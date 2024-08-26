EFL Cup Tips: Bets for all 11 games involving Premier League clubs
Everton v Doncaster (Tuesday, 19:45)
It's been a shocking start to the season for Everton, who have suffered heavy defeats against Brighton and Spurs.
A home match against League Two's Doncaster is the perfect chance to recover, but the underdogs could easily make life tough for the Toffees' struggling defence. An Everton win and both teams to score is 6/42.50.
Brighton v Crawley (Tuesday, 19:45)
Brighton go into this derby against Crawley on a high, having started their season with wins against Everton and Manchester United.
Crawley knocked a Brighton U21 side out of the EFL Trophy last week, but this is a more difficult task for the League One team. Back Brighton to win to nil at 10/111.91.
Leicester v Tranmere (Tuesday, 19:45)
Leicester are looking for their first win of the season when they host Tranmere of League Two, having drawn with Spurs and lost to Fulham.
Tranmere recently lost 3-1 at home to Everton U21 in the EFL Trophy and this looks like another likely defeat. You can back Leicester to win half-time/full-time at 5/61.84.
Crystal Palace v Norwich (Tuesday, 20:00)
The hosts have lost both of their two Premier League games this season, with Oliver Glasner's squad seemingly unsettled by the transfer speculation swirling around the club.
Norwich come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Championship. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.
Birmingham v Fulham (Tuesday, 20:00)
It's been a decent start for Fulham, who came close to getting a point away at Manchester United in their opening game and then beat Leicester 2-1 at the weekend.
After relegation to League One, Birmingham are undefeated this season (P4 W3 D1). They could give the visitors a test here, with Fulham double chance and both teams to score available at 4/51.80.
Wolves v Burnley (Wednesday, 19:30)
Wolves have conceded eight goals across their two defeats this season to Arsenal and Chelsea.
Burnley lost 1-0 at Sunderland this weekend, but had previously enjoyed comfortable wins against Luton and Cardiff. Take a chance on the visitors pulling off an upset with a win at 15/4.
Colchester v Brentford (Wednesday, 19:45)
Brentford travel to a Colchester side that are 17th in League Two following a 1-0 home defeat to Harrogate.
The Bees started their season with a win against Crystal Palace, before losing 2-0 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Back a Brentford win and over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.
West Ham v Bournemouth (Wednesday, 19:45)
There's an all-Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Wednesday, when West Ham take on Bournemouth.
West Ham claimed their first win of the season with a victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Bournemouth have drawn 1-1 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. This one promises to be tight and the draw is 27/103.70.
Cardiff v Southampton (Wednesday, 19:45)
Southampton's return to the Premier League has seen them be beaten 1-0 by Newcastle and then lose to Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline.
Cardiff have yet to win a game in the Championship this season (P3 D1 L2). Back the Saints to claim their first victory of the campaign, with an away win and under 3.5 goals priced at 7/52.40.
Wimbledon v Ipswich (Wednesday, 19:45)
Ipswich's Premier League return has seen them face a particularly unkind fixture list, with the Tractor Boys having been defeated by Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two games.
Wimbledon have won their last two games in League Two, but Ipswich will surely be too strong for them, with Kieran McKenna building a solid squad at Portman Road. Back the visitors and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Wednesday, 20:00)
This is the second all-Premier League matchup in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Forest and Newcastle having both taken four points from their first two games, with identical results against Southampton and Bournemouth.
All four games involving these teams have been low scoring and you can back under 2.5 goals at 29/202.45.
