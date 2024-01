Man Utd will suffer if they cannot convert their chances

Berba is backing Werner for Spurs success

Clash of former clubs can be hard to watch as a fan

Man United did what they had to do against Wigan

Manchester United are through to the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a professional performance, it was only 2-0 but even if it was 1-0 I would have taken that. United needed that result.

I previously said they needed the win no matter what, it didn't matter how. So I'm happy that United are in the next round - although I didn't expect anything else. When I was watching the game, United had chances to win it, and they did. At the end of the day, the most important thing was the win. United deservedly won the game.

I want to see United take their chances, otherwise they will suffer

They created a lot of chances against Wigan, they didn't take as many as they should. I'm worried. There is enough proof from this season so far that if you don't take your chance then you will suffer. Everyone knows that.

In the case of United, there need to be more goals. It's a good win, but it shouldn't give them false confidence that they are ready to go against Spurs. No, it's a completely different game. Everyone needs to be on their toes against Spurs, completely concentrated and ready to fight for the three points.

When Man United and Spurs play against each other, it's not easy for me

It is always tricky for me to watch two of my former teams play each other. I know people will ask constantly, 'who is going to win?' 'Who do you support?' I hope they can really understand that anyone in my position, that when you've played for a couple of teams and when they face each other afterwards, you want both teams to do well. You want both teams to get three points at the same time, which is impossible.

You try to appreciate what both teams are doing on the pitch. If one team is playing badly, and the other team wins, then of course you admit that the winning team was better.

Both teams are going through a difficult season. Spurs are in a better position with an eight-point gap and they'll try to increase that. If they do it, it'll be great for them.

I hope we see Man United vs Spurs in the FA Cup final

Both teams want silverware, and at the moment it's tricky to say who will lift a trophy first. Both of those teams can surprise you in good or bad ways. I have difficulty answering that question. I think there's an even chance.

They're both playing good football from time to time, and all of a sudden there's a drop in form, they're losing points and then they pick up their form again. It would be great if they face each other in the FA Cup final.

Spurs have been calculated with Timo Werner signing

I think this was a calculated signing because it was done so early in the transfer window, which I like. The manager has pointed him out as someone he wants in his team.

If Werner is better in front of goal now than he was at Chelsea then he'll be a success at Spurs. If he continues to miss easy chances then he'll be the same player we saw at Chelsea.

It's going to be interesting to see if he will benefit from Ange Postecoglu's man management style and we will soon find out, but if I was to guess, I assume Werner would have had a conversation with the manager and based on that he probably decided to go and join Spurs.

Werner wants to show everyone that he is more mature and good enough to play in the Premier League. He has a second chance in the Premier League, which is a great thing. How is he going to benefit from Tottenham and the manager? We'll see.

So far, Ange has shown he knows how to deal with his players, they can play the way he wants them to play. I don't think Timo will be an exception to that as long as he's doing what Ange wants - using his speed, getting into goalscoring opportunities and finishing the chances - I think it's going to be okay.

Werner has the chance to prove a point at Spurs

Does Timo Werner have a point to prove in the Premier League? It depends who you ask. It comes down to what Werner thinks - 'do I need to improve anything in the way I play in the Premier League?' Probably, yes, if you ask the majority of people.

Maybe that's why he's going to see this move as a second chance to do better than before. He won the Champions League, though, so he had that trophy to show, but overall on the pitch, he needed to improve in front of goal.

He'll have plenty of situations where he'll be facing the goalkeepers and trying to score goals based on how Spurs play football. So as long as he corrects this from his stay at Chelsea, he's going to have legitimate proof to say, 'I'm better than before'.

Refreshing to see Spurs do their business quickly

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa. It feels like Spurs are very organised in this transfer window. I'm sure it was calculated and organised in a way that Ange wanted those two players and it's been done quickly.

I'm judging it based on the business being done early in the transfer window. If that's a sign of things to come in transfer windows for Spurs then it'll be beneficial for the team.

There is still time until the transfer window closes and it doesn't mean that they're not going to sign any more players, but at the moment, they're doing fine.

I'm pleased for my old pal Michael Carrick

Carrick was very calm on and off the pitch. He was underrated as a player. He was underrated because of the low profile he kept. He wasn't really out there in the public eye and maybe because of this that's why people don't mention him enough.

I like him because he was very calm, like myself. He was someone that knew how to crack a joke. I benefited from his passing on the pitch and I scored goals because of this.

He's someone that knew exactly how to play football, how to pass the ball, when to pass the ball... as a midfielder that's so important. He was good at defending as well. It's a pity he didn't get more caps for England.

He's someone from my generation that went into management. I said the same thing about Wayne Rooney before, Carrick is slowly building his legacy as a manager, trying to get used to the expectations and someday I'm sure he would like to be Man United manager. Until that day, he's working as hard as possible to prove himself.

What better way to prove yourself than beating big teams? It was a great win for his side against Chelsea, and they have another tough test against them next week. I hope they progress to the final.

As long as he continues on that path then everything will be great, but managerial positions are very volatile - sometimes you're in a job and other times you're not. Good luck to him.

