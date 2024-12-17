Will Man City sack Pep? Guardiola 9/1 second favourite in next manager to leave market

Pep is 9/1 10.00 to make shock exit from Man City

Pep Guardiola shortened to 9/110.00 second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after Manchester City were beaten by Manchester United thanks to two late goals.

The defeat left City with just one win in 11 matches, nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have played a game fewer, and Guardiola looking helpless to halt his team's slide.

Will Manchester City sack Pep Guardiola?

It still seems inconceivable that City will sack Guardiola. Before the game, their fans showed their faith in him by unveiling a large banner that stated: "More than a coach." This is undoubtedly true of the man who, before this season, steered City to four successive Premier League titles, including the quadruple in 2022/23.

But could the Catalan call time on his reign at the Etihad? He looks out of ideas and, after City were beaten by Juventus in the Champions League in midweek, the defeat to United was an indictment of the way his squad has been allowed to age.

They are also missing key players, such as Rodri, through injury but a club with City's resources should be able to ride out injuries.

Guardiola may well get City out of their current rough patch. He signed a new contract a month ago and could rebuild in the summer before bringing them back raring to go in 2025/26. For now, though, they are fifth in the Premier League, out to 12/113.00 to win the title and 4/111.36 for a top four finish.

Lopetegui fav to leave next sa Hammers face Cherries

It was an eventful weekend for Premier League managers and, after Gary O' Neil and Russell Martin were sacked by Wolves and Southampton respectively, West Ham's Julen Lopetegui is 8/151.53 to be next for the chop.

The Spaniard bought himself some breathing space with last Monday's win over Wolves. However, the Hammers have struggled this season under Loptegui and he is probably still only one defeat away from the sack.

Could it come tonight when West Ham go to Bournemouth? Read our expert's preview to get the best bets for Monday's Premier League match.

Rohl favourite to be next Southampton manager

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is the favourite to become Southampton's next manager following the departure of Martin.

The Owls sit ninth in the Championship under the German who has impressed since arriving at Hillsbrough in 2023. He is 5/42.25 to move to Saints who were promoted last season and will almost certainly be relegated this season.

At 35, Rohl is exactly the kind of young and ambitious manager the Saints board are keen to appoint.

Gary O'Neil could also fit the bill if he wants a quick return to work. The 41-year-old, who was dismissed by Wolves on Sunday morning, is 8/19.00 for the St Mary's post. West Brom's Carlos Corberan can be backed at the same price.

