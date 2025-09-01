Premier League Transfer Window: Every club's ins, outs and odds

Champions Liverpool strengthen with summer of stunning spending

This guide to the incomings and outgoings at every Premier League club was written on transfer deadline day and only includes deals that were completed at the time of writing.

Arsenal Transfers

In: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze

Out: Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Taveres, Marquinhos, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey , Ismeal Kabia

Arsenal have spent over £250m so the pressure is on for Mikel Arteta. He hopes Gyokeres will score the goals to help Arsenal improve on three-consecutive second-place finishes, while Eze should add goals and creativity and Zubimendi looks a great addition in midfield.

Betfair Odds: 15/82.88 to win the title

Aston Villa Transfers

In: Yasin Ozcan, Zepiqueno Redmond, Marco Bizot, Modou Keba Cisse, Evann Guessand

Out: Modou Keba Cisse, Enzo Barrenechea, Robin Olsen, Rico Richards, Josh Feeney, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Philippe Coutinho, Kortney Hause, Oliwier Zych, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Louie Barry, Joe Gauci, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Moreno

Following a window that saw more selling than buying for Villa, Unai Emery's men have made a poor start to the season, taking one point from three games and failing to score a single goal.

Betfair Odds: 11/26.50 to finish top six

Bournemouth Transfers

In: Bafode Diakite, Djordje Petrovic, Adrien Truffert, Ben Gannon Doak, Amine Adli

Out: Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Jaidon Anthony, Mark Travers, Daniel Jebbison, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Neto, Dango Ouattara, Alex Paulse

Huijsen to Real Madrid and Kerkez to Liverpool brought in a combined £90m for The Cherries, so their accountants at least will see this as a sweet summer. The signs are promising on the pitch so far, with an away victory at Tottenham making it two wins from their first three.

Betfair Odds: 10/111.91 for top 10 finish

Brentford Transfers

In: Michael Kayode, Romelle Donovan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Antoni Milambo, Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara

Out: Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken, Ben Mee, Tony Yogane, Mads Roersle

Losing Mbeumo, Norgaard and Wissa is a big blow and Keith Andrews faces a tough task to keep his side in the Premier League. That said, they have a history of uncovering talent, have already beaten Aston Villa and Jordan Henderson's experience could prove valuable for morale.

Betfair Odds: 11/43.75 for relegation

Brighton Transfers

In: Maxim De Cuyper, Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Tom Watson, Yoon Doyoung, Charalampos Kostoulas, Nils Ramming

Out: Evan Ferguson, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan, James Beadle, Valentin Barco, Odel Offiah, Ibrahim Osman, Mark O'Mahony, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Kjell Scherpen, Eiran Cashin, Kamari Doyle, Malick Yalcouye, Abdallah Sima

Another summer of selling, with Joao Pedro's departured to Chelsea the big one. Keeping Carlos Baleba may be as much a boost as any player the Seagulls have signed in this window, although a fee of over £31m indicates the club believe 18-year-old Kostoulas will fire in the goals in the future.

Betfair Odds: 4/15.00 for top 6 finish

Burnley Transfers

In: Kyle Walker, Loum Tchaouna, Axel Tuanzebe, Quilindschy Hartman, Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming, Max Weiss, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, Martin Dubravka, Armando Broja

Out: James Trafford, Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey, CJ Egan-Riley, Andreas Hountondji, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Westley, Luca Koleosho

Losing goalkeeper James Trafford to Man City could make the Clarets more porous this season but the signing of Kyle Walker from City is intended to boost the backline and the top flight experience in the squad, likewise the acquisition of Dubravka and Broja.

Betfair Odds: 1/41.25 for relegation

Chelsea Transfers

In: Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Paez, Alejandro Garnacho

Out: Kendry Paez, Djordje Petrovic, Bashir Humphreys, Dylan Williams, Marcus Bettinelli Kepa Arrizabalga, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Mathis Amougou, Zak Sturge, Noni Madueke, Caleb Wiley, Mike Penders, Joao Felix, Ishe Samuels-Smith, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mamadou Sarr, Leo Castledine, Lesley Ugochukwu, Marc Guiu, Armando Broja, Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Aaron Anselmino, Alfie Gilchrist, Brodi Hughes, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson

A busy summer of signing and, as the list shows, prodigious selling, leaves Chelsea with a stronger attack than last season - Pedro has already made an excellent start - and the late addition of Alejandro Garnacho should give them more threat out wide.

Betfair Odds: 8/19.00 to win the Premier League

Crystal Palace Transfers

In: Walter Benitez, Borna Sosa, Yeremy Pino, Jaydee Canvot

Out: Eberechi Eze, Rob Holding, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Louie Moulden, Owen Goodman, Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray, David Ozoh, Malcolm Ebiowei, Matheus Franca

Losing Eze, who was their best player last season, and potentially Guehi on deadline day, indicates that Palace may struggle. However, they have made a decent start with a draw at Chelsea and 3-0 win over Villa.

Betfair Odds: 11/102.11 for top 10 finish

Everton Transfers

In: Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish, Tom King, Tyler Dibling

Out: Neal Maupay, Jenson Metcalfe, Matthew Apter, Asmir Begovic, Luke Butterfield, Mason Holgate, Zan-Luk Leban, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Billy Crellin, Abdoulaye Doucour

A summer that started slowly for Everton picked up with the loan deal for Grealish who has already created three assists. They will also be delighted to have won the race to sign Dibling - a youngster with a bright future, as Everton begin life at their new stadium.

