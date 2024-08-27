Premier League Transfer Betting: Sancho, Sterling and more moves that could happen before the deadline

Sancho to Juventus is most likely move at 8/15 1.53

Can Juventus, Villa or Man Utd afford Sterling?

Chelsea to beat PSG to Osimhen is 13/10 2.30

Sancho to sign for Juventus is 8/15

Jadon Sancho to leave Manchester United for Juventus is 8/151.53 after the Premier League club agreed a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal for Uruguayan is worth €50m (£42.3m) plus €10m in add-ons and could mean United are keen to get Sancho off their wage bill.

The English winger's projected move to the Italian giants is the only move on the Betfair Sportsbook that is odds-on four days before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday. He may also be a target for PSG 3/14.00 and Chelsea 9/25.50.

Liverpool odds-on to sign Chiesa in last-minute deal

Betfair opened a market on Federico Chiesa's next club on Tuesday morning after it was reported that the Italian could be on his way to Liverpool.

The Reds are 17/20 to sign the 26-year-old winger after a BBC report said they were considering a move to bring him in from Juventus where he is said to be surplus to requirements.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer and Arne Slot has made a good start, winning both of Premier League matches so far without conceding a goal.

The club are, however, prepared to seize opportunities if they arise and Chiesa, who was part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020, could fit the bill.

Barcelona are 6/42.50 to sign Chiesea and Paris Saint-Germain 15/28.50 may also try to bring him to the French capital. But according to the Betfair Sportsbook, Liverpool lead the way in chase to capture Chiesa.

Crystal Palace 11/10 to get Gomez

Joe Gomez faces an uphill task if he is to establish himself in Arne Slot's Liverpool defence and the 27-year-old is believed to be keen to leave Anfield before the end of the window.

Crystal Palace are the favourites at 11/102.11 to bring in Gomez who is prized for his ability to play in the centre of defence and at left-back.

Fulham 9/25.50 come next in the betting but Newcastle 6/17.00 and Aston Villa 11/112.00 are reported to have enquired about Gomez who has been with Liverpool since 2015.

Villa 15/8 favourites to sign Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, according to the Betfair Sportsbook which makes the Midlands club 15/82.88 to get the ex-England wide man.

The odds indicate, however, that the deal is no certainty and he also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Sterling, who has previously played for Liverpool and Manchester City, is said to be open to joining United 10/34.33.

Whether United will be up for meeting the 29-year-old's wage demands remains to be seen. United have been burned before by late deals - Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 and Angel Di Maria in 2014 spring to mind - and their new part-owners may be reluctant to bring in Sterling.

Any move for Sterling could depend on him reaching an agreement with Chelsea over his wages. He is the club's highest earner and it was reported at the weekend that he could argue that the club owe him money if he leaves this week.

Juventus are 10/34.33 are still in contention and Crystal Palace 7/24.50 may hope that the chance to stay in London can lure Sterling south of the Thames.

Newcastle are new 11/8 favourites to sign Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is also looking to leave Chelsea after manager Enzo Maresca decided that the England defender was not part of his plans.

Newcastle have emerged as 11/82.38 favourites to sign the 27-year-old at the same time as rumours that fellow full-back Kieran Trippier could leave St James' Park.

The Magpies overtook Manchester United 3/14.00 who were linked with Chilwell due to Luke Shaw's ongoing fitness problems.

Chelsea 13/10 to win race to sign Osimhen

Despite their heavy involvement in the transfer window, Chelsea are yet to sign the centre-forward that many experts believe they need to give them a better chance of breaking into the top four.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with the Blues for at least two windows and they are 13/102.30 to beat PSG 9/43.25 to the Nigerian's signature.

Antonio Conte's desire to bring Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A club could help Chelsea in their bid if the two clubs can reach agreement about the two strikers.

And one 12/1 longshot...

On Monday morning it was reported that Brighton's striker Evan Ferguson had impressed Arsenal and could make a surprise move to the Gunners before the deadline.

If so, the Betfair Sportsbook market is yet to take the rumour seriously and makes the Irish youngster 12/113.00 to sign for the Gunners.

He impressed in the early part of last season and could give Arsenal a sharper cutting edge as they try to win the Premier League title.

But Manchester United 10/34.33, Arsenal and Chelsea - both 5/16.00 - are both shorter prices to sign Ferguson before the window slams shut at 11pm on Friday.

