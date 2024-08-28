Premier League Transfer Betting: Eze 13/10 to join Man City as Chelsea and Man Utd talk Sancho and Sterling

Eze excellence sparks Man City rumours at 13/10 2.30

Chelsea and Man U in Sterling and Sancho swap talks

Osimhen, Chilwell, Gibbs-White and more

Look away Oliver Glasner. The Crystal Palace boss is reportedly unhappy about key players being allowed to leave Crystal Palace, after Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich earlier this summer, Joachim Andersen headed to Fulham and captain Marc Guehi is linked with a move to Newcastle before transfer deadline day.

Things could be about to get worse the Eagles' German manager afer Eberechi Eze's dazzling performance in their 4-0 win over Norwich in the League Cup on Tuesday. Eze is 13/102.30 to sign for Manchester City in this window and, if the champions do come in for the England winger, it is hard to imagine that he would turn down the chance to work with Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old is also on Tottenham's radar at 6/42.50 and even a late bid from Arsenal 13/27.50 cannot be ruled out.

Jadon Sancho is 4/51.80 to sign for Chelsea in a deal that could see Raheem Sterling join Manchester United at 15/82.88. The fates of the pair of wingers appears to be intertwined with reports that the two clubs have discussed a deal in the last 24 hours.

Chelsea already have too many wingers to name here but, at just 24, Sancho's arrival and Sterling's exit could suit their policy of signing young players. How 29-year-old Sterling fits into United's young and bustling forward line is anyone's guess. He's been a top player but his YouTube reel of open goal misses doesn't suggest he is the natural finisher the Red Devils crave.

Juventus are still the favourites to sign Sterling at 7/42.75.

Ben Chilwell, who also needs to leave Chelsea before the deadline, may be a better fit for United, as they need a left-back. The England man is 2/13.00 to join Newcastle but 10/34.33 on a move to Old Trafford for the 27-year-old means it remains a possibility.

Chelsea are 10/111.91 to sign Victor Osimhen as they continue in their attempts to sign a striker before 11pm on Friday.

The Nigerian is said to prefer a move to west London to joining a Saudi Arabian club 6/42.50 or Paris Saint-Germain 3/14.00.

As stated yesterday, Antonio Conte's desire to bring Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A club could help Chelsea in their bid if the two clubs can reach agreement about the two strikers and, crucially, the Premier League club meet Osimhen's wage demands.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is tipped to be in Lee Carsley's England squad for the Nations League matches next month.

The 24-year-old has made a decent start to the season and the Betfair Sportsbook market on his immediate future indicates that, while a move this week is at best a possibility, clubs in the top-half of the Premier League could be interested.

Manchester United are 4/15.00 favourites to sign Gibbs-White. The Red Devils are bringing in Manuel Ugarte from PSG to their midfield but are set to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both 5/16.00 and it is not inconceivable that the Forest man could boost Villa's midfield if he moved there at 11/112.00.

