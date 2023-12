Berba fancies Bruno but Newcastle a tough game

Kevin

Get set for Saturday night Bet Builder battle

Newcastle v Man Utd

Saturday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Leg 1: Draw

Leg 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist

Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals

Following the Champions League action, Newcastle have have an extra day to recover. That sometimes makes a difference. It was an impressive win for Newcastle against Chelsea and they were unfortunate against PSG. It'll be a good game between both teams. I'm going for a draw.

Newcastle are playing in front of their home fans, they want to entertain and play good football. They have great players up front, Joelinton bossing the midfield and when the fans are on top of you, they cause the opposition a lot of trouble. United need to concentrate, be patient and use their momentum to punish Newcastle.

This will be all down to the manager and what he chooses to do. Hojlund played on Wednesday night, and Martial scored a great goal against Everton. What do you tell Martial if Hojlund starts against Newcastle? You'd be stopping Martial's flow. Martial will be angry if he doesn't start.

If Martial plays against Newcastle, he'll think 'the manager has given me another chance and now I need to be even better than before'. Hojlund will need to understand this, but maybe he won't because he was bought for a lot of money. This is down to how the manager will manage this situation and who he's going to play. It's a tricky situation. I'm curious to see who will start.

All eyes will be on Garnacho after his goals against Everton and Galatasaray. The cameras will show him before the game. That goal against Everton is in the past. You can reminisce, but it's Newcastle, a tough place to go. It's where you need to prove yourself even more.

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Man United. That's how you answer your critics. You needed to respond and that's how you do it - on the pitch. Not necessarily with goals, but with actions, being there for your teammates.

He gave Rashford the penalty against Everton and he assisted Martial's goal. Then he scored a great goal midweek This is what you do as a captain. You stay in the shadows and out of the spotlight, but everyone in the team will respect you and know what you stand for because you make them look good.

You sacrifice yourself for your teammates. I'm so glad to see what Bruno is doing at the moment because yes, you have difficulties when playing football, but how you respond is the most important thing.

Newcastle have played a lot more football this season. The Champions League and Premier League pairing can sometimes be too much. It can be confusing and exhausting. It can lead to performances where you don't even know what happened, like the two games against Dortmund.

You had other games like against PSG where you completely destroyed them. Newcastle are starting to cope with it. They'd like to have Champions League football next season, but they know they'll need to work really hard for it.

Overall, after 20 years outside of the Champions League, they are doing fine. You need to give them credit.

Newcastle can score goals, they beat Chelsea 4-1. I want to say there will be goals. I'll go for Newcastle 2-2 Man United.

Back Berba's Bet Builder here @ 9/110.00 Bet now

Kevin Hatchard Says:

Leg 1: Back Alejandro Garnacho 1 shot on target

Leg 2: Back under 4.5 goals

Leg 3: Back Joelinton for 2 fouls or more

Berba has gone for some big prices in his Bet Builder but I am going to be a little bit more conservative.

My first bet is for Alejandro Garnacho to have a shot on target. He is in brilliant form after that superb scissor-kick goal against Everton last weekend. He score against Galatasary in midweek.

Both had gruelling games in midweek, with Newcastle at PSG in the Champions League. I'm going to back under 4.5 goals. Manchester United are not scoring many and Newcastle are pretty strong defensively.

I will also go for Joelinton to commit two fouls or more. He has racked up 19 fouls already in the Premier League this season.

Back Kevin's Bet Builder @ 2/13.00 Bet now

Watch this week's Football...Only Bettor

Read Dimitar Berbatov GW14 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 13/2 to 14/1