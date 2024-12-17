January Transfer Window: What are the odds on Rashford out and Gyokeres in at Man Utd?

Man Utd lead Gyokeres chase as Amorim eyes reunion

Is Rashford's Old Trafford career over and will Madrid tempt Trent?

Transfer odds on Mo Salah, Neymar and more

Ruben Amorim will consider selling Marcus Rashford to raise funds to bring in Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon - the club the new Red Devils boss left for Old Trafford - in the January transfer window.

Gyokeres is 4/15.00 to sign for United and, while Arsenal 10/111.00 have also been linked, the chance to work under Amorim again could be too tempting to resist for the Swede.

Rashford was left out of yesterday's Manchester derby win by Amorim who insisted afterwards that the move was motivated purely by the player's disappointing performances.

Paris Saint-Germain are 7/24.50 to sign Rashford, while a move to a Saudi Arabian club is 6/17.00. Then there is Arsenal 8/19.00 or Chelsea 11/112.00. Would United be prepared to sell to either the London clubs that they hope to be competing with near the top of the table? If not, Newcastle at 20/121.00 is an interesting possibility.

Despite scoring the first goal of Amorim's reign, Rashford has been underwhelming this season. At 27, he should be nearing his peak but he is a lesser player than he was two years ago and, with financial fair play rules in place, United may be tempted to cash in the profit that would come from selling a player who came through their academy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 4/1 5.00 to join Madrid midseason

Another England player, who could be about to leave his boyhood club in the north west of England in the New Year, is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is reported to be courted by Real Madrid. A summer move is still more likely but, if the 26-year-old full-back does want to leave Anfield in January, the Spanish giants are his most likely destination at 4/15.00.

Mo Salah is also out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and is once again being linked with a move to a Saudi Arabian club. The Egpytian has been back to his best this season but a move to the Kingdom next month is as short as 3/14.00.

Juventus 6/4 2.50 to bring Chilwell in from cold

Ben Chilwell fell out of favour in the summer but failed to find a new club before the window shut. The left-back will surely leave Stamford Bridge in January.

But where will he go? Serie A club Juventus 6/42.50 are the surprise favourites to sign the 27-year-old who still has plenty of football left to play.

He was expected to sign for West Ham 3/14.00 in the summer and they could yet bring him to east London next month.

With Luke Shaw suffering repeated fitness setbacks, Chliwell could be an asset to Amorim's 3-4-3 formation at United 6/17.00.

Finally, Neymar's miserable 18 months in Saudi Arabia could come to an end if anyone is prepared to cough up for him in January. A move back to Brazil 9/25.50 is the favourite while a move to join the ageing all stars of the MLS is 3/14.00.