Berba expects a tough afternoon for Erk Ten Hag

Salah's record vs Man United speaks for itself

Man Utd players could be provoked into cards

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Based on what I've seen in the last few games, unfortunately I only see Liverpool winning. Based on how Liverpool are playing with Mo Salah becoming the 10th player with the most Premier League goals in history, it's going to be tough for United. He is on fire. If I need to go with a prediction, Liverpool are going to win.

Liverpool can concede goals, that's for sure. But the one thing I want Man United to do is to try and match Liverpool's energy in the game. They'll need to press, chase the ball and stop the ball going to Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp will know that Man United are sensitive to moments where they can be pressed easily. This match will have goals, but the Man United players need to stick together and try to match Liverpool's energy. At one point in the match, Liverpool will set up the game how they want to play it and it will get tactical; Man United will have to try and resist that.

Last time Man Utd came here, they lost 7-0, but I don't think the Man United players or manager will think about that loss last season. Anytime you play a team like Man City or Liverpool, you have a point to prove. They must match the energy of their opposition, that is it.

No Bruno, potential problem

We know the club captain (Bruno Fernandes) is not playing, that's another problem to deal with. Man United will have to hope whoever comes into his place can do the job, but it's a big blow for them.

The question is, who leads the side at Anfield? I don't know how Erik ten Hag is thinking about this situation. Who deserves the captain's armband more, the experienced players like Johnny Evans or Raphael Varane, or someone younger and hungry like Scott McTominay. Who can prove they can lead the team?

Sometimes, how to deal with a player who is going through a difficult patch of form, it's good to show them faith. Marcus Rashford needs to be shown faith, maybe he should be captain for the game, and it can be a final test for him to lead the team. Rashford could realise that this is his chance to be a leader and the main star at Man United. These moments can elevate players, they just need an arm around their shoulders.

This would be a point where Rashford realises football is not a fairytale, it's real life and that he needs to grow up to be the main man for the club. I have witnessed players who needed this opportunity, it's happened to me in my career too, sometimes you need these gestures.

Salah the Egyptian King

When we talk about Mohamed Salah, we talk about consistency. Salah is a Liverpool legend in his own right. The way he plays football and what it brings to the team while having a coach that understands you like Jurgen Klopp, then you will get results. Salah is the main threat for Liverpool, but they have many great players. Klopp is smart enough to explore the weaknesses of Man United in their form, and we know Liverpool will start the game mad dogs, they'll chase, bite, and probably score.

They have so many forwards to pick from to score in this game, but some are scoring consistently, and the guy who usually scores is Mohamed Salah, so I think he will score again against Man United.

Man Utd to struggle to Anfield

Man United used to concede goals when the opposing team needed to score to get a result. In the last two games, Man United have not scored. Now they play Liverpool, who have Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson in a world-class defence.

I want to see Man United get into more goalscoring opportunities. I want to say Man United will score, but I think it may be too much for them this time.

I also think there will be a lot of cards shown in the game because when you're losing in a big game like this, you get angry and show it, especially when you're provoked. Teams know who to target and provoke so they can get them booked or sent off.

I expect yellows in a derby like this, with how angry, disappointed, and confused the Man United players can get, especially when they're provoked too.

Jake Osgathorpe Says:

Unsurprisngly like you Berba, I am also going to take Liverpool to win, but I am going to take them at the -2 handicap, meaning they have to win by three or more goals for that to land.

Liverpool are phenominal at home - winning each of their seven games at Anfield in the Premier League this season, whilst Manchester United, well they are just in trouble all over the pitch.

They have injuries all over the park, defensive issues in terms of the number of goals they concede - we all saw the stat in midweek where there 15 Champions League goals conceded is the most ever by a Premier League team in a single group stage. They also have creative issues too, and they travel here without Bruno Fernandes.

My second selection is Diogo Dalot to be carded. Now, he will play, but it remains to be seen if he's at left back or right back for this one, that depends on the health of Manchester United's defence.

Regardless of which side he lines up, he's going to have a very tough task against the likes of Salah, Diaz, Darwin Nunez as well. Anybody. And I think his price to be carded stands out at 13/53.60.

Finally, I am going with you Berba, I am taking Salah to score anytime as well. He's got 12 goals in 12 games for Liverpool against Man Utd - his favourite opponent.

He's only 4/51.80 but that still looks a big price and as mentioned he loves playing against Manchester United, especially at Anfield. He's actually scored (17) or assisted (4) in each of his last 16 Premier League games at home too - thank you to Opta for that one.

Best of luck Berba.