Tottenham under Thomas Frank: Spurs 13/2 to sign Mbeumo and 4/1 to win trophy in 2025/26

Tottenham have high hopes for life under their manager Thomas Frank, who was confirmed in the role yesterday, but what do Betfair's newly-launched specials markets tell us about his chances of success?

Trophies: Will Spurs taste silverware under Thomas Frank?

After a delirious end to an otherwise miserable 2024/25 season, which saw Spurs win the Europa League, Frank is 4/15.00 to bring more silverware - the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup or Champions League - to north London next term.

It's a big ask and, with the league title and Champions League almost certainly out of the question, Spurs' best chances of delivering on those odds would be in the domestic cups.

But perhaps a more reasonable expectation is for Frank to win a trophy in the next three seasons. He's 5/23.50 to do that and his record of taking Brentford from the Championship to the Premier League's midtable is a sign that he can improve a team.

Transfers: Will Thomas Frank sign Mbeumo, Wissa or Damsgaard?

One of the first things Frank does in his new role may be to discuss recruitment. Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals this season, has been strongly-linked with a move to Manchester United.

Could Spurs use Frank's connection to the Cameroon to steal him from under the Red Devils' noses? Mbeumo is 13/27.50 to follow his old boss to north London this summer.

Another Bee, who was busy in opponents' boxes in 2024/25, Yoanne Wissa, is 9/25.50 to make the same move. Their Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is 7/24.50 for a Frank reunion.

Of course, Spurs won't only be targetting Brentford players and you can keep to date with the odds on all the latest potential deals here.

Sack Race: How long will Frank last as Spurs boss?

Ange Postecoglou was in charge of Tottenham for two seasons, his predcessor Antonio Conte got 16 months and prior to that Jose Mourinho lasted 17 months.

After a few years of instability then, Spurs fans want a manager stay for the long haul, as Mauricio Pochettino did with his five year reign. At 51, Frank is young enough to stick around.

He was at Brentford for seven years so clearly understands what it takes to get to know a club properly and bring positive change. But Daniel Levy is not the most patient chairman and it remains to be seen whether the new boss will get time to transform.

He is 13/82.63 to leave before the end of the 2025/26 season and you would have to think results would need to be dismal for that to happen. Spurs finished 17th in the league in 2024/25 so Postecoglou has left his successor plenty of scope for improvement.

Speaking of the departed Aussie, Frank is 7/42.75 to stay in the job longer than Ange's 704 days.

The club desperately want it to work, as do their fans, and Frank seems such a reasonable sort that arguably everyone - other than Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham supporters - would quite like to see him succeed too.