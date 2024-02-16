Dimitar Berbatov MD25 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 14/1

Champions to cut Reds' lead at the top

United to reduce gap to Villa in top five chase

Ten scorelines this week from 5/1 6.00 to 14/1 15.00

Match Odds 90: Brentford 4/15.00, Draw 13/53.60, Liverpool 1/21.50

I want to go for a surprise here. Brentford haven't been doing great, but they won last time out and will want to follow that up. Liverpool are a bit shaky at the back and it could cost them dearly. Early kick off can be strange too. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Burnley 15/28.50, Draw 7/24.50, Arsenal 1/41.25

This is an important game for Arsenal. On the other hand, Burnley will have a slim chance of survival if they beat Arsenal, but are they going to win? Arsenal are experienced now and the maturity is there. Arsenal need to stay concentrated. Games like this are important for Arsenal because if you drop points then you're not mature enough to win the title. I'll go for Arsenal to win.

Match Odds 90: Fulham 9/52.80, Draw 2/13.00, Aston Villa 11/102.11

I want Aston Villa to stay close to the top four, but sometimes you need experience to know when not to make mistakes. Fulham play good football and like to pass it around. I'll go for the draw.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 8/111.73, Draw 9/43.25, Bournemouth 13/53.60

I like Eddie Howe. There have been ups and downs for Newcastle this season, but I think they'll have enough power to beat Bournemouth.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest 13/102.30, Draw 9/52.80, West Ham 17/102.70

With some teams in the Premier League like West Ham, you don't know which team is going to show up on the pitch. If Nottingham Forest are clever enough then they can take advantage of West Ham's form. But sometimes after a thrashing, you pick yourself up and you go and win the next game. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Tottenham 4/91.44, Draw 11/43.75, Wolves 4/15.00

Tottenham will remember losing to Wolves earlier in the season. The manager and players will want to get revenge. Son is back, so Spurs have even more firepower up front. So I can see a win for Spurs if they stay concentrated throughout the game.

Match Odds 90: Man City 1/41.25, Draw 7/24.50, Chelsea 13/27.50

On their day, City are a beast and they know exactly what to do. Even if a team scores first, City don't change, they're strong mentally and they know how to score goals. I don't think City will underestimate Chelsea because they're not that stupid because they're fighting and chasing Liverpool. City are at home so I think it'll be a win for them.

Match Odds 90: Sheff United 10/34.33, Draw 23/103.30, Brighton 8/151.53

I'll go for a surprise. Brighton have been a little inconsistent this season, we know what they're all about and Sheffield United will try to bully them, and playing at home I think they'll get the win.

Match Odds 90: Luton 13/53.60, Draw 11/53.20, Man Utd 4/61.67

Luton can be a tough place to go. United are going there in good form with youth and experience. The youth is scoring goals and attacking. As long as United don't let themselves be bullied by Luton, especially on set-pieces, then United have enough quality to outsmart them. So I'll go for United to win. United need to win to move closer to the top four.

Match Odds 90: Everton 8/131.61, Draw 15/82.88, Crystal Palace 7/24.50

Everton deserve respect that they're still fighting to stay up, despite the points deduction. Crystal Palace, sometimes they are here and sometimes they are not. So I'll go for an Everton win.

Now read more exclusive columns from Dimitar Berbatov here.

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.