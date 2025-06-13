Next Brentford Manager: Andrews 17/20 and McKenna 5/4

Bees coach Andrews is odds-on to become manager

Knutsen, Ange and Rohl follow Kieran McKenna at 5/4 2.25

Keith Andrews is 17/201.85 to make the step up from his coaching role at Brentford to become manager after Thomas Frank's move to Tottenham was confirmed.

The Dane signed a three-year contract with Spurs to succeed Ange Postecoglou who was sacked a week ago. In the market on Postecoglou's next club, Brentford are 7/24.50 but 9/110.00 on the Australian in the Brentford manager betting indicates he won't resurface at the Gtech Stadium.

Keiran McKenna is 5/42.25 and could be tempted to leave Ipswich who were relegated this season. The Northern Irishman is regarded as one of the most promising young managers in the league after achieving successive promotions with the Tractor Boys prior to their season in the top flight.

Kjetil Knutsen 6/17.00 is a name you often see associated with vacant managerial positions in English football and, after getting Bodo Glimt to the Europa League semi-final, it is not surprising. The Norwegian has plenty of admirers and, as a Scandinavian manager who has impressed in his own country, Bees fans may think of him as the next Frank.

When Brentford appointed Frank, however, they were in the Championship and dreaming of reaching the promised land of the Premier League. Now they want somebody who can keep them there and they may be reluctant to appoint a manager with no experience of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, meanwhile, is the same price as Postecoglou, while Kasper Hjulmand, who took Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, is 10/111.00.

Fans may be wary of Burnley's Scott Parker 10/111.00 who has been successful in getting teams into the Premier League but not so much at keeping them up yet.

Brentford 4/1 5.00 to be relegated in 2025/26

Whoever takes the Brentford job has a tough act to follow.

In his seven years in west London, Frank got the club promoted from the Championship and established them in the top flight. This season, they finished 10th in the Premier League.

Frank was in charge for all of their three seasons in the Premier League and fans will fear that his departure signals the end of the most glorious period in their history.

Brentford are 4/15.00 to be relegated in 2025/26, with Wolves and the three promoted clubs - Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland - all a shorter price.

One promising sign for Brentford is that Frank was promoted from within when he got the job in 2018. If Andrews, who is currently the club's set-piece coach, gets the job and succeeds the Bees will be delighted.