It's Aston Villa away next for Manchester United, and that's going to be a tough, tough game. Both teams are coming from winning games, so the momentum is with both sides, but the pressure is on as they both need the points.

I've mentioned how I want Aston Villa to stay close with the top teams as I love an underdog story, but United also need the points as they're chasing the top four. I want to say United will win, but Villa are having a great season at the moment. I am thinking this will end in a draw.

Free-flowing Villa are dangerous

Villa are a very attacking side this season, that's how they like to play football. They have speedy players up front, so they're making chances constantly. United should be worried about this because if they're not careful and leave too much space behind, Villa are going to use this as their weapon.

With the speed Villa possess, they can surprise United. That's why I'm a bit worried and I cannot confidently say that Manchester United will win, hence thinking the game will end in a draw.

Watkins has double figures for goals & assists

I like to see strikers not only getting goals, but assists. That's a great stat to have for Ollie; 11 goals and 10 assists. It shows not only can he score goals and be selfish, but he can be unselfish to create chances and make assists for his teammates.

He's having a great season. It's up to him whether he moves to a bigger team or not. If you stay consistent like he has been since coming to the Premier League, course, other teams are going to come after you.

At the moment though, he's fully concentrated on how to help Villa. He's going to be the main threat, but let's not forget about Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and John McGinn, who is like a bulldog, chasing people in the middle of the park. When Villa play good football, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Look no further than Hojlund

It will be a pity if we don't see goals because both teams can score. I'd like to see that happening on the pitch at Villa Park. I'd like to see Hojlund and Garnacho continue their goalscoring form for Manchester United. Hojlund has scored in four Premier League games in a row now, and with Villa's high line, he could make it five.