Betfair Odds: 11/102.11 for top 10 finish

Fulham Transfers

In: Benjamin Lecomte

Out: Andreas Pereira, Carlos Vinicius, Willian, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Callum Osmand, Steven Benda, Harvey Araujo

Fulham have had a good clear out this summer and limited the incomings to the French goalkeeper Lecomte who will be second choice. And yet the odds indicate they will stay clear of the relegation fight and could challenge for a top-half finish.

Betfair Odds: 9/43.25 for top 10 finish

Leeds Transfers

In: Anton Stach, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Lucas Perri, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, James Justin

Out: Josuha Guilavogui, Joe Snowdon, Junior Firpo, Max Wober, Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford, Sam Greenwood

The arrivals of midfielders Stach and Longstaff look shrewd for Leeds who also added top flight experience in Calvert-Lewin who should get a few goals if he stays fit.

Betfair Odds: 9/43.25 for relegation

Liverpool Transfers

In: Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Hugo Ekitike, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak

Out: Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips, Ben Gannon Doak, Vitezslav Jaros, Owen Beck, Luca Stephenson, Lewis Kouma

Arne Slot stuck with what he inherited from Jurgen Klopp last season and it paid off. This term, the Dutchman has tried to keep his squad ahead of their title rivals by making headline signings of Isak, Wirtz and more

Betfair Odds: 11/102.11 for title win

Man City Transfers

In: Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan, James Trafford

Out: Kevin De Bruyne, Jacob Wright, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Divin Mubama, Maximo Perrone, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Vitor Reis, Max Alleyne, Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Claudio Echeverri, Callum Doyle

The departures of De Bruyne and Walker indicated that it was the end of an era at the Etihad this summer. Will the likes of Cherki and Reijnders usher in a new phase of glory or are we in the dying days of Pep Guardiola's reign? Two defeats in three matches points to the latter.

Betfair Odds: 7/18.00 to win the title

Man Utd Transfers

In: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon

Out: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Elyh Harrison, Radek Vitek, Ethan Wheatley, Jack Moorhouse, Toby Collyer, Ethan Williams, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund

Ruben Amorim needs the forwards he signed this summer to make an impact or his chaotic reign will surely end. So far, United have looked as disjointed as they did at any point last season.

Betfair Odds: 11/102.11 to finish top six

Newcastle Utd Transfers

In: Anthony Elanga, Antonio Cordero, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa

Out: Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Matt Targett

Newcastle's summer took a dramatic turn when Alexander Isak indicated that he wanted to leave for Liverpool. Despite the departure of the forward, who scored 23 goals last season, the signing of Woltemade from Stuttgart could yet proved astute while Elanga's arrival from Forest looks an exciting piece of business.

Betfair Odds: 9/25.50 to finish top four

Nottingham Forest Transfers

In: Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus, Cherif Yaya, Jair Cunha, Angus Gunn, Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Savona

Out: Anthony Elanga, Harry Toffolo, Jack Perkins, Andrew Omobamidele, Tyler Bindon, Ramon Sosa, Ben Perry, Lewis O'Brien, Matt Turner, Emmanuel Dennis

Uncertainty about manage Nuno Espirito Santo's future marred an otherwise promising summer of business in which Forest pulled off a coup by signing Douglas Luiz loan.

Betfair Odds: 5/42.25 to finish top 10

Sunderland Transfers

In: Grant Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi, Robin Roefs, Marc Guiu, Omar Alderete

Out: Tommy Watson, Jobe Bellingham, Nathan Bishop, Adil Aouchiche

The Black Cats lost Bellingham to Dortmund but boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League with a series of fine signings, including ex-Arsenal captain Xhaka who still has plenty to offer.

Betfair Odds: 4/51.80 for relegation

Tottenham Transfers

In: Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic, Mathys Tel, Kota Takai, Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons, Kolo Muani

Out: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikey Moore, Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman, Damola Ajayi, Alejo Veliz, Josh Keeley, Alfie Dorrington, Tyrese Hall

Kudus and Palhinha have both started well for Spurs while the late signing of Simons is an unexpected boon for Thomas Frank.

Betfair Odds: 11/102.11 for top six finish

West Ham Transfers

In: Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Daniel Cummings, Kyle Walker-Peters, Callum Wilson, Mads Hermansen, Mateus Fernandes, Soungoutou Magassa

Out: Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Patrick Kelly, Sean Moore, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Kamarai Swyer, Michail Antonio, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma, Michael Forbes, Gideon Kodua, Mason Terry

Portuguese mdifielder Fernandes was the most expensive player the Hammers bought ahead of a season when Graham Potter will need his players to be much better than last term if he is to keep his job.

Betfair Odds: 9/43.25 for relegation

Wolves Transfers

In: Fer Lopez, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jhon Arias, David Moller Wolfe, Ladislav Krejci

Out: Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait Nouri, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Tommy Doyle, Nasser Djiga, Boubacar Traore, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson, Chem Campbell, Chiquinho, Tom King, Fabio Silva

Losing last season's top scorer Cunha to Man Utd and Ait Nouri to Man City leaves Vitor Pereira's squad looking weaker than last term and the manager indicated that he was unhappy with the lack of incomings - a view that was backed up by three defeats in their opening three matches.

Betfair Odds: 10/111.91 for relegation