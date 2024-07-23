Premier League Transfers: The 12 most likely transfers on the Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United busy in the window with more transfers likely

Eze and Neto fancied to make the switch to north London

Champions could make a move for Newcastle's star man

Ins and outs at Old Trafford

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is just 3/101.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook to swap Goodison Park for Old Trafford during the Summer Transfer Window, making him the shortest-price player of all Betfair's Transfer Specials likely to move clubs.

The Toffees have already rejected a number of bids from Manchester United for their 22-year-old central defender and are said to be perplexed by the Red Devils reportedly paying around £52m for 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro.

However, that deal doesn't appear to mean that United won't still try to sign Branthwaite with the club needing reinforcements in that area after the departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala, while they're also set to listen to offers for Victor Lindelof.

The Yoro deal came just days after United also splashed out over £36m for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Other possible outgoings from Old Trafford include Jadon Sancho, who is 6/42.50 to join Juventus, while Marcus Rashford is just 13/82.63 to join Barcelona following a poor season last term.

Spurs favourites to sign exciting wingers

Following a fifth place finish in last season's Premier League Tottenham appear to be set to splash the cash on a couple of exciting wingers as they bid to finish at least one place higher and qualify for the lucrative Champions League.

Spurs are the 8/111.73 favourites to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace and 6/42.50 favourites to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves during this Summer Transfer Window.

Eze was one of Palace's star players last term as he helped the Eagles to a top half finish, but after seeing his friend and fellow attacking midfielder Michael Olise join Bayern Munich in a £60m deal, the 26-year-old will likely feel that the time is right to progress his career at a top four-chasing club. Eze's agents CAA Base have very close ties to the Tottenham hierarchy and represent manager Ange Postecoglou as well as first team players including captain Heung-min Son, James Maddison and Pedro Porro.

Neto is another attacking midfielder thought to be high on Tottenham's shortlist of potential signings, and the 24-year-old has already expressed a desire to leave Wolves, who he joined five years ago for a fee of £16m.

Spurs have already made a breakthrough in the transfer window with the signings of two highly promising 18-year-old midfielders - Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall - for a combined fee of just shy of £40m.

Tottenham can be backed at 9/43.25 to record a Top 4 Finish this season, just behind both Newcastle and Manchester United at 2/13.00.

Champions fancied to swap Phillips for Bruno

Manchester City's squad is likely to be bolstered by Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is 6/42.50 to join the Citizens as they attempt to retain their title. The 26-year-old is said to be happy on Tyneside, but is likely to jump at the chance to join the Premier League and Champions League favourites.

To finance the deal City may look to sell out of favour Kalvin Phillips, who is 5/42.25 to join Everton, or even Jack Grealish who appears to have fallen down Pep Guardiola's pecking order. The 28-year-old is 15/82.88 to make a sensational return to Aston Villa.

Man City are 13/102.30 to retain their Premier League title, just ahead of Arsenal at 7/42.75 and Liverpool at 15/28.50.

Transfer Specials: 12 most likely to happen:

(shortest price to longest price)

- Jarrad Branthwaite: 3/101.30 to join Man Utd from Everton

- Romelu Lukaku: 1/21.50 to join Napoli from Chelsea

- Aaron Ramsdale: 4/61.67 to join Newcastle from Arsenal

- Eberechi Eze: 8/111.73 to join Tottenham from Crystal Palace

- Kalvin Phillips: 5/42.25 to join Everton from Man City

- Bruno Guimaraes: 6/42.50 to join Man City from Newcastle

- Jadon Sancho: 6/42.50 to join Juventus from Man Unt

- Pedro Neto: 6/42.50 to join Tottenham from Wolves

- Mo Salah: 6/42.50 to join Any Saudi Pro League Club from Liverpool

- Marcus Rashford: 13/82.63 to join Barcelona from Man Utd

- Conor Gallagher: 13/82.63 to join Aston Villa from Chelsea

- Jack Grealish: 15/82.88 to join Aston Villa from Man City

*odds correct as of 17:00 Friday 19 July

