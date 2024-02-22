Dimitar Berbatov: Back Chelsea to win in 6/1 League Cup final Bet Builder

Blues can come out on top in cagey affair

Main man Palmer to play a key role

A Salah shot on target to complete 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder

Dimitar Berbatov Selections:

- Chelsea to win

- Cole Palmer to score or assist

- Mo Salah to have one shot on target

The season has been a nightmare for Chelsea. Sometimes they surprise you when you least expect it. It's a long term project they're building but they're not doing well at the moment.

This is a chance to win a trophy for Pochettino to say, 'look, we're on the right path, we just need more time'.

On the other side, it's Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge, if they can win a trophy then it'll be massive. Liverpool are fighting for every trophy available. It's going to be interesting to watch.

Even if Chelsea are doing badly, this is just one game and any team can win it.

I'm not expecting a blockbuster

Finals are usually tight and cagey. The first thing teams think about is how to not let goals in. This is why you play a bit more tactically and compact - this leads to fewer goals.

I'd like to see Chelsea win the trophy because I like Pochettino from his time at Spurs. He's passionate about what he's doing right now, even though he's going through tough times. This will give him more security in his job and for what he needs to achieve.

Chelsea's main man is used to winning trophies

A League Cup trophy will be a nice reward for Cole Palmer, who has been excellent for Chelsea since his move from Man City. That was a brave but great decision for him to take. It's been the right decision too because he's scoring goals and registering assists.

If he stayed at City, I don't think he would have played as much as he wanted to. Now, he has been the key player for Chelsea in many games. He's playing with that maturity and confidence. When you see that composure then you know that this guy knows what he's doing with the ball.

Palmer will be the main threat for Chelsea and he's already got that experience of winning trophies. That being said, Liverpool will be unwise to underestimate any Chelsea player.

Injury hit Reds will hope to have Salah back

Mo Salah wss back and everything was back to normal. The main guy was back and registered an assist and a goal against Brentford last week. But then he had a slight setback and missed the midweek game against Luton, and he's now 50/50 to make Sunday's final.

I think he will be back, I hope he will be back. You look around the team and dressing room, and you know you have players like Salah who can make the difference and it makes you feel more secure.

I'm hoping he plays, he's great to watch and if Liverpool are to win I'm sure he will have a big say in it.

My League Cup final prediction

I'll go for a Chelsea win. Chelsea can surprise teams and I think they will do it in 90 minutes. When you play so many games, you don't want extra time. It makes you even more tired. Both teams will try to settle everything in normal time.

Back Chelsea Win, Palmer Score or Assist, Salah 1+ SOT @ just over 6/17.00 Bet now

Now read more form Dimitar Berbatov here.