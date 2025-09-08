Premier League Alternative Golden Boot: Isak 7/4 to outscore Gyokeres, Pedro and the rest

Alexander Isak favourite to outscore other new strikers

Gyokeres and Pedro are Liverpool man's nearest challengers

From Joao Pedro signing for Chelsea in June to Alexander Isak's deadline day move to Liverpool, Premier League clubs splashed the cash on strikers this summer.

So Betfair have opened a market on which of this summer's buys will score the most top-flight goals in 2025/26.

Isak 7/4 to outscore other strikers on the move

It is no surprise to see Isak leading the way on 7/42.75. He has signed for the Premier League champions, with a stellar case of team-mates creating chances for him, and he is also a 15/28.50 contender in the Golden Boot market in which Man City's Erling Haaaland is the favourite.

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals for Newcastle last season and 21 in the previous campaign, so he is proven in this division. In Betfair Sportsbook's Isak specials, he is odds-on to score 20 or more again in 2025/26.

He is likely to play at the centre of an attack which will feature Mo Salah on the left of a triumvirate. Not only did the Egyptian win the Golden Boot with 29 goals last season, he also laid on an incredible 18 assists. If he is anywhere near as effective at laying on opportunities for his team-mates in 2025/26, Isak is likely to be the beneficary.

Gyokeres yet to convince but Pedro and Ekitike impress

When did Scandinavia become the hotspot for striking talent? As well as Sweden's Isak and Norway's Haaland, it is another Swede, Viktor Gyokeres, who the market has at a short price to light up the Premier League.

He has already scored a couple of goals for new club Arsenal - both in the 5-0 victory over Leeds at the Emirates. One of those was from the penalty spot so if the Swede is on pens that should help his cause.

He was less effective in the Gunners' win at Old Trafford and defeat at Anfield and Mikel Arteta will want more from him in the big games. Gyokeres looks short at 2/13.00 to score the most goals the new signings.

Joao Pedro may be a better bet at 5/16.00. He made an immediate impact after joining Chelsea during the Club World Cup and has carried on in the Premier League, scoring two in their three matches so far.

The Brazilian, who joined the Blues form Brighton, might not be able to outscore Haaland and Salah in the main Golden Boot market but, when it comes to strikers at new clubs, his odds make him appealing.

The same goes for Hugo Ekitike 13/27.50 who has made an impressive start to life with Liverpool. The Frenchman has already fired two in three matches and, while Isak's arrival could mean Ekitike gets fewer opportunities, the 23-year-old looks a shrewd signing for Liverpool.

Can Cunha, Mbeumo or Muani to make impact?

Manchester United's difficulties in front of goal have been well-documented. But could Bryan Mbeumo's goal against Burnley last time out be a turning point for their signings?

The former-Brentford man is 9/110.00 in the new signings market as he tries to fire the Red Devils up the Premier League table.

Matheus Cunha has the same task and, although yet to score, has looked dangerous on his outings at Old Trafford. He is 12/113.00.

We began with one deadline day mover and here's another. Randal Kolo Muani is 16/117.00 after signing for Tottenham after joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman could make his debut this weekend in the cauldron on a London derby against West Ham.

Another player who got his move at the last minute was Yoane Wissa 20/121.00 who is 13/102.30 to score 15 or more in his own specials market.

You can also back Wissa's Magpies team-mate Nick Woltemade to outscore the other new signings in the Premier League at [20/10.