be two very good signings, and we've already got one of them but if, and it's a big if, Newcastle sign Wissa, I still feel as if they need another two or three in there. I know it sounds as if they're strongly in for James Trafford, although so may Man City be, but I'd think Eddie Howe would still want another two or three players on top of Wissa if they get him.

Sean Longstaff's move to Leeds great for both clubs

I found it really interesting when I looked at Sean Longstaff's Instagram, the post he put out, and everything he said I sort of related and understood. He's achieved his dream, he won a trophy with Newcastle, played at St James' Park for his boyhood club so for him that's been amazing.

I guess all good things have to come to an end and he went with the very best wishes of everyone. Everyone appreciated what he's done for Newcastle and Leeds have signed a really, really good lad. He's a talented lad who will do well, and I wish him well because for a young boy coming through the ranks at Newcastle to have achieved his dream, it's been great to watch.

I understand why he wanted to leave and play first-team football. When Joelinton, Tonali and Bruno are all fit, there aren't many, if any better in the Premier League.