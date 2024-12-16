Bournemouth v West Ham: Semenyo can fire hosts in 10/1 Bet Builder

Bournemouth v West Ham

Monday 16 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event



Cherries picking up the pace

After disappointing back-to-back defeats against Brentford (2-3 away) and Brighton (1-2 at home), Bournemouth are enjoying their best run of the season after a hat-trick of wins.

They racked up 4-2 and 2-1 victories away to Wolves and Ipswich respectively and between those wins scored a very deserved 1-0 home success over Tottenham.

The Spurs win made it four wins out of five at home and two of the other three scalps were Arsenal (2-0) and Manchester City (2-1) so Andoni Iraola's side can rightly be viewed as a top-half Premier League team right now after the Spanish manager led them from relegation strugglers to a 12th-placed finish last season.

On the team news front, defender Marcos Senesi and midfielder Marcus Tavernier are both missing but Bournemouth have shown they have some good back-up options.

Lopetegui still feeling the heat

The perception that West Ham are having a terrible season is sort of fair but four wins from their last nine Premier League games isn't exactly disastrous.

Three of those four came at home although they did upset the odds at Newcastle when running out 2-0 winners. A 3-1 loss at Leicester on their latest road trip was another reminder, though, that there is still a lot to put right.

The noise around Julen Lopetegui just won't go away and although a 2-1 win over Wolves last time was welcome, the struggling visitors had more shots overall and more shots on target.

Bournemouth odds-on although H-to-H favours Hammers

Unless really focusing on West Ham's victory at Newcastle, the knee-jerk response to seeing this fixture on paper is to pencil in a home win.

The market agrees with Bournemouth 8/111.73, West Ham 18/54.60 and The Draw 31/104.10.

But Bournemouth have some head-to-head form to overcome. West Ham have won three and drawn three of the last six Premier League meetings and also knocked the Cherries out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season via a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

That was an even game and back on home soil Bournemouth should be confident of getting revenge against a West Ham team who still throw in too many dud performances.

Bournemouth have had an eight-day break since their last game and given the energetic style that Iraola demands, that could be extremely useful.

The stats show that they press and hustle better than anyone in the top-flight, winning back possession more than any other side.

West Ham have some ponderous players who really won't like that and if Bournemouth display their usual energy levels - helped by Iraola's clever and effective use of subs - and take their chances, this is a game they should win.

Hammers good for a goal but it shouldn't be enough

Despite the overall negative vibes and a feeling that Lopetegui isn't getting the best out of his attacking players, West Ham have scored in 14 of their 17 games this season in all competitions and only once have they failed to net on the road.

So although Bournemouth are the bet here, it's worth bumping up the odds-on price and taking the 15/82.88 that they win but both teams find the net.

Iraola's men have only managed two clean sheets in the current campaign and their attacking style will often leave them vulnerable at the back, especially when the full-backs bomb forward.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to win and BTTS SBK 15/8

Semenyo and Bowen worth a Bet Builder play

When it comes to shots taken in the Premier League this season, there will be two players on the pitch who both feature in the top 12 of that stat.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has gone for goal 58 times, putting him second to only Erling Haaland while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen is 12th on that list with 37.

Okay, it's about goals scored but Semenyou has two in his last five home games which is reasonable for a 2/13.00 anytime shot while Bowen got the winner when West Ham beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, netted the decisive goal in the Hammers' win over Wolves last Monday and was also on target in this fixture last year when West Ham left with a point.

Putting the pair in an anytime goalscorer double on the Bet Builder pays around 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Semenyou and Jarrod Bowen both to score on Bet Builder SBK 10/1

