Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club: MLS 3/1 to be new chapter with Man Utd return 25/1

Ronaldo seeks fresh chapter after Saudi

Portuguese legend could join club in Club World Cup

MLS move, return to Sporting and could be options

Cristiano Ronaldo is 3/14.00 to join an MLS team after appearing to call time on his career at Al-Nassr sparked rumours that he could sign for a team in this summer's Club World Cup.

The Portuguese is out of contract at the Saudi Arabian club, which he joined two-and-a-half years ago, and appears determined to move to a new club, even though he turned 40 in February.

Will Ronaldo play at Club World Cup?

He hit the 800th goal of his career in what could be his final appearance for Al-Nassr and, with FIFA desperate for next month's Club World Cup to draw fans, having Ronaldo playing in the tournament is an attractive prospect.

Lionel Messi will be there with Inter Miami. The Florida club, which is part-owned by David Beckham, are one of two MLS teams to qualify. The other is Seattle Sounders so could Ronaldo be about to join one or the other?

His enormous wages would usually be an obstacle but Ronaldo could be open to a short-term deal which would see him play at the Club World Cup which takes place in the US and starts on 14 June.

🗣️ "The chapter is over. The story? Still being written."



Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al Nassr this summer? -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 27, 2025





Sporting Lisbon, where Ronaldo began his career, are also 3/14.00 to sign Ronaldo. But they are not at the Club World Cup, although the Portuguese pair Benfica and Porto will be competing.

Al-Hilal are the Saudi side that will be playing at the Club World Cup - kicking off their campaign against Ronaldo's old club Real Madrid on 18 June.

Could they take him from Al Nassr? Ronaldo is 4/15.00 to sign for Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Botafogo - one of four Brazilian clubs competing at the tournament - have been linked with Ronaldo.

With the Club World Cup kicking off in under three weeks, the player's camp and potential suitors will need to move promptly if he is going to light up the summer showpiece stateside.

Ronaldo next club odds - Galatasaray, Napoli, Man Utd

If a quick deal is out of reach then where else could Ronaldo pitch up next?

Turkish club Galatasaray are 17/29.50 if he fancies a season in Istanbul while newly-crowned Italian champions Napoli are 14/115.00 outsiders to bring him back to Serie A after he previously played for Juventus.

Finally, could he opt for a third stint at Manchester United? Ronaldo ended his second stay at Old Trafford in ignominy back in 2022 when then manager Erik ten Hag made it clear the Reds legend was not part of his plans.

Two-and-a-half years on, however, United fans think more fondly of Ronaldo than they do of their departed Dutch manager, so a second return might not be out of the question.

Then again, with United's owners tightening spending at the Premier League club, the likelihood of them meeting the veteran's wage demands seems unlikely. The move is 25/126.00 on Betfair but, when it comes to United in 2025, anything is possible.