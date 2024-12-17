Premier League on Betfair: Chelsea 3/1 for title and Saints sack Martin

Chelsea 3/1 4.00 for title after winning fifth straight league game

Man City out to 12/1 13.00 after late collapse in Manchester derby

Saints sack Martin after home drubbing to Tottenham

Get an extra boost on your Premier League Bet Builders this Christmas with Betfair

Chelsea maintain winning streak

Chelsea are the clear 3/14.00 second favourites to win the Premier League title after they beat Brentford 2-1 on Sunday evening, 24 hours after title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal had both dropped points.

In a match that the Blues dominated, registering no less than 26 shots at goal, it was defender Marc Cucurella who opened the scoring just before half time to give Enzo Maresca's men a deserved lead.

The Blues had to wait until the 80th minute for Nicolas Jackson to double the home side's lead, and although Bryan Mbeumo scored a late consolation for the Bees this was a well-deserved three points for Chelsea.

The victory was Chelsea's seventh consecutive win in all competitions and fifth straight win in the Premier League. They are now just two points behind Liverpool having played one game more.

The Reds remain the 8/111.73 title favourites despite winning neither of their last two league games. Arne Slot's men had to come from behind twice at Anfield on Saturday to salvage a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Arsenal remain third favourites for the title at 7/24.50 but like Liverpool they also drew for the second consecutive game, this time sharing the spoils with Everton in a drab goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Pep says he's not good enough

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that he was "not good enough" after his side conceded two late goals to lose the Manchester derby 2-1 to rivals United.

City were ahead at the interval thanks to Josko Gavardiol's headed goal, but young starlet Amad Diallo won the game for Ruben Amorim's men when winning a 88th minute penalty before scoring a dramatic 89th minute winner.

"I'm the boss, I'm the manager. I'm not good enough."



🗣️ Pep Guardiola



If Pep isn't good enough, who is?#MCIMUN | #MCFC | #ManCity -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 15, 2024

Over £4.2m was traded on a Man City victory at prices as low as 1.152/13 on the Betfair Exchange, and the defeat leaves the reigning champions fifth in the table, nine points behind Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Guardiola's men are out to 12/113.00 to retain their title.

- Liverpool 8/111.73

- Chelsea 3/14.00

- Arsenal 7/24.50

- Manchester City 12/113.00

- BAR 200/1201.00

Saints thrashing results in Martin sacking

Southampton sacked manager Russel Martin almost immediately after the Saints lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham in a game where they conceded all five goals in the first half.

Martin's men were 3-0 down inside 14 minutes which resulted in a chorus of boos from the home support as thousands left their seats to head home.

Matters didn't get any better for Martin's men as they conceded a further two first half goals to effectively put the final nail in the manager's coffin.

At the time of his sacking, Martin was 3/14.00 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Next Manager to Leave market following the sacking earlier in the day of Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

Southampton remain rock bottom of the table, fully nine points from safety, and they're massive odds-on at 1/331.03 to be relegated this season.

Now read more Premier League previews and tips here.