Premier League Transfer News: PSG now 6/5 to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

PSG are keeping an eye on Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United, according to reports.

The French champions have shortened to 6/52.20 to sign Sancho in this transfer window despite peace talks between Erik Ten Hag and Sancho deemed a success. Sancho has been fully reintegrated back into Manchester United training.

However, he has only made 58 Premier League appearances in three seasons at Manchester United, despite signing for the club for £73,000,000 in the Summer of 2021.

Sancho started in Manchester United's most recent friendly against Rangers earlier this week, a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

Dortmund keeping tabs

Sancho finished the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, having a successful second stint as he helped the German club reach the Champions League final, before ultimately losing to Real Madrid at Wembley.

They are the 6/17.00 third favourites to sign Sancho this Summer, with Juventus 3/14.00 wedged between PSG and Dortmund.

He has long spoken about his love for Dortmund and the fans, and perhaps a player like Sancho needs that affection to play at his very best.

Could Sancho remain in England?

Reports also suggest there is an unnamed Premier League club showing interest in Sancho, though the identity is yet to be revealed.

Chelsea are 9/110.00 to sign him this window, the shortest of any Premier League club. Arsenal 18/119.00 and Spurs 20/121.00 are the only other Premier League clubs currently priced up.

If he is to stay at Manchester United, Sancho could well be in the starting XI for the opening game of the entire season, as Fulham travel to Old Trafford on Friday August 16th.

Before that, Man Utd face Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly on July 28th.