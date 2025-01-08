Marcus Rashford Transfer Latest: AC Milan new favourites for Man Utd man

Ruben Amorim not a big fan of Rashford with limited selections

It looks like the end is approaching for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim obviously not a great fan judging by his limited inclusion in the new manager's plans, and Serie A could be his next destination.

The feeling is mutal with Rashford's now infamous interview late last year when he stated he is "ready for a new challenge" so it now seems just a case of where and when he leaves Old Trafford and not if.

And it's now Italian giants AC Milan who are the 4/51.80 favourites to sign Rashford in the current January transfer window, with Sky Sports reporting his agent, who is also his brother, has flown out to Milan to discuss a move to the Rossoneri.

Money and wages as always would be the main issues, but there's talk of Man Utd even offering to pay part of his wages for a loan move until the end of the season.

The Italian lifestyle in Milan could certainly be an attraction - and with Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already in the AC Milan squad Rashford would have an English crowd to ease him in.

Borussia Dortmund remain second favourites, with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham proving to be huge success with the Bundesliga side, while PSG had previously been favourites for Rashford and are still an attractive option, but maybe not the glamour wannabe galaticos they have been in the past.

Arsenal head Rashford's potential domestic suitors

Arsenal remain in the mix, and that would be a fascinating move and a brilliant opportunity for Rashford to prove his worth in the Premier League and really show Utd what they are missing - plus Arsenal could do with a goalscorer.

United would not want to have that move backfire on them though so that one looks on the more unlikely side.

Rashford spends a decent amount of time in the United States so if an MLS side could come up with the cash that move could be attractive to him, but maybe that's one for later in his career.

Juventus and Napoli are seen as serious rivals in Italy for AC Milan's proposed move, while if money's the issue then the Saudi Pro League is always waiting in the wings with seemingly unlimited cash.

It's an unlikely one but you'd think if Rashford was open to it then there'd be no problem in one of those Saudi Arabian clubs making the move, and there are still some big names in the league that he could rub shoulders with.