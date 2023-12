Honours even as Arsenal go to Anfield

West Ham to frustrate Man Utd

Luton to beat Newcastle in 13/1 14.00 upset

Match Odds: Crystal Palace 23/103.30, Draw 12/53.40, Brighton 6/52.20

I was watching the Man City vs Crystal Palace game and I was thinking: "What is going on?" How was the draw even possible? It was 2-0, and I thought City would score another three goals. But Crystal Palace, man! Football can be strange. Now, Crystal Palace against Brighton, a derby, and Palace are so unpredictable, so I'll go for another draw.

Back 1-1 @ 5/16.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Aston Villa 1/61.17, Draw 9/25.50, Sheff U 11/112.00

Come on, Villa! I want them to keep doing what they are doing. Villa are flying and I want them to surprise everyone. The manager will play a vital role. Do you remember what Claudio Ranieri used to do at Leicester when they were going for a surprise title? As strange as it sounds, you try to downplay what is happening, but at the same time, you understand what you're doing, you just don't want to put too much pressure on the team. You want to continue enjoying your football and this is what the manager needs to do right now. Sheffield United, well, they'll probably be relegated. I'll go for Villa.

Back 2-0 @ 5/16.00 Bet now

Match Odds: West Ham 13/102.30, Draw 15/82.88, Man Utd 6/42.50

This is a tough one. West Ham can surprise people. On their day they can beat you, on another day they can lose 5-0 to Fulham. Manchester United will at least be happy with a clean sheet behind them from Anfield, but this is a tough fixture. I'll go for a draw.

Back 1-1 @ 6/17.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Tottenham 4/61.67, Draw 11/53.20, Everton 11/43.75

Sean Dyche is great, I love him! But Spurs are on a roll and, before they lose Son Heaung-min to the AFC Asian Cup in January, they need to take full advantage of his role in the team. Richarlison will need to step up even more when Son is not there and fortunately the Brazilian is scoring goals. Spurs need to win to stay close to the top four, so I will go for them.

Back 2-1 @ 7/18.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Nottm Forest 17/102.70, Draw 23/103.30, Bournemouth 6/42.50

Nottingham Forest have a big cushion on the teams below them, but they can't allow themselves to think they're safe in any way. It will be the new manager Nuno's first game, so who knows what team he will choose or how the fans will react. I'll go for a draw here.

Back 1-1 @ 5/16.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Fulham 4/61.67, Draw 14/53.80, Everton 4/15.00

Burnley are in big, big trouble, six points off safety and don't look to be improving. Fulham are doing what they do; they play good football and have scored 10 goals in their last two home games. It's a great moment for Fulham to continue their form against Burnley, who are struggling. I'm going for a Fulham win.

Back 3-1 @ 11/112.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Luton 15/4, Draw 3/14.00, Newcastle 8/131.61

Can Luton surprise Newcastle? I think they can by playing direct football and trying to bully the opposition. As sad as the moment is with Tom Lockyer, you can use it as motivation for the rest of the team. Try to go out there and win this game for your captain. I am going for Luton to get the win.

Back 2-1 @ 13/114.00 Bet now

Match Odds: Liverpool 7/52.40, Draw 5/23.50, Arsenal 9/52.80

This should be a great game at Anfield between two of the top teams. I'll go for a draw here. Both teams know how to play football and can hurt the other. If Arsenal can hold out in the opening 10 minutes of Liverpool pressing and trying to score when the crowd is up and the noise is loud, then I can see a draw at the end.

Back 1-1 @ 11/26.50 Bet now

Match Odds: Wolves 13/53.60, Draw 27/103.70, Chelsea 19/201.95

Man, the players will hate this fixture! I'll go for a surprise result because Chelsea are travelling on Christmas Eve. They're away from their families, so I'll go with Wolves to surprise Chelsea as nobody wants to be playing on Christmas Eve.