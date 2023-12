Lots of goals expected in big TV games

Is Robbie Williams to blame for Spurs' poor form?

Ten scorelines this week from 13/2 7.50 to 14/1 15.00

Match Odds 90: Arsenal 2/91.22, Draw 7/24.50, Wolves 15/28.50

Arsenal beat Brentford last time out. This is how you do it if you want to be champions, with late goals. I see a comfortable win for Arsenal.

Match Odds 90: Brentford 4/111.36, Draw 13/53.60, Luton 5/16.00

I think Brentford will put a halt on Luton's form. Good for Luton for picking up points in previous games, but they're still in trouble. Brentford will beat them.

Match Odds 90: Burnley 8/111.73, Draw 15/82.88, Sheff United 3/14.00

You need to know how to get points when you're playing opposition who expect to beat you. You need to bully the opposition, like Stoke did back in the day. I want Burnley to win to make it more intriguing, so I'll go with them.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest 6/42.50, Draw 17/102.70, Everton 13/53.60

Nottingham Forest have a good cushion with 13 points and I feel for Everton with that 10-point deduction. They have a mountain to climb. Everton need to win this game after losing to Man United. It's going to be tough. Even if it sounds risky, I'll go for Everton.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 10/111.91, Draw 15/82.88, Man Utd 9/43.25

Following the Champions League action, Newcastle have had an extra day to recover. That sometimes makes a difference. It was an impressive win for Newcastle against Chelsea and they were unfortunate against PSG. It'll be a good game between both teams. I'm going for a draw. Newcastle can score goals, they beat Chelsea 4-1. I want to say there will be goals.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 21/10, Draw 2/13.00, Aston Villa 5/61.84

On paper Aston Villa are favourites to win. I want to say a draw, but I want to see Aston Villa continue their flying start to the campaign, so I'll go for Villa.

Match Odds 90: Chelsea 8/131.61, Draw 21/10, Brighton 3/14.00

I don't even know how to describe Chelsea anymore. They sleep, then they wake up, then they go back to sleep. I don't know what type of season they think they're having right now. I don't think it's good enough for what they want to achieve.

On the other hand, Brighton are happy with their position in the table, but they probably could be higher because the points are there to be taken. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 1/61.17, Draw 4/15.00, Fulham 17/29.50

Liverpool are in third place and two points from the top of the table, so everyone knows they need to keep winning to stay close. Fulham, on the other hand, if they're not careful, they could be in trouble. For now, they're fine, but Liverpool will be too much for them. A Liverpool win.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 5/61.84, Draw 15/82.88, Crystal Palace 13/53.60

Crystal Palace need to be careful. They are under a bit of pressure and need to pick up their performances. West Ham are at home, they've been doing OK recently and I think they will have enough to win.

Match Odds 90: Man City 2/91.22, Draw 7/24.50, Tottenham 7/18.00

You see how football can change like this? Tottenham had a great start to the season, first place, win after win after win... and one loss changes everything - and then you have another one and another one with a bad injury list. City will win based on Tottenham's form and injury list. City have no problems right now. Even if City have injuries, there is enough quality to replace them.

Since Robbie Williams sang their performances have dipped. Maybe Robbie needs to sing another song to break the curse! Only kidding, I don't believe in stuff like this. I believe that you need to work hard, even if you're in a tough spot like Spurs, this is where your manager comes in to play to motivate their players. Yes, City are the favourites, but it's been proven before that you can take points there.

