Alexander Isak to Liverpool: Bettors rush to back £125m man to win Golden Boot

Liverpool agree £125m British record fee to sign Isak from Newcastle

Latest Betfair odds on how many goals he will score this season

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Betfair punters rushed to back Alexander Isak to finish the season as Premier League top goalscorer after Newcastle accepted Liverpool's £125m bid to sign the striker.

Eighty per cent of bets transfer deadline day bets in the Golden Boot market have been on Isak who has been cut from 17/118.00 to 13/114.00.

He is yet to play this season, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe choosing to sideline the striker while his future remained unresolved, but a move to the Premier League champions should give him plenty of opportunities to fire his way up the charts.

Last season, Isak came second, with 23 goals, to the Reds' Mo Salah. So far, Erling Haaland 10/111.91 leads the Golden Boot race with three.

The prospect of the Swede linking up with Salah, as well as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, who also arrived at Anfield this summer, looks irresistible. Bettors think Isak is value to haul in Haaland and light up the top-flight.

Isak 8/13 to score 20 for Liverpool this season

So how many will Isak score for Liverpool in 2025/26? Betfair have launched specials markets on this question and much more concerning the player who is set to make a British record fee transfer on deadline day.

For starters, Isak is 8/131.61 to score 20 goals or more in the Premier League this season and 7/24.50 to get 25. Think he can hit a thrilling 30? Back it at 16/117.00.

Salah hit a magnificent 29 last term but, at 33, would probably appreciate another Reds forward taking some of the goalscoring burden. Isak to score more than Salah in the league is 10/111.91.

As mentioned, the champions have assembled a fearsome frontline for 2025/26. Ekiteke has already scored twice in the league. Which Red will score most? Isak is 9/43.25 and he is 5/23.50 to improve on the 23 he got for the Magpies last season.

Finally, here's a date for your diary - 31 January 2026. That's when Liverpool will host Newcastle at Anfield. Will Isak score that day? He is 10/111.91 to put one past his former-club.